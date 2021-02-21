A United Airlines Boeing jet suffered an engine failure just minutes after taking off from Denver Airport. The Boeing 777 jet scattered huge debris over residential areas near Denver after one of its engines caught fire after take-off.

According to the reports, the United Airlines flight, with 231 passengers and 10 crew onboard, returned safely and landed at Denver airport. No injuries were reported, said the local police.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said that Flight 328, a United Airlines plane bound for Honolulu, suffered a failure in its right-hand engine. Soon after the take-off, the passengers on board described a “large explosion” shortly after take-off.

According to the witness on the ground, they heard a loud explosion around 13:09 local time and saw smoke coming out of the right engine of the aircraft. They said that the parts of the engine fell to the ground. The large parts of the engine fell off in the front yard of a house in Broomfield, a Denver suburb, along with several scattered large metal pieces.

UNITED AIRLINES ENGINE FIRE pic.twitter.com/tDyDdEM03j — FXHedge (@Fxhedgers) February 20, 2021

Video taken by one of the passengers of the flight has gone viral on social media.

Several bystanders have filmed the video and later posted online that showed the engine on fire. The videos showed smoke trailing from the engine.

🎞️VIDEO OF ENGINE EXPLOSION



From the Dash Cam of Zach Allen In Broomfield: https://t.co/6Syowuy9yI pic.twitter.com/SVqE55TlPN — Ryan Greene 📷 (@RyanCBS4) February 20, 2021

The debris of the engine fell in residential area in Broomfield city, Colorado.

Another photo of debris from a home off Elmwood in @broomfield. pic.twitter.com/VXEHEMpeDD — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) February 20, 2021

This photo was taken near 13th and Elmwood. Media stage in Commons Park on North side near dog park. PIO eta is 30 mins. pic.twitter.com/vfXlToB5mE — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) February 20, 2021

The police is working to locate the debris that has fallen.

Following the incident, United Airlines issued a statement saying, “Flight 328 from Denver to Honolulu experienced an engine failure shortly after departure, returned safely to Denver and was met by emergency crews as a precaution”.

You can hear passengers clapping when the plane touched down.



pic.twitter.com/Qkb5MfXKc5 — N🅰R (@narsocial) February 20, 2021

The aircraft is 26 years old, according to Cirium fleets data. It is outfitted with Pratt & Whitney PW4000 turbofan engines.