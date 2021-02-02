Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Home News Reports With Iranian link to bomb blast near Israel Embassy being suspected, India keeps an...
News Reports
Updated:

With Iranian link to bomb blast near Israel Embassy being suspected, India keeps an eye on Iran return students

Delhi Police eyeing students returned from Iran, questioning few Iranians living in Delhi in connection with the blast near Israel Embassy

OpIndia Staff
A low-intensity blast occurred at 5:11 pm on January 29 near the Israel embassy (Image Credit: News Byte)
1

The Indian security agencies have been probing the recent improvised explosive device (IED) blast executed near the Israel Embassy in New Delhi on January 29 (Friday) evening. According to reports, though the investigations into the incident still remain in-conclusive, prima facie evidence points the needle of suspicion towards the involvement of Iran in the blast.

Counter-terrorism officials in New Delhi have been quoted by Hindustan Times as saying that there is enough to suggest the involvement of Tehran in the blast.

India has taken the heinous attack very seriously and has, in strong words, opined that it cannot be used by any other country to target its perceived enemies. “Once we have concrete evidence we will take up the matter in very serious terms with the country behind the attack,” said a second official in know of the entire investigation who too asked not to be named.

For those unaware, India has close ties with both Israel and Iran, although the two countries, in turn, are enemies.

Delhi Police eyeing students returned from Iran, questioning few Iranians living in Delhi

Meanwhile, the counter-terror officials said that the ongoing probe is focussing on students who have returned after studying at Qom, a Shia Islam city in Iran. Without specifying names, the officials added that the agencies are also focusing on a particular city in south India and a Shia dominated city in Afghanistan. Delhi Police Special Cell has also been questioning few Iranians living in Delhi in connection with the blast. The foreign nationals being questioned include those whose visas have expired.

According to the evidence made public so far, at 3.27 pm, hours before the blast at the Israeli embassy in the National capital on January 29, a Telegram (messaging app) user, VikarUdDeen@Vikar45 had claimed responsibility for the blast near the Israeli Embassy on behalf of an unknown group called “Jaish ul Hind.” The message posted by Vikar was forwarded and posted in several other ISIS-linked Telegram groups such as Jaag Muslman Jaag, Muslim Groups and Azaadi ki Awaaz Channel of which Vikar is also a member. 

After the IED exploded around 5.11 pm, the investigators recovered a letter addressed to Israeli Ambassador to India, Ron Malka. The letter was addressed to Israel Ambassador with ‘trailer’ written on it. The threatening letter also contained a reference to two ‘Iranian martyrs’ – General Qassim Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, and Nuclear Scientist Dr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Moreover, the preliminary forensic examination of the site and the bomb have revealed that the explosive used was PETN, a military-grade explosive which is not easily available. The PETN has been used in the past by groups such as Al Qaeda for making bombs.

A senior official told media that deliberate efforts have been made to firewall the real perpetrators behind the terror incident with false flags “and deniability built into the attack that was carried out at the behest of Iran.”

Iran had attacked Israeli diplomats in 2012

It is pertinent to note here, that this is not the first time that the Israel Embassy in India has been attacked. On February 13, 2012, a sticky bomb was placed on Tal Yehoshua Koren’s car, the Israeli diplomat’s wife, in which she had received injuries. Incidentally, the Quds Force, also known as Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was then accused of carrying out attacks on the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi.

Quds Force was commanded by Qasem Soleimani whose name has appeared on the letter found outside the blast site on Janaury 29.

Incidentally, the assassination attempts of the Israeli diplomat in 2012 had come after the killing of an Iranian scientist. Iran and blamed Israel for the assassination and had vowed to take revenge for the scientists’ killings. The attacks had also coincided with the anniversary of the killing of Iran-backed Shiite Lebanese group, Hezbollah leader, Imad Mughniyeh.

Following the 2012 attacks on Israel embassy, Delhi police had arrested an Indian journalist Syed Mohammad Ahmad Kazmi. According to the police, Kazmi had a deep network in Iran. The then Delhi police commissioner B K Gupta had disclosed that Kazmi had also confessed to having helped the Iran nationals conduct a recce of Israel embassy.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsIsrael embassy blast
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

After PM Modi bats for ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, Oxford panel chooses ‘Aatmanirbharta’ as the Hindi Word of 2020

OpIndia Staff -
The word 'Aatmanirbharta' became popular after PM Narendra Modi's call for an "Aatmanirbhar Bharat"
Read more
World

Taiwan overtakes China in economic growth for the first time in 30 years

OpIndia Staff -
Unlike other countries, Taiwan was successful in checking the spread of Coronavirus and avoided a strict lockdown.
Read more

When protesting ‘farmers’ hailed Khalistani terrorists Sukha and Jinda in presence of ‘actor-farmer’ Deep Sidhu

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Song threatening rise of Khalistani terrorists on the lines of Sukha and Jinda emerged on social media

Did Mamata Banerjee say ‘bh*ncho’ while trying to prove she can speak better Hindi than PM Modi? A fact-check

Political Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee is heard engaging in a deranged rant in order to prove that she speaks better Hindi than Prime Minister Modi.

Subramanian Swamy shares fake data about petrol prices and RTs abusive tweet about ‘Bhakts’ as Union Budget is praised over all

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday shared information on Twitter what could only be described as a 'WhatsApp forward'.

On his 106th birth anniversary, read the scathing remarks Khushwant Singh made against Indira, Rajiv and Sonia Gandhi

News Reports Jinit Jain -
Khushwant Singh, lawyer-author-diplomat-historian-editor, was one of the most acerbic social observers who minced no words in his criticism of politicians and leaders.

Recently Popular

OpIndia Scoops

‘Liberals’ try to ‘scare’ Yogi govt with US pressure over American citizen Siddharth Varadarajan

Nirwa Mehta -
No sooner the FIR was registered against Siddharth Varadarajan for fake news, the usual suspects were out of their burrows to cry foul.
Read more
Social Media

Book My Show shares hilarious meme on Rahul Gandhi, deletes tweet despite praise from netizens: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The funny Rahul Gandhi photograph had become a meme on social media and Book My Show had shared the same.
Read more
News Reports

Govt blocks 250 tweets and Twitter accounts that claimed PM Modi was planning farmer genocide

OpIndia Staff -
Sources tell OpIndia that this has been done on the request of Ministry of Home Affairs and law enforcement agencies to prevent any escalation of law and order in view of the on-going farmer agitation.
Read more
Politics

Subramanian Swamy shares fake data about petrol prices and RTs abusive tweet about ‘Bhakts’ as Union Budget is praised over all

OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday shared information on Twitter what could only be described as a 'WhatsApp forward'.
Read more
Social Media

This Twitter user has been ‘correcting’ politically biased cartoons, and is killing it

OpIndia Staff -
Cartoonists also deal with their own biases like journalists, but often are not called out for it. But times are changing.
Read more
Fact-Check

Was flag raised on Red Fort during Republic Day riots the Nishan Sahib? How Twitter and ‘fact-checkers’ manipulated media

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter, with its 'manipulated media' mischief is actually spreading misinformation and furthering falsehoods.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

With Iranian link to bomb blast near Israel Embassy being suspected, India keeps an eye on Iran return students

OpIndia Staff -
Indian security agencies have been probing the recent blast near the Israel Embassy in New Delhi on January 29
Read more
Entertainment

Has Karan Johar’s Takht been shelved following outrage over its Islamist writer? Here is what we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
Takht ran into controversy last year over its Hinduphobic Islamist writer Hussain Haidry, with Netizens asking to boycott the movie.
Read more
Social Media

Watch: Viral video shows Sikh anti-farm law protesters raising ‘Naara-e-Takbeer’ slogans

OpIndia Staff -
A video has gone viral where Sikh anti-farm law protesters can be heard raising "Naara-e-Takbeer, Allah-hu-Akbar" slogans.
Read more
Social Media

Pakistanis and Islamists attack former England cricketer after he thanked ‘beloved country’ India for Covid-19 vaccines

OpIndia Staff -
Kevin Pietersen, former England cricketer, has expressed his gratitude towards India after Covid-19 vaccines reached South Africa.
Read more
News Reports

After PM Modi bats for ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, Oxford panel chooses ‘Aatmanirbharta’ as the Hindi Word of 2020

OpIndia Staff -
The word 'Aatmanirbharta' became popular after PM Narendra Modi's call for an "Aatmanirbhar Bharat"
Read more
World

Leaked Chinese Police data reveals the extent of Uyghur Muslim repression: From population control to surveillance

OpIndia Staff -
Millions of Chinese Police leaked files describe in excruciating detail the degree of stifling surveillance of China's Uyghur minorities and the growing use of technology to subjugate them
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Court grants bail to The Caravan journalist Mandeep Punia, not allowed to leave country without permission: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The Caravan reporter Mandeep Punia granted bail by Delhi Court with conditions, not allowed to leave country without permission.
Read more
World

Taiwan overtakes China in economic growth for the first time in 30 years

OpIndia Staff -
Unlike other countries, Taiwan was successful in checking the spread of Coronavirus and avoided a strict lockdown.
Read more
News Reports

Norwegian Nobel Committee issues statement against Myanmar military coup, demands release of Aung San Suu Kyi

OpIndia Staff -
Nobel Prize Committee condemned the Military coup in strong words and asked for immediate release of Aung San Suu Kyi and other leaders.
Read more
News Reports

New Zealand Sikh radio host, brutally stabbed after supporting farm laws, is now recovering from his grievous injuries

OpIndia Staff -
Harnek Singh was brutally attacked by unknown assailants while returning from a broadcast on December 23
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com