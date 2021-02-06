After several Indian cricketers and celebrities came out openly against the coordinate international campaign to destabilise India by supporting the anti-farm law protests, the opposition parties have chosen specifically target Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar. The legendary batsman has been targeted by the Congress and the left parties after he had tweeted against global celebrities like popstar Rihanna, pornstar Mia Khalifa and others posted tweets supporting the farmer protests.

Now NCP supremo Sharad Pawar had joined the list to attack Bharat Ratna awardee Sachin Tendulkar for his opinion on the issue. The veteran politician issued a veiled threat for the former Cricket India Captain, saying that he should exercise cause while speaking about any other field. Pawar told media, “Many people have reacted sharply to the stand taken by them. I would advise Sachin to exercise caution while speaking about any other field”.

Many people have reacted sharply to the stand taken by them (Indian celebrities). I would advise Sachin (Tendulkar) to exercise caution while speaking about any other field: NCP chief Sharad Pawar pic.twitter.com/sF5bTGBzuh — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2021

It is notable that when alien popstars and porn-stars support the farmer protests, the opposition parties welcome them, but when an Indian legend issues a different point of view, a leader like Sharad Pawar says cricketers should not comment on non-cricketing issues.

Earlier, Congress workers in Kerala had protested against Tendulkar for his views, and his cut-out was smeared with black oil by them. The Congress and left attack on the legend started after he had tweeted that external forces can be spectators but not participants.

India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants.

Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation.#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 3, 2021

Pawar also said that if senior leaders of the govt like PM, Defence Minister & Nitin Gadkari come forward and speak with the agitating farmers, a solution can be found. He conveniently forgot that senior ministers like Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal are already talking with the farmer unio leaders, but the protesters have made it clear they are not ready for any negotiation. They are adamant that the farm laws should be scrapped, has refused the union govt’s proposal to postpone the implementation of the laws for 12-18 months, and have refused to participate in a committee appointed by the Supreme Court of India.