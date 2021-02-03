Maharashtra: Stray dogs on the loose in govt hospital ward in Nagpur

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, two stray dogs were seen roaming freely inside a patient ward at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

As per reports, the incident took place on February 2nd at the said hospital in Nagpur, Maharashtra. After the video drew social media criticism, the hospital authorities stepped in and launched a probe in the case. The dogs were seen walking past a patient, sleeping on the floor, as it crawled under one of the beds. The incident has raised serious questions about the negligence of the hospital administration.

While speaking about the incident, GMCH Superintendent Avinash Gawande said, “Today morning we received information that a video of stray dogs roaming inside the medical college is going viral. We are investigating the incident to verify facts that surfaced in the purported video. We will take action against the people responsible.” He further said that it was important that people did not lose faith in Medical college.

#WATCH | Stray dogs seen inside a patient ward at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Nagpur, Maharashtra. (viral video of Feb 2)



The hospital has launched a probe into the incident. pic.twitter.com/q1br5yp6xJ — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2021

In order to reassure people, Gawande emphasised on corrective measures and appropriate action with respect to the case. “We conduct a security meeting every month. In this month’s meeting, we have formed two teams that pay inspection visits, and if any such incidents are noticed immediate action is taken. If the video is authentic and such an incident has happened, we shall be more vigilant in the future,” he concluded.

Shocking visuals from Sion Hospital in Mumbai

This is not the first time that such an incident has come to light. In May last year, Maharashtra BJP legislator Nitesh N. Rane had posted a video purportedly showing Coronavirus patients sleeping among the dead in at the Sion hospital. It was clearly seen that the dead bodies of infected patients were kept next to those undergoing treatment at the hospital.

A day after the horrific incident was reported, another video had surfaced in which a man with coronavirus infection tried to escape the Sion hospital by jumping out of a window. The hospital sources had later confirmed that the man was a coronavirus patient. He was on his bed, but suddenly got up and ran towards the window. Reportedly he was mentally stressed after getting admitted at the hospital. He was caught by the guards near the gate of the hospital.