Uttar Pradesh Minister of State (MoS) for Parliamentary Affairs Anand Swarup Shukla on Wednesday said that after triple talaq, he opines that it is time to put a ban on the inhumane practice of burqa in India.

The minister added that many Muslim countries have imposed a ban on burqa and it is time for India to do the same, reported The Times of India.

Anand Swarup Shukla said that practices like triple talaq and burqa encourages Wahabi culture in India.

After his statement created an uproar, he issued a clarification that women should have the freedom to wear clothes of their choice. Shukla said that nothing should be imposed in the name of conservatism and tradition. Talking of bringing about reform, he said society should be given an opportunity to advance.

When questioned when will the government take steps to ban, he said, the matter is not yet listed with the government as it is a societal matter and that this was his personal opinion.

On Tuesday, Anand Shukla had written to Ballia District Magistrate saying that the volume of loudspeakers at mosques should be fixed according to court orders. This came after the Vice-Chancellor of Allahabad Central University, Professor Sangita Srivastava objected to the loud noise of loudspeakers at a mosque near her residence.

According to reports, Shukla said that he faced problem in performing everyday duties due to the noise of loudspeakers. “Namaaz is offered five times in a day, and throughout the day. As a result of it, I face problems in doing Yoga, meditation, puja and discharging government duties”, Shukla wrote in his letter. He added that the loud sound coming from the mosque obstruct the studies of students in nearby schools and also has an adverse effect on elder citizens and patients.