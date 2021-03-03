Wednesday, March 3, 2021
Home News Reports Around 300 schoolgirls released a week after being kidnapped by an armed group in...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Around 300 schoolgirls released a week after being kidnapped by an armed group in Nigeria, govt denies paying ransom

Kidnapping for ransom have become an escalating problem in Nigeria with businessmen, officials and ordinary citizens being abducted from streets by kidnappers seeking ransom money.

OpIndia Staff
Kidnapped school girls released in Nigeria
The girls were kidnapped by a group of armed men (screenshots via Twitter/@daily_nigerian and nytimes resp.)
8

A group of Nigerian schoolgirls who were kidnapped by armed men from a boarding school in the northwestern state of Zamfara last week were released on Tuesday. Around 279 girls were reported to have been abducted in a raid by hundreds of armed men in the Government Girls Secondary school in Jangebe village in Nigeria on Friday. The girls were kept in a government building before they were sent for medical check-up.

President Muhammad Buhari expressed pleasure on the release of girls

Muhammad Buhari, the President of Nigeria, tweeted to share the news of the release of the kidnapped girls yesterday. He said that he joined the families of the girls in welcoming them.

Nigerian Governor, Bello Matawalle, also took to Twitter to express joy over the release of the girls.

Sharing their ordeal of captivity, the girls told how they were taken to forest by their kidnappers and forced to walk on stones and thorns. They said that the kidnappers hit them with guns forcing them to keep walking, even the ones who were unwell.

It is not clear how the release of the girls was secured as the Nigerian government had reportedly refused to pay ransoms to the girls’ captors. According to reports, similar school abductions have taken place in Nigeria in recent months. The Nigerian government officials have been holding talks with the captors known as ‘bandits’. Previously, the government officials have reportedly entered into ‘peace agreements’ with bandits offering them money and amnesties. However, attacks including kidnapping for ransom, raping and pillaging by heavily armed criminal gangs in the north-west and central Nigeria have reportedly increased in recent years.

President Muhammad Buhari called for kidnappers to be brought to book

The approach of the state government of providing amnesty to bandits has not found favour with the central government. President Buhari had reportedly called for the captors to be brought to justice. He said that if ransoms were paid, this would encourage attacks in future.

Rising cases of school kidnappings in Nigeria

Criminal gangs have been targeting boarding schools in Northern Nigeria for mass kidnappings for ransom. The trend was reportedly started by jihadist group Boko Haram in 2014 when it kidnapped 270 girls from the town of Chibok. 100 out of these girls have not been found till date. Last week, some unidentified gunmen had killed a student in an attack on a boarding school in the north-central Nigerian state of Niger. They kidnapped 42 people including 27 students. The hostages have not yet been released.

Last year in December, over 300 boys were kidnapped from a school in Kankara, located in President Buhari’s home state of Katsina, while the President was on a visit in the region. The boys were released later but the incident had sparked fear among people. Boko Haram had claimed the responsibility for the kidnapping.

Kidnapping for ransom have become an escalating problem in Nigeria with businessmen, officials and ordinary citizens being abducted from streets by kidnappers seeking ransom money.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Jalgaon shocker: Police officials and hostel employees accused of forcing women residents to strip dance, complaint filed

OpIndia Staff -
The resident girls in the hostel have alleged that police personnel and some outsiders, in connivance with some hostel employees, were allowed to enter the hostel under the pretext of interrogation.
News Reports

Income Tax raids conducted at around 22 locations linked to Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap and Vikas Bahl in tax evasion case

OpIndia Staff -
Simultaneous raids are being conducted at the homes and linked properties in Mumbai, Pune and some other locations of Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap and others

PM Modi and his mother abused live on air by a caller on a BBC radio show on Sikhs in the UK

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
BBC edited the program and the host offered apology after caller abused PM Modi and his mother during a live radio show

Rahul Gandhi attacks RSS, compares schools run by them with madarsas operated by radical Islamists in Pakistan

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi alleged that RSS is doing something "fundamentally different" to destroy the education system of India.

Ahmedabad netizens trend #WeWantKarnavati to get city name changed, this is why

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Ahmedabad residents said that the city was not 'established' by Mughal emperor Ahmed Shah but it was developed by King Karna Dev and hence it should be named after him.

Hours before the model code of conduct set in, Mamata Banerjee grants Rs 2.60 crore for Furfura Sharif shrine

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Furfura Sharif's cleric Abbas Siddiqui has forged an alliance with the Congress and the Left after floating his own political party named Indian Secular Front.

Recently Popular

Crime

‘Inserted her hand claiming she was planting a tree’: LGBT activist Divya Dureja accused of sexual assault under pretext of shamanic ritual

OpIndia Staff -
A popular LGBT activist Divya Dureja has been accused of sexual assault by Elodie Gendron under pretext of a Shamanic ritual.
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi and his mother abused live on air by a caller on a BBC radio show on Sikhs in the UK

OpIndia Staff -
BBC edited the program and the host offered apology after caller abused PM Modi and his mother during a live radio show
Read more
Entertainment

Aamir Khan shelves Mahabharat amidst controversies because ‘now is not the right time’: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Aamir Khan has shelved his 'Mahabharat' project amidst controversies because the 'timing' is not right, reports say.
Read more
Politics

Sourav Ganguly may attend PM Modi’s Brigade Ground rally in Kolkata on 7th March: Local media

OpIndia Staff -
Sourav Ganguly may attend PM Modi's rally at Brigade Ground in Kolkata on March 7, according to reports in local media.
Read more
Crime

A woman molested, a father murdered, a Samajwadi Party leader accused: Here is all you need to know about the Hathras case

OpIndia Staff -
"Aatankwadi hain woh", Hathras victim Pooja exclaimed, expressing her angst against the SP leader for killing her father
Read more
Fact-Check

The Hindu ‘journalist’ Suhasini Haidar puts out misinformation about ISRO satellite launch: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Suhasini Haidar, National Editor of 'The Hindu', put out false information on social media in attempt to mislead the public.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,192FansLike
521,457FollowersFollow
23,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com