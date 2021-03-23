Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Home Politics 'A corrected version of NRC will be implemented in Assam': BJP promises in its...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

‘A corrected version of NRC will be implemented in Assam’: BJP promises in its manifesto ahead of Assam elections

The saffron party's national president released a 'Sankalp Patra' for the Assam assembly elections, making 10 promises for the people of Assam

OpIndia Staff
NRC to be implemented in Assam: BJP manifesto for the upcoming elections
BJP releases its election manifesto for Assam assembly elections(Source: Twitter)
27

The BJP national president JP Nadda today released the election manifesto of the upcoming assembly polls in Assam, assuring to work on the corrected National Register of Citizens(NRC) that would ensure Assam’s protection. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal and state Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were also present on the occasion.

Promising that the BJP would make sure that the indigenous Assamese culture is safeguarded and the Ahom civilisation is preserved, national president JP Nadda stated that the infiltrators will be detected and sent back to their respective countries.

“We will protect genuine Indian citizens and detect infiltrators to ensure the Ahom civilisation stays safe,” Nadda said in a press interaction after the release.

The BJP also promised to expedite the delimitation process to “protect Assam’s political rights”.

In its ‘Sankalp Patra’ for Assam, the BJP made 10 promises it would accomplish if it is yet again chosen to lead the state. Launching the manifesto, Nadda said in the last 5 years the party’s aim has been to empower caste, soil and daughters of the state.

Nadda promised two lakh government jobs, 1 lakh private sector jobs to the people of Assam by March 2022.

“These commitments are our direction to development, Connectivity, infrastructure, education, health, women empowerment, and more initiatives are a part of our aim for inclusive development,” the saffron party president said. 

10 promises BJP made in its election manifesto for Assam elections

    1. ‘Mission Brahmaputra’ to be commenced to deal with the chronic problem of floods.
    2. ‘Arundoya Yojana’—Financial assistance of 3 thousand rupees to 30 lakh families every month
    3. Financial assistance of rupees two and a half lakh rupees to Namghars; encroachment and illegal construction on them to be removed will be removed
    4. Education: Free education in government schools; cycles to be given to girl students after VIII class
    5. Directions of the Supreme Court to be followed in the implementation of the NRC. Measures to be taken to stop rampant infiltration.
    6. The process of delimitation will be carried forward
    7. Help will be extended to different sectors with the aim of turning Assam into a self-sufficient state
    8. Job to two lakh people in the government sector, eight lakh new in the private sector.
    9. Scheme named after Swami Vivekananda—State youth to get financial assistance for their startups; target of providing employment to more than 10 lakh people through this scheme
    10. Empower the people of Assam by providing them with the right to own their land

Assam is all set to go to the assembly election polls from March 27. The voting process will be held in three phases and the counting of the votes will be done on May 2. In 2016, BJP scripted a historic victory and formed a government for the first time in the state, ending Congress’ 15-year rule. BJP and its allies AGP and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) won a combined 86 seats in the 126-member Assam assembly. BJP had won 60 seats, AGP 14, and BPF 12 seats.

However, this time around, the BPF has joined hands with the Congress-led coalition ‘Mahajath’ after breaking away from the BJP-led coalition. BJP is contesting the polls in Assam in alliance with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) alliance.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsassam elections, assam elections results, assam bjp manifesto
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

Darr ka mahaul: Why has India’s most honest reporter not been on air for the last 3 days?

Abhishek Banerjee -
Why the radio silence. No black screen. No painted face. And no mimes. Just silence.
News Reports

Watch: Interfaith couple demands security cover after Muslim mob in Sarai Kale Khan unleashed violence against Hindus over their marriage

OpIndia Staff -
The interfaith couple have released a video demanding security after the Muslim mob went on a rampage in Sarai Kale Khan area

‘A corrected version of NRC will be implemented in Assam’: BJP promises in its manifesto ahead of Assam elections

Politics OpIndia Staff -
The saffron party's national president released a 'Sankalp Patra' for the Assam assembly elections, making 10 promises for the people of Assam

Maha govt digs itself deeper into a messy hole, but Tavleen Singh sees a BJP plot

Opinions Sanghamitra -
India's 'secular-liberal' blame everything that causes them discomfort on the BJP. Believe it or not, the mess made by the Maha govt is also being peddled as 'BJP's fault.

West Bengal: Congress ally Indian Secular Front leader’s house set ablaze after chief Abbas Siddiqui rally, party blames TMC

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Members of the Indian Secular Front have pinned the blame of the incident on the incumbent TMC in West Bengal

Diary recovered from Sachin Vaze’s office, information of monetary transactions hint at money laundering: Reports

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The NIA is likely to approach the ED for probe money laundering angle in the Sachin Vaze case

Recently Popular

News Reports

Maharashtra ATS Chief who declared Mansukh Hiren’s death case ‘solved’ is Shiv Sena leader’s son in law

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra ATS and Shiv Sena leader's son-in-law, Shivdeep Lande announced on Facebook that Mansukh Hiren's death case has been solved by the ATS
Read more
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra reveals how a filmmaker wanted her to ‘strip to underwear’ and how she was racially bullied as a teenager

OpIndia Staff -
Priyanka Chopra in her interview with Oprah Winfrey also said that she has had Christianity, Islam and Hinduism influence her upbringing.
Read more
News Reports

Bengal: Actress Saayoni Ghosh, TMC candidate from Asansol, forced to run after being harassed by her own party members

OpIndia Staff -
A visibly uncomfortable Saayoni Ghosh pointed fingers at the TMC workers and directed them to keep away from her.
Read more
News Reports

Jihad against an innocent Hindu girl transformed chemical engineer Deepak Tyagi into Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati: Here is his life story

OpIndia Staff -
Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati recently penned an article in which he recounted his journey from being Chemical Engineer Deepak Tyagi to the mahant of the Dasna Devi Temple.
Read more
News Reports

Sachin Vaze ran ‘extortion shop’ inside CIU office at Police Commissioner’s headquarters, collected lakhs from restaurant owners: Report

OpIndia Staff -
A report published in Mid-day has cited sources in Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association(AHAR) to allege that Sachin Vaze was extorting money from business owners since December and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's demand was 'over and above' what Vaze was already collecting.
Read more
Politics

MP who raised Sachin Vaze case in Lok Sabha says she was threatened by Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant, he blames her ‘body language’

OpIndia Staff -
Amravati MP Navneet Rana has accused Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant of threatening her in the Lok Sabha lobby.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,803FansLike
525,430FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com