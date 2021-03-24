Wednesday, March 24, 2021
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Bengal: 3 days before elections, BJP mandal president found hanging in Dinhata, party alleges TMC hand

"Amit Sarkar, Mandal president of Dinhata Town, was hanged to death by TMC goons, just 72 hours before the first phase. Is this what TMC meant by Khela Hobe?", BJP's social media cell chief Amit Malviya has tweeted.

OpIndia Staff
BJP leader in Bengal's Dinhata town found hanging
Representational images, source: Amsterdamnews
5

Ahead of the assembly elections in West Bengal, the scourge of political violence continues unabated in the state. In yet another shocking incident, a BJP Mandal President was found hanging in Dinhata, Cooch Behar district in West Bengal.

According to the reports, a BJP worker identified as Amit Sarkar, the Mandal President of the BJP unit in Dinhata, was found hanging just three days ahead of the first phase of the West Bengal assembly elections.

BJP leaders blame TMC for murder

Meanwhile, the BJP has accused Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress of killing their party workers. The local BJP leaders alleged that Sarkar was picked up from his residence by TMC cadres, and later, he was found dead mysteriously.

“Amit Sarkar, Mandal president of Dinhata Town, was hanged to death by TMC goons, just 72 hours before the first phase. Is this what TMC meant by Khela Hobe? Bengal has been reduced to a blood field, with political killings becoming the norm. BJP has lost over 130 of its cadres,” tweeted Amit Malviya, the national in-charge of the BJP social media cell, condemning the political violence against BJP workers.

Political violence against BJP continue to rise in West Bengal

The political violence against the BJP workers in the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal continues to rise as this the seventh such incident of death of a BJP member in Bengal in the last few months.

On July 13, 2020, BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy from Bengal’s North Dinajpur district was found hanging near his house in a closed tea shop in the village of Rajiganj. State BJP president Dilip Ghosh had claimed that he was murdered for political reasons and demanded a high-level inquiry into the matter.

In another incident in June, a BJP worker was found hanging from a tree near his house in Bengal’s East Midnapore district. The BJP leaders had alleged that he was killed by the TMC workers after he had refused to join them. The BJP leader Purnachandra Das was a booth president of BJP in the Ramnagar area of the south Bengal district.

In September last year, a BJP worker named Rabin Paul was lynched to death in the Pathar Ghata village in Kalna in West Bengal. During the incident, he was first beaten mercilessly by the TMC supporters and then taken to another place in the village where Paul was thrashed by the TMC Deputy Chief. 

On September 13, the body of a BJP worker named Ganesh Roy was found hanging on a tree in Goghat in Hoogly district of the State. Roy was well-known in the area as an active BJP worker. His son has alleged that Roy was murdered by the party workers of the Trinamool Congress. He claimed that they hung his body on the tree after killing him.

Later on October 5, BJP’s former councillor Manish Shukla was gunned down in Titagarh in North 24-Parganas. Manish Shukla was hit by several bullets fired by the attackers who were wearing helmets. A few days later, the West Bengal police had arrested a ‘TMC activist’ for harbouring killers of BJP leader Manish Shukla and had recovered bikes, carbines and pistols.

In the same month, a BJP leader from West Bengal’s East Medinipur district was suspiciously found dead in police custody. The 52-year-old Madan Ghorai, who was the vice-president of Pataspur BJP unit, has allegedly died in police custody in East Midnapore district, West Bengal.

