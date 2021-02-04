Thursday, February 4, 2021
Home Government and Policy Union Government clears proposal to give more powers to Delhi Lieutenant Governor, to be...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Union Government clears proposal to give more powers to Delhi Lieutenant Governor, to be passed in current Parliament session

In an attempt to seek better governance and reduce potential conflicts, the centre has introduced new provisions to give more powers to consider on some matters that fall outside the purview of the legislative assembly and which the LG must reserve for the consideration of the President.

OpIndia Staff
LG Delhi Courtesy via The New Indian Express
5

The Union Cabinet has reportedly approved amendments to the Government of NCT of Delhi Act to give more powers to the Lieutenant Governor, reports Times of India.

According to the reports, the proposed amendments will prescribe the time-lines for the elected government in Delhi to send legislative and administrative proposals to the LG for his opinion. The Union government also intends to pass the new amendments included in the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 during the current Budget session of the Parliament.

In an attempt to seek better governance and reduce potential conflicts, the centre has introduced new provisions to give more powers to consider on some matters that fall outside the purview of the legislative assembly and which the LG must reserve for the consideration of the President.

According to the current provisions, Constitution confers powers on the Lieutenant Governor to refer a particular matter to the President for a decision where he has a contrarian view than the council of ministers. In such cases where the President’s decision is pending, the LG may take an immediate decision, if he believes that the matter is urgent.

However, this constitutional provision has become inoperative ever since the Supreme court ruled that the Delhi government need not seek LG’s ‘concurrence’ in every issue of day-to-day governance, but need to inform him.

The proposed amendment instructs that the elected government send legislative proposals to the LG at least 15 days in advance to seek his opinion on the matter to avoid any delays.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Congress continues to spread lies about rioter Navreet’s death, now Priyanka Gandhi goes to meet the family

OpIndia Staff -
Congress has been peddling the lie that rioter Navreet Singh died of a bullet injury despite his postmortem report claiming otherwise.
Read more
News Reports

Twitter’s Jack fails to hide his anti-India bias, ‘likes’ tweets promoting Rihanna’s attempt to ‘uplift the oppressed’

OpIndia Staff -
Jack, the CEO of Twitter, promptly responded to Karen Attiah's fascination for Rihanna and her attempts to meddle in another country's affair by 'liking' all her posts.
Read more

Because of lack of legal action by Maha govt against Sharjeel Usmani, state BJP President urges CM Yogi to take matters in his hands

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra BJP chief has urged Uttar Pradesh chief minister to take matters in his own hands about UP native Sharjeel Usmani, accused of hate speech against Hindus

Biden led US govt backs Modi govt’s farm laws, says the reforms will improve market efficiency

World OpIndia Staff -
Even though observers in India have welcomed Joe Biden administration's support for the farm laws, they have also expressed caution against US government's intervention in country's internal affairs.

Greta Thunberg deletes protest toolkit tweet after it revealed global designs against India, campaign underway since at least November: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Greta Thunberg accidentally revealed the conspiracy behind international support to farmer protests, deletes tweet later.

Rahul Gandhi shares a list of dictators starting with ‘M’, conveniently leaves out Chinese dictator Mao Zedong

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Mao Zedong, the founder of the People's Republic of China, is arguably the biggest mass murderer in the history of humankind

Recently Popular

News Reports

Document shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg reveals global campaign to stir unrest in India began before Republic Day riots: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Climate activist Greta Thunberg has inadvertently revealed the insidious nature of the global campaign against India.
Read more
News Reports

Greta Thunberg deletes protest toolkit tweet after it revealed global designs against India, campaign underway since at least November: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Greta Thunberg accidentally revealed the conspiracy behind international support to farmer protests, deletes tweet later.
Read more
Entertainment

Ajay Devgn to Karan Johar: Bollywood personalities take on Rihanna and gang over support to ‘farmers’ protest, call for unity

OpIndia Staff -
Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Ekta Kapoor and several other Bollywood personalities called out propaganda over the ‘farmers’ protest
Read more
News Reports

After Rihanna, porn star Mia Khalifa extends support to protesting ‘farmers’

OpIndia Staff -
Mia Khalifa is the latest entrant to the community of international influencers, hailing the anti-farm law protestors in India.
Read more
Politics

Subramanian Swamy shares fake data about petrol prices and RTs abusive tweet about ‘Bhakts’ as Union Budget is praised over all

OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday shared information on Twitter what could only be described as a 'WhatsApp forward'.
Read more
Social Media

‘Dalit thinker’ and ThePrint columnist attacks JNU professor for not knowing about pornstar Mia Khalifa

OpIndia Staff -
One is perplexed at Dilip Mandal's angst as he terms ignorance about Mia Khalifa as 'blasphemous and criminal'.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Government and Policy

Union Government clears proposal to give more powers to Delhi Lieutenant Governor, to be passed in current Parliament session

OpIndia Staff -
Proposed amendment says that Delhi govt should send legislative proposals to the LG at least 15 days in advance for opinion
Read more
News Reports

Congress continues to spread lies about rioter Navreet’s death, now Priyanka Gandhi goes to meet the family

OpIndia Staff -
Congress has been peddling the lie that rioter Navreet Singh died of a bullet injury despite his postmortem report claiming otherwise.
Read more
News Reports

Twitter’s Jack fails to hide his anti-India bias, ‘likes’ tweets promoting Rihanna’s attempt to ‘uplift the oppressed’

OpIndia Staff -
Jack, the CEO of Twitter, promptly responded to Karen Attiah's fascination for Rihanna and her attempts to meddle in another country's affair by 'liking' all her posts.
Read more
News Reports

Because of lack of legal action by Maha govt against Sharjeel Usmani, state BJP President urges CM Yogi to take matters in his hands

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra BJP chief has urged Uttar Pradesh chief minister to take matters in his own hands about UP native Sharjeel Usmani, accused of hate speech against Hindus
Read more
World

Biden led US govt backs Modi govt’s farm laws, says the reforms will improve market efficiency

OpIndia Staff -
Even though observers in India have welcomed Joe Biden administration's support for the farm laws, they have also expressed caution against US government's intervention in country's internal affairs.
Read more
News Reports

Greta Thunberg deletes protest toolkit tweet after it revealed global designs against India, campaign underway since at least November: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Greta Thunberg accidentally revealed the conspiracy behind international support to farmer protests, deletes tweet later.
Read more
News Reports

Puducherry CM attended PFI event in January and showered Islamist org with praises: Details

OpIndia Staff -
In January, this year, a PFI event was attended by the Chief Minister of Puducherry Mr. V. Narayanasamy.
Read more
News Reports

‘External forces can be spectators, not participants’: Little Master Sachin Tendulkar hits global propaganda out of the park

OpIndia Staff -
Saying India’s sovereignty can't be compromised, Sachin Tendulkar urged people to unite as a nation against global propaganda.
Read more
Politics

Rahul Gandhi shares a list of dictators starting with ‘M’, conveniently leaves out Chinese dictator Mao Zedong

OpIndia Staff -
Mao Zedong, the founder of the People's Republic of China, is arguably the biggest mass murderer in the history of humankind
Read more
News Reports

Document shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg reveals global campaign to stir unrest in India began before Republic Day riots: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Climate activist Greta Thunberg has inadvertently revealed the insidious nature of the global campaign against India.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com