Days after a shocking video showing coronavirus patients surrounded by dead bodies at the LTMG Sion Hospital, the dean of the hospital Pramod Ingle has removed from his post. Reportedly, he has been replaced by Ramesh Bharmal, former Dean of BYL Nair Hospital, who will be taking charge on Saturday. Dr Ingale has been shunted back to his previous post as the head of the biochemistry department at Sion hospital.

The action against Ingale was taken based on the recommendation of an inquiry committee formed to investigate the reasons behind the incident when around half-a-dozen bodies were shown lying on beds around coronavirus patients in the Sion Hospital three days ago.

Shocking video of dead bodies around coronavirus patients

Maharashtra BJP legislator Nitesh N. Rane on Wednesday had posted a video purportedly showing coronavirus patients sleeping among the dead in a Mumbai hospital.

In Sion hospital..patients r sleeping next to dead bodies!!!

This is the extreme..what kind of administration is this!

— nitesh rane (@NiteshNRane) May 6, 2020

In the chilling video of the Sion hospital, it was clearly seen that corpses were kept in the ward in which the patients of coronavirus were admitted. The dead bodies of coronavirus patients were kept next to the patients under treatment in a Hospital of Mumbai in the Sion area.

In a viral video recorded at the Sion hospital, bodies are seen wrapped in black plastic bags kept right next to coronavirus patients undergoing treatment. The incident is raising serious questions regarding the management of the hospital and the state authorities.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) had called for a probe into the matter.

Another video from Sion hospital

A day after the horrific incident was reported, another video had surfaced in which a man with coronavirus infection tried to escape the hospital by jumping out of a window.

In the video, a man is seen running towards the window and jumped out of it, where hospital staff in PPE suits and attendants of patients were sitting near the window. The incident took place on last Sunday at 9:25 pm. But the man was not able to escape from the hospital, as security guards were able to nab him before he was able to leave the campus of the hospital.

The hospital sources had later confirmed that the man is a coronavirus patient, and he was admitted at the coronavirus center at the ward number 5 on the ground floor of the hospital. He was on his bed, but suddenly got up and ran towards the window. Reportedly he was mentally stressed after getting admitted at the hospital. He was caught by the guards near the gate of the hospital.