Thursday, March 4, 2021
Home News Reports Afghanistan: ISIS kills three female media workers who used to translate Indian dramas into...
CrimeNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Afghanistan: ISIS kills three female media workers who used to translate Indian dramas into local languages

In a similar attack in December 2020, ISIS terrorists had gunned down Malalai Maiwand in Jalalabad. She was Enikas Radio and TV presenter in the eastern province of Nangarhar. Her driver was also killed in the attack.

OpIndia Staff
3 female journalists killed in Afghanistan
Three female media workers who used to dub Indian TV shows shot dead in Afghanistan (Image: aljazeera)
277

On March 2, the ISIS gunned down three female Afghanistan journalists who used to translate Indian and Turkish dramas to local languages. Three of them died while the fourth one was severely injured and currently lodged in hospital for treatment.

While talking to AFP, Zalmai Latifi, director at the TV station, said four female media workers were attacked in two separate incidents after they left the office. He said, “They are all dead. They were going home from the office on foot when they were shot.”

According to the SITE Intelligence Group, an American NGO which tracks the online activity of extremists and jihadist organizations alleged that the attack was targeted towards the employees at the Privately-owned Enikas TV station in the eastern city of Jalalabad. All victims were aged between 18 and 20. In the last six months, 15 media professionals have been killed in Afghanistan, including these three journalists. 

They used to translate Indian and Turkish dramas

Shokrullah Pasoon, the news editor at the TV station, told Al Jazeera that the three women used to dub Indian and Turkish dramas in Dari and Pashto that are local languages of Afghanistan. Ashraf Ghani, President of Afghanistan, has condemned the killing. He said, “Attacks on innocent compatriots, especially women, are contrary to the teachings of Islam, Afghan culture and the spirit of peace.”

According to journalist Lotfullah Najafizada, the three women killed were named Mursal Waheedi, Sadia Sadat and Shehnaz Raufi.

Series of attack in the war-torn country

As per reports, peace talks began between the Taliban and the Afghan government last year with the intervention of the United States. NATO troop numbers are also decreasing in the country, and only 9,000 of them are left. Former President of the United States had ordered last year to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan by May 2021.

However, since the talks began, Afghanistan has seen a series of targeted attacks that have led to increasing fear among women working in the urban regions.

In a similar attack in December 2020, ISIS terrorists had gunned down Malalai Maiwand in Jalalabad. She was Enikas Radio and TV presenter in the eastern province of Nangarhar. Her driver was also killed in the attack. In an attack in January 2021, 28-year-old Bismellah Adel Aimaq, the editor-in-chief of Sada-e-Ghor (Voice of Ghor) radio station, was killed near Firoz Koh city in the province of Ghor. Two female judges working for Afghan Supreme Court were also killed in Kabul in January 2021.

Shaharzad Akbar, head of the Afghan Independent Human Rights Commission, condemned the attack and said, “Afghan women have been targeted and killed too often. his must stop. Stop killing civilians and destroying (Afghanistan’s) future.”

The US embassy in Kabul issued a statement in which they said, “These attacks are meant to intimidate, they are intended to make reporters cower. The culprits hope to stifle freedom of speech in a nation where the media has flourished during the past 20 years. This cannot be tolerated.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsISIS attack, ISIS Afghanistan, Afghanistan terrorist attack
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Entertainment

“Are you so creatively bankrupt”? Director of ‘Yeh Ballet’ slams Deepika Padukone starrer new Levi’s ad for plagiarising design ideas

OpIndia Staff -
Sooni Taraporevala said that the 'copycat culture' in India needs to be called out and cancelled after the set used in new Deepika Padukone starrer Levi's ad was plagiarised by the makers.
Crime

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s son-in-law Mohammed Riyaz, CPM MLA TV Rajesh sent to judicial custody in violence case

OpIndia Staff -
The accused, including Pinarayi Vijayan's son-in-law Mohammed Riyaz were out on bail and wanted to get it extended.

Activist sends legal notice to make amends in NCERT books after RTI reveals no evidence of Mughals giving grant for temple repairs

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
RTI activist says history should be based on facts and not imagination and hence has sought to make amendments to books which claim Mughal rulers like Aurangzeb gave grants for temple repair work.

Congress attacks the Modi government for a reduction in the unemployment rate: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Congress party posted a infographic showing unemployment dropping from 23.53% to 21.73% in one month, and attacked Modi govt for it

Feminism is not un-Islamic: Pakistan’s Aurat Azadi March explains ahead of Women’s Day after the rally was attacked last year

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
"We are against all such archaic practices that have been traditionally used to oppress women," said the video posted by Aurat March

‘Was shot at because I carried out Tiranga rally and opposed throwing of beef outside Hindu houses’: RSS activist narrates political violence in West...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In December 2019, RSS activist Bir Bahadur Singh was shot at point-blank range in his back in Kolkata’s Metiabruz area in broad daylight

Recently Popular

News Reports

PM Modi and his mother abused live on air by a caller on a BBC radio show on Sikhs in the UK

OpIndia Staff -
BBC edited the program and the host offered apology after caller abused PM Modi and his mother during a live radio show
Read more
Crime

Her husband used to talk vulgar to girlfriend in front of her: Here is what the lawyer of Ayesha, who jumped into Sabarmati river,...

OpIndia Staff -
Ayesha, who committed suicide by jumping into the Sabarmati River in Gujarat on March 1, had a disquiet marital life
Read more
Crime

‘Inserted her hand claiming she was planting a tree’: LGBT activist Divya Dureja accused of sexual assault under pretext of shamanic ritual

OpIndia Staff -
A popular LGBT activist Divya Dureja has been accused of sexual assault by Elodie Gendron under pretext of a Shamanic ritual.
Read more
News Reports

Income Tax raids conducted at around 22 locations linked to Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap and Vikas Bahl in tax evasion case

OpIndia Staff -
Simultaneous raids are being conducted at the homes and linked properties in Mumbai, Pune and some other locations of Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap and others
Read more
News Reports

Take a shot every time Rahul Gandhi says ‘strategy’ and get drunk before noon: Rahul Gandhi’s bizarre monologue goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi thinks China has a 'vision' of 'modern Silk Road' with a 'nervous system' - we have no idea what he means by that.
Read more
News Reports

As Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu and others face raid by Income Tax department, ‘liberals’ descend to cry vendetta

OpIndia Staff -
Liberals suffered a meltdown on Twitter after 22 locations linked to director Anurag Kashyap & others were raided by I-T Department
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,192FansLike
521,677FollowersFollow
23,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com