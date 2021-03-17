Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Home Politics 'Don't campaign against us': Congress appeals to Sharad Pawar, Tejashwi Yadav for Bengal elections
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Don’t campaign against us’: Congress appeals to Sharad Pawar, Tejashwi Yadav for Bengal elections

Bengal Congress MP writes to its allies not to campaign for Mamata Banerjee after they extended support to her in upcoming elections.

OpIndia Staff
Congress urges its allies not to campaign against it in West Bengal
224

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP from West Bengal, Pradip Bhattacharya wrote a letter to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, expressing his concern over both the heavyweight leaders possibly campaigning for Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress for the upcoming West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections. Bhattacharya, a 2nd term Rajya Sabha MP representing West Bengal, speculates in his letter that the presence of “Star Campaigners” like Sharad Pawar and Tejashwi Yadav will “create confusion among West Bengal voters”.

In his letter, Mr. Bhattacharya explicitly requests both Sharad Pawar and Tejashwi Yadav to not campaign on behalf of Mamata Banerjee’s TMC. In the run up to these elections, multiple Congress allies, whether at the Central level or in state governments, have distanced themselves from Congress, choosing to support the Trinamool Congress instead. The foremost reasoning of Congress’s multiple allies seems to stem from the fact that Mamata’s TMC, which is presently governing West Bengal, is the strongest bulwark against the so-called “communal forces” of the BJP.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), an ally of the Congress in Bihar’s Mahagathbandhan and Jharkhand’s UPA government, has already backed TMC earlier this month. After meeting Mamata Banerjee, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav at the time said, “This is a battle for values. Laluji ka nirnay hai Mamataji ko full support karna hai (Laluji has decided that we should fully support Mamata ji). We will stand by her wherever we can. This is a larger fight to stop communal forces from dividing our nation.” Mr. Yadav further went on to add, ““Bengal has a lot of Hindi-speaking people from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand. I would appeal to everyone to back Mamata Didi with all our strength to ensure her win. We support her in her fight for Bengal’s language, culture, literature.”

The 2021 West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held between 27 March to 29 April 2021 in 8 phases. These elections are a three-way political battle between the coalitions of the Trinamool Congress along with Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, the NDA with BJP at its helm along with five hill based Gorkha parties and All Jharkhand Students Union, and the Sanyukta Morcha with the Congress party at its helm along with its once arch-rival Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Islamist Abbas Siddiqui’s Indian Secular Front (ISF). 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termswest bengal elections, west bengal results, west bengal mamata banerjee
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Antilia Bomb scare: Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh transferred, Hemant Nagrale to be the new CP

OpIndia Staff -
Speculations were rife that Param Bir Singh would soon be fired after the alleged involvement of Sachin Vaze in the Antilia bomb scare incident became apparent
OpIndia Explains

Did you know Indira Gandhi was ‘admired’ by Saddam Hussein and she had visited Libya to meet Muammar Gaddafi

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi had recently made a reference to tinpot dictators Saddam Hussein and Muammar Gaddafi to allege that even they won elections

‘Don’t campaign against us’: Congress appeals to Sharad Pawar, Tejashwi Yadav for Bengal elections

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Bengal Congress MP writes to its allies not to campaign for Mamata Banerjee after they extended support to her in upcoming elections.

Myanmar: Military regime seizes bank accounts of George Soros’s OSF, issues arrest warrant against staff members

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The military regime in Myanmar has accused George Soros' OSF of violating financial restrictions and aiding the civil disobedience movement in the country.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra insults Hindus with her ‘vanar sena’ jibe to attack Yogi Adityanath: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mahua Moitra tweeted that Yogi Adityanath's "thok do culture" from his "vanar sena commune" wouldn't work in West Bengal

Women stop hanging underwear to dry after Meerut thieves Mohammad Romin and Mohammad Akkas reveal they stole them for sexual pleasure

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The police are expecting the involvement of more persons in the theft of women's undergarments and are searching for them.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Mumbai CP Parambir Singh likely to resign amid speculations that Vaze and Singh planted bomb outside Antilia

OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Vaze planted the bomb outside Mukesh Ambani residence to 'restore his lost glory' on Mumbai CP Parambir Singh's instructions, reports claim
Read more
News Reports

Drinking water a ruse for theft and harassing Hindu women: Temple pandit on thrashing of Asif, reveals why ‘no entry’ board was put up

OpIndia Staff -
The Temple Pandit in Ghaziabad said that Asif was being wrongfully depicted as an innocent boy, reveals why 'no entry' board was put up.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Bengal Ground Report: Nandigram is split in the middle between TMC and BJP with advantage Mamata, but all is not lost for Suvendu Adhikari

Nupur J Sharma -
Not only did Suvendu Adhikari join BJP, but it was declared that he will fight the 2021 election from Nandigram.
Read more
News Reports

Sachin Vaze had brought Mercedes car with fake number plate inside Mumbai Commissionerate in December 2020, claims Sub-inspector

OpIndia Staff -
Sunil Toke said he was ordered to not keep any record of the Mercedes car in which Sachin Vaze had come to the Mumbai Commissionerate.
Read more
News Reports

‘This temple has been robbed 4 times, priests have been killed’: Dasna temple Mahant exposes media propaganda behind #SorryAsif

OpIndia Staff -
Mahant Yati said that former Mahants of the temple have been killed or assaulted by local Muslims. The temple authorities have hired armed security guards to protect the temple from Muslims in the area.
Read more
News Reports

‘Dasna temple belongs to our ancestors, we will remove the board saying Muslims not allowed’: BSP MLA Aslam Chaudhary

OpIndia Staff -
Yesterday, temple Mahant Yati Narasimhanand Saraswati had stated that a few years back, MLA Aslam Chaudhary's son was also caught inside the temple premises trying to sexually harass female devotees.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,345FansLike
524,216FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com