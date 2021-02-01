Monday, February 1, 2021
Home Politics Shashi Tharoor continues to cast aspersions on rioter Navreet's autopsy report despite multiple FIRs...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Shashi Tharoor continues to cast aspersions on rioter Navreet’s autopsy report despite multiple FIRs over fake news

Tharoor was quoting a report done by The Wire in the first tweet that resulted in FIRs against The Wire Editor Siddharth Varadarajan.

OpIndia Staff
Shashi Tharoor
Shashi Tharoor posted a fake news again despite FIRs against him (Image: Catch News)
1

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has been booked by three state police, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi, for peddling fake news. However, series of FIRs did not stop Tharoor from casting aspersions on rioter Navreet’s autopsy report. On 31 January, Tharoor tweeted that Navreet’s autopsy report allegedly showed a hole in his chin and another hole in his ear ossicles. He further questioned if the doctors are being gagged.

Screenshot of the tweet alleging Navreet was killed by bullet

Tharoor was quoting a report done by The Wire in the first tweet that resulted in FIRs against The Wire Editor Siddharth Varadarajan. In the second tweet, he had mentioned a report by the Times of India that alleged bullet injury.

In fact, the TOI report cites CMO Manoj Shukla who said that the wounds mentioned could be due to the accelerated collision with the floor. Also, rioter Navreet died after the tractor he was driving to break police barricades turned turtle. The report further repeats the same comment by Navreet’s parents who claimed that ‘one of the doctors’ who conducted the autopsy found the bullet injury visible.

The doctors, however, have denied having talked to anyone in the media or otherwise.

FIRs against Shashi Tharoor

After Tharoor and Rajdeep Sardesai, and other left-leaning liberals claimed that the rioter Navreet died due to bullet injury on Republic Day, Uttar Pradesh Police registered an FIR against him under section 154 of CrPC. The FIR named Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, India Today journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, National Herald’s Senior consulting editor Mrinal Pandey, Quami Awaz editor Zafar Agha, Caravan magazine’s editor and founder Paresh Nath, Caravan editor Anant Nath and its executive editor Vinod K Jose, and one unnamed person.

Delhi Police has registered FIR at the IP Estate police station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 153 (provocation to cause riot), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) and 505-1b (intent to cause fear to the public) against Tharoor and Sardesai. The FIR also included journalists Paresh Nath, Anant Nath, Vinod K Jose, Mrinal Pande, and Zafar Agha.

The Madhya Pradesh Police, too, had filed an FIR against Tharoor and six others for fake news on the rioter’s death who died after his tractor turned turtle.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsshashi tharoor fir, shashi tharoor navreet, navreet singh, tractor rally farmer died bullet injury
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Shashi Tharoor continues to cast aspersions on rioter Navreet’s autopsy report despite multiple FIRs over fake news

OpIndia Staff -
Tharoor was quoting a report done by The Wire in the first tweet that resulted in FIRs against The Wire Editor Siddharth Varadarajan.
Read more
Government and Policy

In first budget during Coronavirus pandemic, Sitharaman announces massive outlay for health and well-being with an increase of 137%

OpIndia Staff -
FM Sitharaman announced that Rs 35,000 crore were allocated for the COVID vaccines which were rolled out earlier this year. She said that more funds will be provided if needed.
Read more

Pakistan to get 17 million doses of AstraZeneca’s India-made Covishield under UN’s vaccination alliance Covax

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Pune's Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, will reportedly be supplying over 200 million doses of Covishield and Novavax to GAVI-Covax.

From briefcase to bahikhata to iPad: Budget 2021 goes digital

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While leaving from Ministry of Finance this morning, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman posed with a tablet wrapped in a red cover with the Emblem shining brightly on it.

UP Police sends notice to 220 tractor owners, opposition cries foul

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Ram Govind Chaudhary, Leader of Opposition in UP legislative assembly has accused the police of 'trying to threaten the farmers'.

Myanmar: Military takes control after a coup, Aung San Suu Kyi, other leaders detained

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s 75-year-old state counselor, President Win Myint, and other members of the National League of Democracy were arrested at their residences in the capital Naypyidaw early on Monday.

Recently Popular

Fact-Check

Was flag raised on Red Fort during Republic Day riots the Nishan Sahib? How Twitter and ‘fact-checkers’ manipulated media

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter, with its 'manipulated media' mischief is actually spreading misinformation and furthering falsehoods.
Read more
News Reports

Rakesh Tikait was thrashed by Khalistanis minutes before the press conference in which broke into tears: Report

OpIndia Staff -
A report published in Kreately said Rakesh Tikait was beaten to the pulp by a team of Khalistani supporters just before he addressed the press conference on January 28
Read more
News Reports

E-commerce platform Myntra to change its logo after a woman lodges complaint calling it ‘insulting and offensive towards women’

OpIndia Staff -
Myntra ran into controversy after one woman lodged a complaint calling the company's logo 'insulting' towards woman
Read more
Media

The life and times of Rajdeep Sardesai: Multiple apologies, repeated ‘mistakes’ and dedicated propaganda, from Sohrabuddin to Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Speculations are rife that Rajdeep Sardesai has resigned from India Today after he was taken off air for spreading fake news
Read more
News Reports

Ex-VP Hamid Ansari tries to raise the ‘Musalman khatre mein hai’ bogey, gets schooled royally

OpIndia Staff -
The penetrating and razor-edged questions posed by Aman Chopra for Hamid Ansari left him bereft of speech.
Read more
Media

Uttar Pradesh: FIR filed against The Wire Editor Siddharth Varadarajan for circulating fake news about rioter’s death during R-Day riots

OpIndia Staff -
On Saturday, a complaint was registered against the far-left 'journalist' under Section 153B and 505 of the IPC in Rampur police station for trying to instigate the crowd by peddling false information about the death of a rioter named Navreet Singh, who had died during the tractor rally after his tractor turtled.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Politics

Shashi Tharoor continues to cast aspersions on rioter Navreet’s autopsy report despite multiple FIRs over fake news

OpIndia Staff -
Tharoor was quoting a report done by The Wire in the first tweet that resulted in FIRs against The Wire Editor Siddharth Varadarajan.
Read more
Government and Policy

Railways and Urban Infrastructure gets a boost in the Union Budget -2021: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The Finance Minister added that Indian Railways will monetize dedicated freight corridor assets after commissioning. Indian railways have prepared National Rail Plan for India 2030.
Read more
Government and Policy

In first budget during Coronavirus pandemic, Sitharaman announces massive outlay for health and well-being with an increase of 137%

OpIndia Staff -
FM Sitharaman announced that Rs 35,000 crore were allocated for the COVID vaccines which were rolled out earlier this year. She said that more funds will be provided if needed.
Read more
News Reports

Israeli embassy attack: Threatening letter to ambassador warns of revenge for Iranian leaders killed in US drone strike. Details

OpIndia Staff -
A letter recovered by the probe agencies talked about avenging the killings of Iran Quds Commander Qassem Soleimani, and Abu Mehdhi Al Muhandis, who were killed in a US drone attack in January 2020.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan to get 17 million doses of AstraZeneca’s India-made Covishield under UN’s vaccination alliance Covax

OpIndia Staff -
Pune's Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, will reportedly be supplying over 200 million doses of Covishield and Novavax to GAVI-Covax.
Read more
News Reports

From briefcase to bahikhata to iPad: Budget 2021 goes digital

OpIndia Staff -
While leaving from Ministry of Finance this morning, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman posed with a tablet wrapped in a red cover with the Emblem shining brightly on it.
Read more
News Reports

BJP demands action against Sharjeel Usmani for Hinduphobic speech at Elgar Parishad

OpIndia Staff -
BJP's Keshav Upadhye asked Thackeray how can someone come to Maharashtra and call Hindus a rotten society.
Read more
News Reports

UP Police sends notice to 220 tractor owners, opposition cries foul

OpIndia Staff -
Ram Govind Chaudhary, Leader of Opposition in UP legislative assembly has accused the police of 'trying to threaten the farmers'.
Read more
News Reports

Myanmar: Military takes control after a coup, Aung San Suu Kyi, other leaders detained

OpIndia Staff -
Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s 75-year-old state counselor, President Win Myint, and other members of the National League of Democracy were arrested at their residences in the capital Naypyidaw early on Monday.
Read more
News Reports

‘I need a partner for sexual relations’: Ahmedabad-based NGO chief Hassan Johar booked for sexual harassment

OpIndia Staff -
Hassan Johar is ex-husband of Zakia Soman, founding member of Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan, a 'human rights movement'.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com