The spate of political violence in poll-bound West Bengal has been on the rise. On Friday, the body of a 30-year-old BJP worker named Lal Mohan Soren was found in a forest near his home in Bagmari in the Salboni police station area. The body of the booth secretary of the Medinipur assembly was found hanging from a Jamun tree near his house.

Informing about the brutal incident on Twitter, BJP claimed that Soren’s murder was the fourth such political murder in the state in the last 72 hours.

“Pishi (Mamata Banerjee) continues her ‘khela’ with human lives. Lalmohan Soren, aged 30 and Booth secretary of Medinipur assembly was found hanging this morning. 4 murders in the last 72 hours”, wrote BJP. It alleged that TMC goons have been behind these gruesome acts, the occurrence of which has become extremely common under Mamata Banerjee’s regime.

It's time for Bengal to come together & end this era of political violence. Khela sesh for TMC!

The BJP alleged that in the last 72 hours, 4 of their party workers have fallen prey to TMC’s political violence in the state.

In a Tweet shared yesterday, BJP informed how two-party karyakartas named Pratap Barman and Dipankar Biswas were brutally murdered in Santipur, Nadia Dakshin by TMC Goons because of their political affiliations.

Killing someone for a different political ideology is a gruesome act of violence and Pishi resorts to this act casually!

This twin murder had prompted BJP in West Bengal to call for a 12 hours bandh in the areas falling under the Santipur Assembly constituency on Friday. The bandh was called to protest the murder of Pratap Barman and Dipankar Biswas by the Trinamool Congress party goons.

Similarly, on Wednesday, BJP Mandal President Amit Sarkar was found hanging in Dinhata, Cooch Behar district in West Bengal. The local BJP leaders had alleged that Sarkar was picked up from his residence by TMC cadres, and later, he was found dead mysteriously.

Following the murder of Amit Sarkar, local BJP leaders took to the streets. The enraged BJP Karyakartas reportedly pelted stones at the police and blocked roads in the area. According to reports, they also attacked the office of the Trinamool Congress that was accused of being behind the death. Police retaliated by using brute force. Teargas shells were also fired to disperse the crowd.