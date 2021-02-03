Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Watch: BMC Joint Municipal Commissioner accidentally drinks hand sanitiser instead of water

Explaining the incident, Pawar said that he thought it was a water bottle, so he drank it.

OpIndia Staff
BMC
BMC official accidentally drinking sanitizer (Image: screenshot of viral video)
On February 3, Ramesh Pawar, Joint Municipal Commissioner, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, accidentally sipped a mouthful of hand sanitiser instead of water and immediately spat it out. The incident took place just before he prepared himself to read and table the annual education budget 2021-2022 on Wednesday.

A video of Pawar has gone viral in which he was seen picking up a bottle of a transparent liquid lying in front of him. He opened it, took a sip and immediately spit it out.

Explaining the incident, Pawar said that he thought it was a water bottle, so he drank it. He said, “I thought that I should drink water before starting my speech, so I lifted the bottle and drank. Bottles of water & sanitiser kept there, were similar. So it happened. As soon as I drank it, I realized the mistake & didn’t gulp it all the way down.”

