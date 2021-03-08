Spokesperson of Delhi BJP, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, has filed a complaint against Aam Aadmi Party MLA Virender Singh Kadian after the latter’s tweets from a few years ago resurfaced on social media.

The complaint says that Kadian has “deliberately and intentionally” posted the abusive tweet where he ranted about “33 crore fake gods”. Tajinder Bagga says in the complaint that the sole intention was to ‘insult and outrage the feelings of the Hindu community’.

The complaint against Virender Singh Kadian

The complaint further requests the authorities to take stringest action against the accused and register an FIR under sections 295$, 153, 153A, 504 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

In the vile Hinduphobic tweet, Virender Singh Kadian said, “All Godmen are ch*tiyas. The biggest ones are those who go to listen to their religious lectures. Mama’s boy, aren’t the fake 33 crore Gods not enough?”

Numerous other abusive tweets had gone viral as well. “Wake up you motherf*cker! Dumba**, stop f*cking your sisters,” read one tweet. “Tell me the charges of your sister. She f*cks me for free,” read another tweet. In another misogynist tweet, he said, “Teri maa ka lajpat nagar“.