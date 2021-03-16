Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Sachin Vaze had brought Mercedes car with fake number plate inside Mumbai Commissionerate in December 2020, claims Sub-inspector

The incident occurred on 23 December 2020 when Sunil Toke was parking his car at the gate of the Commissionerate of Police.

OpIndia Staff
NIA to investigate whereabouts of a Mercedes used by Sachin Vaze in December 2020
Sachin Vaze(L), Assistant Sub-inspector police Sunil Toke(R)
Since the National Investigation Agency took over the probe into the Antilia bomb scare case, shocking new details have trickled down on a periodical basis. After revelations about Scorpio and Innova cars, now the premier investigation agency is on the lookout for a Mercedes car that was used by tainted police officer Sachin Vaze, a report published by TV 9 Marathi said.

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police Sunil Toke, who happens to work in the main control room of the Mumbai Police Force, has made a shocking claim about a Mercedes car. As per Toke, Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze had in December 2019 barreled down to the Commissionerate of Police in a Mercedes car, without stopping at the entrance gate to register details.

Toke said the vehicle had come so fast that it had narrowly escaped an accident. Shockingly, the car carried a fake number plate and there was no record of any four-wheeler with the number of the vehicle that Vaze had come in. The Pune Regional Transport Department later informed that the number of the Mercedes car actually belonged to a Pulsar motorcycle.

The incident occurred on 23 December 2020 when Sunil Toke was parking his car at the gate of the Commissionerate of Police. At that time, a perilously fast Mercedes 4matic car barged into the Commissionerate. Toke recalls that Vaze had evaded the car registration process at the entrance and drove the car right past the gate.

When Toke approached the gate to seek details about the car, he was told that no record of the car was supposed to be kept. Toke said when he went inside to see who brought the car, he saw API Sachin Vaze getting out of it.

Besides concerns about who is the real owner of the car and why was a bogus number plate attached to it, another looming question that arises is that with whose permission was Vaze allowed to bring the vehicle inside the Commissionerate.

Scorpio car that was found outside Antilia was never stolen and was used by Sachin Vaze: Report

Earlier today, in a sensational disclosure, it was revealed that the explosives-laden Scorpio car found outside Antilia was never stolen but used by Assistant Police officer Sachin Vaze. According to a report, the car was used by Vaze, and he had asked Hiren to file a false complaint about it being stolen. The NIA believes the owner of the car was pressurised to file a complaint about his missing car. Mansukh Hiren, the owner of Scorpio, had filed a missing car complaint at the Vikhroli police station.

It is pertinent to note that days before his death, Mansukh Hiren, whose Scorpio car was found outside the Ambani residence, had penned an agonising letter, accusing the police of harassment. Three days after he wrote the letter, Mansukh was found dead in a creek near Thane.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

