Monday, March 8, 2021
Home Politics Delhi BJP spokesperson files complaint against AAP MLA for insulting Hindu sentiments: Details
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Delhi BJP spokesperson files complaint against AAP MLA for insulting Hindu sentiments: Details

Tajinder Bagga says in the complaint that the sole intention was to 'insult and outrage the feelings of the Hindu community'.

OpIndia Staff
Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga files complaint against Virender
Image Credit: Virender Singh Kadian/Medium
161

Spokesperson of Delhi BJP, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, has filed a complaint against Aam Aadmi Party MLA Virender Singh Kadian after the latter’s tweets from a few years ago resurfaced on social media.

The complaint says that Kadian has “deliberately and intentionally” posted the abusive tweet where he ranted about “33 crore fake gods”. Tajinder Bagga says in the complaint that the sole intention was to ‘insult and outrage the feelings of the Hindu community’.

The complaint against Virender Singh Kadian

The complaint further requests the authorities to take stringest action against the accused and register an FIR under sections 295$, 153, 153A, 504 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

In the vile Hinduphobic tweet, Virender Singh Kadian said, “All Godmen are ch*tiyas. The biggest ones are those who go to listen to their religious lectures. Mama’s boy, aren’t the fake 33 crore Gods not enough?”

Numerous other abusive tweets had gone viral as well. “Wake up you motherf*cker! Dumba**, stop f*cking your sisters,” read one tweet. “Tell me the charges of your sister. She f*cks me for free,” read another tweet. In another misogynist tweet, he said, “Teri maa ka lajpat nagar“.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAAP insults Hindu gods
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

West Bengal: 32-year-old BJP booth President shot at in Nadia district allegedly by TMC goons

OpIndia Staff -
The incident happened prior to the massive Kolkata rally organised by BJP at the historic Brigade Parade Ground in West Bengal Sunday
Opinions

On Women’s day, can we please make child marriage illegal among India’s minority community?

Abhishek Banerjee -
Could we please make child marriage illegal in India? In fact, could we do it today?

‘Will you marry rape victim?’ remark misreported; Court has the highest respect for womanhood: CJI Bobde issues clarification

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Earlier last week, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde's question to a government employee seeking protection from arrest in a rape case, whether he is willing to marry the survivor raised several eyebrows.

Congress leader gifts a bag full of scraps of paper, torn pictures to Miss India Manya Singh for Women’s Day

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In a felicitation ceremony, Mumbai Mahila Congress President Ajanta Yadav gifted torn pics of Manya Singh to her.

Ambani house bomb threat: ATS files case of murder, criminal conspiracy two days after Mansukh Hiren’s death

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mansukh Hiren's family have alleged that he was murdered. Hiren was the owner of the car which was found with gelatin near Mukesh Ambani's house.

Communal violence grips Bhainsa in Telangana yet again, police enforces section 144: What we know so far

Crime OpIndia Staff -
On March 7, Hindus and Muslims clashed and reportedly pelted stones at each other in Bhainsa, Nirmal district, Telangana.

Recently Popular

Fact-Check

Fact-Check: Has BJP opened a ‘branch’ in Sri Lanka too? Know what is ‘Sri Lanka Bharatiya Janata Party’

OpIndia Staff -
An image has gone viral on the internet with claims that the Bharatiya Janata Party, the ruling political party in India, has launched a 'branch' in Sri Lanka.
Read more
World

Pakistanis offended after China’s Cultural Counsellor of Chinese embassy in Pakistan tweets asking women to remove hijab to ‘see their eyes’

OpIndia Staff -
Zhang Heqing, Chinese official in Pakistan, urged women to remove their hijab so he could see their eyes
Read more
Politics

From Naxalism to ‘Disco Dancer’ to politics: How the death of his brother completely changed Mithun Chakraborty’s life

Anurag -
Mithun Chakraborty left Naxal movement after his brother's tragic death in a freak accidence and ended in the film industry.
Read more
Media

Shekhar Gupta admits that he has been scared to criticise Rahul Gandhi and Congress, Congress leaders prove him right

OpIndia Staff -
Shekhar Gupta criticised the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi for failing to put enough pressure on the Modi government
Read more
News Reports

After IT raids, Taapsee Pannu suffers a meltdown and admits that she was questioned about cash receipts of Rs 5 crores

OpIndia Staff -
Taapsee Pannu attempted to take a sly at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for simply clarifying the facts about the raids
Read more
Interviews

Violence in Bengal, election rigging, misgiving of Congress, Abbas Siddiqui, COVID-19 and China: CPI (M) leader Rabin Deb talks to OpIndia

Nupur J Sharma -
Rabin Deb, one of the tallest leaders in West Bengal of the CPI (M) talks to OpIndia ahead of the 2021 elections, TMC and BJP
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,311FansLike
522,517FollowersFollow
23,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com