The BJP national president JP Nadda today released the election manifesto of the upcoming assembly polls in Assam, assuring to work on the corrected National Register of Citizens(NRC) that would ensure Assam’s protection. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal and state Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were also present on the occasion.

Promising that the BJP would make sure that the indigenous Assamese culture is safeguarded and the Ahom civilisation is preserved, national president JP Nadda stated that the infiltrators will be detected and sent back to their respective countries.

“We will protect genuine Indian citizens and detect infiltrators to ensure the Ahom civilisation stays safe,” Nadda said in a press interaction after the release.

The BJP also promised to expedite the delimitation process to “protect Assam’s political rights”.

In its ‘Sankalp Patra’ for Assam, the BJP made 10 promises it would accomplish if it is yet again chosen to lead the state. Launching the manifesto, Nadda said in the last 5 years the party’s aim has been to empower caste, soil and daughters of the state.

Nadda promised two lakh government jobs, 1 lakh private sector jobs to the people of Assam by March 2022.

“These commitments are our direction to development, Connectivity, infrastructure, education, health, women empowerment, and more initiatives are a part of our aim for inclusive development,” the saffron party president said.

10 promises BJP made in its election manifesto for Assam elections

‘Mission Brahmaputra’ to be commenced to deal with the chronic problem of floods. ‘Arundoya Yojana’—Financial assistance of 3 thousand rupees to 30 lakh families every month Financial assistance of rupees two and a half lakh rupees to Namghars; encroachment and illegal construction on them to be removed will be removed Education: Free education in government schools; cycles to be given to girl students after VIII class Directions of the Supreme Court to be followed in the implementation of the NRC. Measures to be taken to stop rampant infiltration. The process of delimitation will be carried forward Help will be extended to different sectors with the aim of turning Assam into a self-sufficient state Job to two lakh people in the government sector, eight lakh new in the private sector. Scheme named after Swami Vivekananda—State youth to get financial assistance for their startups; target of providing employment to more than 10 lakh people through this scheme Empower the people of Assam by providing them with the right to own their land



Assam is all set to go to the assembly election polls from March 27. The voting process will be held in three phases and the counting of the votes will be done on May 2. In 2016, BJP scripted a historic victory and formed a government for the first time in the state, ending Congress’ 15-year rule. BJP and its allies AGP and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) won a combined 86 seats in the 126-member Assam assembly. BJP had won 60 seats, AGP 14, and BPF 12 seats.

However, this time around, the BPF has joined hands with the Congress-led coalition ‘Mahajath’ after breaking away from the BJP-led coalition. BJP is contesting the polls in Assam in alliance with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) alliance.