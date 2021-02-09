Tuesday, February 9, 2021
‘We will impose a heavy cost if you argue further’: SC dismisses petition seeking President’s rule in UP

"How many states have you studied crime records of? Show us what basis. There is no research about what you are saying", CJI Bobde said to the petitioner.

OpIndia Staff
Petition seeking president's rule in UP
CM Yogi Adityanath (via PTI)
A petition seeking the imposition of President’s rule in Uttar Pradesh under Article 356 of the Constitution was dismissed by a Bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on Monday. The petition was filed by Advocate CR Jaya Sukin who was reprimanded by the Supreme Court for filing the petition without any basis.

“How many states have you studied crime records of? Show us what basis. There is no research about what you are saying. How is your fundamental right getting affected?”, CJI Bobde asked Adv Jaya Sukin.

UP is not being governed as per constitution: Petitioner

Adv Jayasukin contended in his petition that a situation has arisen in Uttar Pradesh wherein the government of Uttar Pradesh cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution. The petition cited lawlessness in the state as the ground for imposition of President’s rule alleging extra-judicial and arbitrary killings. He referred to a number of incidents to make out his case including the Hathras case, alleged illegal detention of Dr. Kafeel Khan, alleged human rights violations during AMU violence and publishing pictures of anti-CAA protestor on banners. The petitioner also alleged that there were several shortcomings in the administration in the state.

We will impose heavy costs if you argue further: CJI

“Lot of extra-judicial killings, arbitrary killings taking place in UP. But till date, the Union government has given no advice”, Jayasukin contended. To this CJI Bobde replied, “Have you studied the crime records of other states?”. “Of the total number of crimes in India, more than 30% are in UP”, the petitioner replied. “How is your fundamental right affected”, asked the CJI. The petitioner replied, “I am an Indian citizen”. “We will impose heavy costs if you argue further. Dismissed”, the CJI cautioned the petitioner dismissing the petition.

