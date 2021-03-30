Claude Callegari, a huge fan of Arsenal Footbal Club, has passed away on Monday, a Twitter account associated with him announced. He became popular through the YouTube channel AFTV which has a massive online following.

We can’t believe we are writing this, with permission from Claude’s father, it is with great sadness and a broken heart that we have to announce that our dear friend and legend Claude sadly passed away yesterday afternoon 29th March. pic.twitter.com/GULZVXxsah — CLAUDE AND THE BANSTA'S (@ClaudeBanstas) March 30, 2021

The statement said, “We can’t believe we are writing this, with permission from Claude’s father, it is with great sadness and a broken heart that we have to announce that our dear friend and legend Claude sadly passed away yesterday afternoon 29th March.”

“We ask that you please respect the privacy of Claude, his family and friends and be respectful at this extremely sad time,” it added.

Robbie from AFTV in a teary eyed message confirmed the same on the YouTube channel. Claude was no longer associated with AFTV after he parted ways with the group following a controversy.

DT, another popular figure from AFTV, also offered his condolence on the occasion. Condolence messages are pouring from footballs after the news broke out on social media.

I honestly don’t know what to say, as a likeminded, passionate, and fiery Arsenal fan we clashed many a time. But there were some really good times, he was the Godfather to all of us. I honestly hope you’re at peace now, Claude, thank you for the many fun times together R.I.P pic.twitter.com/94b5lenLzB — MR DT (@MrDtAFC) March 30, 2021

No matter what team you support, Claude from AFTV was a legend in all our eyes💔😔: pic.twitter.com/W7j05GO2fa — 🇦🇱 (@Albooo1923) March 30, 2021

This was always my favourite Claude interview on AFTV, just perfectly encompasses what an absolute gentleman he was and what Arsenal meant to him. Rest Easy Don ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/8IcgrOLgdd — Out Of Context AFTV (@AFTVRelated) March 30, 2021

Claude was suffering from various mental health and other health issues and his health had been deteriorating for a while. He was also going through a tough phase as he was unable to attend football games due to the lockdown.