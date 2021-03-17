On March 17, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ram Swaroop Sharma was found dead at his residence on Delhi’s North Avenue. As per Delhi Police, he died by suicide. His body has been sent for post-mortem.

Born in 1958, Sharma hailed from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, from where he was first elected as MP in 2014. He was relected from Mandi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He was also a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External affairs. He is survived by his wife and three sons.

According to the staff, when they tried to open the door in the morning, it was locked from inside. They called Sharma several times but did not get any answer. They called up the police, who broke down the door and found the dead body of Sharma hanging on a noose. It is unclear why he allegedly committed suicide. Police is investigating the case.

As per reports, no suicide note was found.

Several leaders posted condolence messages on Twitter, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Himachal CM Jairam Thakur and others.

After learning about Sharma’s death, BJP has cancelled its Parliamentary Party meeting scheduled for Wednesday morning.