The Union Cabinet has reportedly approved amendments to the Government of NCT of Delhi Act to give more powers to the Lieutenant Governor, reports Times of India.

According to the reports, the proposed amendments will prescribe the time-lines for the elected government in Delhi to send legislative and administrative proposals to the LG for his opinion. The Union government also intends to pass the new amendments included in the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 during the current Budget session of the Parliament.

In an attempt to seek better governance and reduce potential conflicts, the centre has introduced new provisions to give more powers to consider on some matters that fall outside the purview of the legislative assembly and which the LG must reserve for the consideration of the President.

According to the current provisions, Constitution confers powers on the Lieutenant Governor to refer a particular matter to the President for a decision where he has a contrarian view than the council of ministers. In such cases where the President’s decision is pending, the LG may take an immediate decision, if he believes that the matter is urgent.

However, this constitutional provision has become inoperative ever since the Supreme court ruled that the Delhi government need not seek LG’s ‘concurrence’ in every issue of day-to-day governance, but need to inform him.

The proposed amendment instructs that the elected government send legislative proposals to the LG at least 15 days in advance to seek his opinion on the matter to avoid any delays.