Saturday, May 9, 2020
Home News Reports Mumbai: Dean of the Sion hospital removed after video of dead bodies next to...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Mumbai: Dean of the Sion hospital removed after video of dead bodies next to coronavirus patients went viral

Pramod Ingle has been replaced by Ramesh Bharmal, former Dean of BYL Nair Hospital, who will be taking charge on Saturday.

Shashank Bharadwaj

Also Read

Shashank Bharadwaj
6

Days after a shocking video showing coronavirus patients surrounded by dead bodies at the LTMG Sion Hospital, the dean of the hospital Pramod Ingle has removed from his post. Reportedly, he has been replaced by Ramesh Bharmal, former Dean of BYL Nair Hospital, who will be taking charge on Saturday. Dr Ingale has been shunted back to his previous post as the head of the biochemistry department at Sion hospital.

The action against Ingale was taken based on the recommendation of an inquiry committee formed to investigate the reasons behind the incident when around half-a-dozen bodies were shown lying on beds around coronavirus patients in the Sion Hospital three days ago.

Shocking video of dead bodies around coronavirus patients

Maharashtra BJP legislator Nitesh N. Rane on Wednesday had posted a video purportedly showing coronavirus patients sleeping among the dead in a Mumbai hospital.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

In the chilling video of the Sion hospital, it was clearly seen that corpses were kept in the ward in which the patients of coronavirus were admitted. The dead bodies of coronavirus patients were kept next to the patients under treatment in a Hospital of Mumbai in the Sion area.

In a viral video recorded at the Sion hospital, bodies are seen wrapped in black plastic bags kept right next to coronavirus patients undergoing treatment. The incident is raising serious questions regarding the management of the hospital and the state authorities.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) had called for a probe into the matter.

Another video from Sion hospital

A day after the horrific incident was reported, another video had surfaced in which a man with coronavirus infection tried to escape the hospital by jumping out of a window.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

In the video, a man is seen running towards the window and jumped out of it, where hospital staff in PPE suits and attendants of patients were sitting near the window. The incident took place on last Sunday at 9:25 pm. But the man was not able to escape from the hospital, as security guards were able to nab him before he was able to leave the campus of the hospital.

The hospital sources had later confirmed that the man is a coronavirus patient, and he was admitted at the coronavirus center at the ward number 5 on the ground floor of the hospital. He was on his bed, but suddenly got up and ran towards the window. Reportedly he was mentally stressed after getting admitted at the hospital. He was caught by the guards near the gate of the hospital.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

Shashank Bharadwaj

Latest News

News Reports

Mumbai: Dean of the Sion hospital removed after video of dead bodies next to coronavirus patients went viral

Shashank Bharadwaj -
In the chilling video of the Sion hospital, it was clearly seen that corpses were kept in the ward in which the patients of coronavirus were admitted
Read more
News Reports

Enforcement Directorate attaches National Herald’s 11-floor building worth Rs 16.38 crore in Mumbai’s Bandra under PMLA

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Oscar Fernandes Motilal Vohra, Sam Pitroda are all accused in the National Herald Case and are currently out on bail
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Indian Express story based on imagination, reporter did not talk to any ‘sources’: Delhi police trashes story claiming Maulana Saad video ‘doctored’

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Police has issued a statement on Twitter calling the report in the Indian Express about the Tablighi Jamaat and Maulana Saad imaginary and fake news
Read more
News Reports

Styrene gas leak: NGT imposes Rs 50 crore fine on LG Polymer for not complying with rules, constitutes committee to probe the gas leak

OpIndia Staff -
NGT has set up a five-member committee to probe Thursday's Styrene gas leak incident in LG Polymer factory.
Read more
News Reports

26 US Congressmen urge Mike Pompeo to relocate minorities of Afghanistan including Sikhs and Hindus who are under imminent danger of Islamic state terror

OpIndia Staff -
The 26 US Congressmen expressed deep concern about safety of the vulnerable Sikh religious minority in Afghanistan
Read more
News Reports

Wuhan coronavirus outbreak: Stranded Chinese nationals in Nepal resort to stone-pelting while demanding return flights to go home

OpIndia Staff -
Marooned in Nepal following the coronavirus induced flight restrictions, the Chinese nationals claimed that they have exhausted money and other wherewithal to continue their stay in the country
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

On the day PM Modi holds a meeting of NDMA with Amit Shah present, rumours of Shah’s ill health peddled by vested interests

OpIndia Staff -
The allegations that Amit Shah is unwell and he is missing from action are not true, vested interests spreading baseless rumours
Read more
News Reports

“He was not a rapist, stop calling him that,” brother of the Class 12 boy who committed suicide says that social media made him...

OpIndia Staff -
A class 12 boy in an upscale residential area of Gurugram jumped from the balcony of his flat on 11th floor at around 11 PM on Tuesday
Read more
Social Media

AAP cheerleader and NRI ‘Journalist’ of US-based news portal wishes cancer and death upon Home Minister Amit Shah

OpIndia Staff -
Spewing her inner vitriol against the Home Minister, Nadar said that his death that ought to be "celebrated in the larger interest of humanity."
Read more
Social Media

‘COVID, cancer or both’: Another ‘journalist’ previously associated with TOI, DNA found wishing death upon the Home Minister

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier an NRI 'journalist' had wished death upon HM Amit Shah by stating that his lipoma surgery transformed into a “full-blower cancer"
Read more
News Reports

Parents of Class 12 boy who committed suicide over unsubstantiated rape allegations file complaint: Read full details

OpIndia Staff -
A complaint has been filed in the suicide case of -Manav Singh who took his life after being accused of sexual abuse on social media.
Read more

Connect with us

223,951FansLike
322,789FollowersFollow
231,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com