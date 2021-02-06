Saturday, February 6, 2021
Home News Reports NCP supremo Sharad Pawar ‘advises’ Sachin Tendulkar to exercise caution while speaking on matters...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar ‘advises’ Sachin Tendulkar to exercise caution while speaking on matters outside cricket

The advice came after Tendulkar had tweeted against the tweets of global celebrities like popstar Rihanna, pornstar Mia Khalifa and others supporting the farmer protests

OpIndia Staff
134

After several Indian cricketers and celebrities came out openly against the coordinate international campaign to destabilise India by supporting the anti-farm law protests, the opposition parties have chosen specifically target Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar. The legendary batsman has been targeted by the Congress and the left parties after he had tweeted against global celebrities like popstar Rihanna, pornstar Mia Khalifa and others posted tweets supporting the farmer protests.

Now NCP supremo Sharad Pawar had joined the list to attack Bharat Ratna awardee Sachin Tendulkar for his opinion on the issue. The veteran politician issued a veiled threat for the former Cricket India Captain, saying that he should exercise cause while speaking about any other field. Pawar told media, “Many people have reacted sharply to the stand taken by them. I would advise Sachin to exercise caution while speaking about any other field”.

It is notable that when alien popstars and porn-stars support the farmer protests, the opposition parties welcome them, but when an Indian legend issues a different point of view, a leader like Sharad Pawar says cricketers should not comment on non-cricketing issues.

Earlier, Congress workers in Kerala had protested against Tendulkar for his views, and his cut-out was smeared with black oil by them.  The Congress and left attack on the legend started after he had tweeted that external forces can be spectators but not participants.

Pawar also said that if senior leaders of the govt like PM, Defence Minister & Nitin Gadkari come forward and speak with the agitating farmers, a solution can be found. He conveniently forgot that senior ministers like Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal are already talking with the farmer unio leaders, but the protesters have made it clear they are not ready for any negotiation. They are adamant that the farm laws should be scrapped, has refused the union govt’s proposal to postpone the implementation of the laws for 12-18 months, and have refused to participate in a committee appointed by the Supreme Court of India.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Founder of pro Khalistan outfit Khalsa Aid spreads fake news about OpIndia after Greta fiasco exposed Khalistani agenda

OpIndia Staff -
Khalsa Aid founder Ravi Singh spreads fake news about OpIndia after Greta Thunberg exposed Khalisatani agenda.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Did the Donald Trump meme come first or PM Modi’s? How Congress spread lies about Smriti Irani’s post

OpIndia Staff -
The Congress party accused Smriti Irani of stealing the Prime Minister Modi meme from former US President Donald Trump.
Read more

Farmer organisation’s flag with portrait of Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale seen in Ludhiana during ‘Chakka Jam’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The black coloured flag has the image of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, along with the logo of Naujawan Kisan Ekta.

Trolley Times, Greta toolkit’s ‘reliable news source’, peddles Washington DC woman’s false claims of ‘bombs dropped at protest site’: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Trolley Times has claimed on Twitter that the bombs are being dropped at the protest sites through helicopters.

Abrahamic religions good, Pagan cultures bad: How liberal media is cheering Biden and Christian godmen taking over America

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
The other day, US President Joe Biden led his nation at the National Prayer Breakfast. He quoted extensively from the Bible

Meet serial fake news peddler Caralisa Monteiro: Fake news, propaganda, a soft spot for AAP and way too much victimhood

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
In a despicable tweet on April 20, 2018, Caralisa Monteiro had affixed the Indian map on a women's vagina and claimed, "We are bleeding as a nation."

Recently Popular

News Reports

Pop star was paid over Rs.18 crores in dollars by PR firm with Khalistani links to tweet in support of farmer protests: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF), an organization based in Canada, played a “vital role” in “starting a global campaign”.
Read more
Media

An indescribable shock: Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami pays tribute to channel’s anchor Vikas Sharma

OpIndia Staff -
Republic anchor Vikas Sharma had recovered from Covid-19, however, he passed away due to post-recovery complications.
Read more
News Reports

Document shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg reveals global campaign to stir unrest in India began before Republic Day riots: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Climate activist Greta Thunberg has inadvertently revealed the insidious nature of the global campaign against India.
Read more
News Reports

Industrialist Rajiv Bajaj, close to Congress, spews venom against India and Indians on NDTV: Here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
With the apparent political inclinations of Rajiv Bajaj, these pessimistic and demoralized opinions about the Modi govt is not surprising
Read more
News Reports

Hip-Hop Artist Unkonfined deletes tweet supporting Farmers Protest, explains his reason why

OpIndia Staff -
Unkonfined said that he deleted the tweet supporting the farmer protests because he does not know enough about the matter
Read more
News Reports

As the entire cricket team rallies behind India, Irfan Pathan speaks for rioters, compares to George Floyd

OpIndia Staff -
Irfan Pathan took to Twitter to take a veiled dig at those Tweeting in support of India's stand against the foreign meddlers
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar ‘advises’ Sachin Tendulkar to exercise caution while speaking on matters outside cricket

OpIndia Staff -
Sharad Pawar said about Sachin Tendulkar, "I would advise Sachin to exercise caution while speaking about any other field”
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Shadab, Sariq, Shahbaz, Shehzad arrested after shooting dead Rachit Jat in full public view, NSA slapped on them

OpIndia Staff -
After killing Rachit Jat in a market, the four Muslims didn't flee, they sat there and smoke cigarettes, from where they were arrested
Read more
News Reports

Founder of pro Khalistan outfit Khalsa Aid spreads fake news about OpIndia after Greta fiasco exposed Khalistani agenda

OpIndia Staff -
Khalsa Aid founder Ravi Singh spreads fake news about OpIndia after Greta Thunberg exposed Khalisatani agenda.
Read more
News Reports

Susan Sarandon, addicted to powerful psychedelic drugs, comments on farmer protests in India

OpIndia Staff -
Hollywood actress Susan Sarandon is the latest celebrity to support the farmer protests in India as per the toolkit revealed by Greta Thunberg
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Did the Donald Trump meme come first or PM Modi’s? How Congress spread lies about Smriti Irani’s post

OpIndia Staff -
The Congress party accused Smriti Irani of stealing the Prime Minister Modi meme from former US President Donald Trump.
Read more
News Reports

Farmer organisation’s flag with portrait of Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale seen in Ludhiana during ‘Chakka Jam’

OpIndia Staff -
The black coloured flag has the image of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, along with the logo of Naujawan Kisan Ekta.
Read more
News Reports

BJP MP Udayanraje Bhosale presents token of appreciation to Yogi Adityanath for renaming Mughal Museum after Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

OpIndia Staff -
SP and Congress had slammed Yogi Adityanath for renaming Mughal Museum in Agra after Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
Read more
Media

Meet Sangeet Toor, The Wire and The Caravan columnist, who spread fake news about ‘bombs dropped at protest site’

OpIndia Staff -
Sangeet Toor has made an appearance for an interview at the Shere Punjab Radio, headquartered in British Columbia, Canada.
Read more
News Reports

Caught planning insurrection in India, Canada-based Poetic Justice Foundation tries to wash its hands off the farmer protests

OpIndia Staff -
Poetic Justice Foundation denied reports that they paid $2.5 million to Rihanna to tweet supporting the farmer protests in India
Read more
News Reports

After hounding Arnab Goswami relentlessly for months, Mumbai police now file defamation case against him, his wife and Republic TV

OpIndia Staff -
After efforts to slander the image by Arnab Goswami has backfired, Mumbai police has now filed a criminal defamation case against him
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com