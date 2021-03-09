Tuesday, March 9, 2021
Home Entertainment Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi in trouble, Congress MLA demands name change
Editor's picksEntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi in trouble, Congress MLA demands name change

The film Gangubai Kathiawadi is adapted from one of the chapters of the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by S. Hussain Zaidi. It is slated for countrywide release on 30th July 2021.

OpIndia Staff
Congress MLA demands name change of Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi
2

Maharashtra Congress MLA Amin Patel on Monday raised the issue of Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi in the state assembly and demanded that the film’s name be changed as it maligns the name of Kathiawad city. Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter Alia Bhatt plays the role of Gangubai Kathiawadi, who was one of the most powerful madam from Kamathipura in the 1960s. Kamathipura is Mumbai’s red-light area.

Patel, who represents Mumbadevi constituency, claimed that Kamathipura has undergone change since that time and it is not like how it was in the 1950s. “Women there are excelling in different professions. The film’s title also maligns the name of Kathiawad city. The name of the film should be changed,” he said. Congress is part of the ruling alliance in Maharashtra, Maha Vikas Aghadi, led by Shiv Sena.

Patel also raised the issue of an upcoming webseries on HotStar by the name Kamathipura. He claimed that the people of Kamathipura are upset by the portrayal in the film.

He urged Maharashtra government to intervene.

The film Gangubai Kathiawadi is adapted from one of the chapters of the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by S. Hussain Zaidi. It is slated for countrywide release on 30th July 2021.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsgangubai kathiawadi, alia bhatt gangubai kathiawadi, gangubai kathiawadi review, gangubai kathiawadi release date
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Entertainment

Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi in trouble, Congress MLA demands name change

OpIndia Staff -
The film Gangubai Kathiawadi is adapted from one of the chapters of the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by S. Hussain Zaidi. It is slated for countrywide release on 30th July 2021.
Politics

‘Didi, why so angry?’: Day after PM Modi’s jibe, BJP releases new campaign song, asks Mamata Banerjee ‘itna gussa kyon’

OpIndia Staff -
BJP took to its official Twitter handle Monday to share a song with the title "Itna gussa kyon, didi?" to mock Mamata Banerjee.

Security, Respect and self reliance: CM Yogi lists steps taken by the state government to empower women in UP

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
CM Yogi Adityanath listed schemes for women launched by Central and State government to ensure safety, respect and self-reliance

‘Good’ unbelievers like Mother Teresa will go to hell because they are not Muslim, declares Islamist Zakir Naik

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Hate preacher Zakir Naik claimed that Christian evangelist Mother Teresa will go to Hell by virtue of being a non-Muslim.

What is Blue Anon? A term for conspiracy theorists that was recently removed by Urban Dictionary from its platform

World K Bhattacharjee -
Blue Anon is term used to describe left wingers that peddle Trump-centric delusional conspiracy theories.

Will he join politics or won’t he?: ‘It is all about opportunities’, said Sourav Ganguly in his interview with Republic Bangla

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
"Politics is not bad. We had (have) the greatest of leaders in the country who influence the population," Sourav Ganguly pointed out.

Recently Popular

World

‘Women belong in the Kitchen,’ declares Burger King on Women’s Day, hits back at KFC for criticising campaign for gender equality

OpIndia Staff -
Burger King generated quite the controversy on International Women's Day after declaring that "Women belong in the kitchen."
Read more
World

What is Blue Anon? A term for conspiracy theorists that was recently removed by Urban Dictionary from its platform

K Bhattacharjee -
Blue Anon is term used to describe left wingers that peddle Trump-centric delusional conspiracy theories.
Read more
Satire

Woman heard crying in Sonia Gandhi’s house after Delhi Court convicts Ariz Khan in Batla House encounter case

K Bhattacharjee -
A Delhi Court has ruled that Ariz Khan is guilty in the Batla House Encounter case, years after Sonia Gandhi had cried.
Read more
Politics

‘Aren’t fake 33 cr Gods enough’: Abusive tweets of AAP MLA go viral, while Netizens demand ouster, MLA peddles ‘hacked theory

OpIndia Staff -
The AAP MLA Virender Singh Kadian then made his account private and later deleted it, in the hopes of not exposing himself further.
Read more
News Reports

Congress leader gifts a bag full of scraps of paper, torn pictures to Miss India Manya Singh for Women’s Day

OpIndia Staff -
In a felicitation ceremony, Mumbai Mahila Congress President Ajanta Yadav gifted torn pics of Manya Singh to her.
Read more
World

Pakistanis offended after China’s Cultural Counsellor of Chinese embassy in Pakistan tweets asking women to remove hijab to ‘see their eyes’

OpIndia Staff -
Zhang Heqing, Chinese official in Pakistan, urged women to remove their hijab so he could see their eyes
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,305FansLike
522,732FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com