Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Congress worker threatens Haryana BJP leader with ‘Arun Narang’ like fate, hints at mob attack on his rally

Vikram's Twitter profile confirms his affiliation with the Congress Party. He claims to be Rohtak's zone in charge of the Youth Congress Social Media wing. He was also seen wishing Holi to his followers using Congress's logo on social media.

OpIndia Staff
Haryana BJP leader, Om Prakash Dhankar, image via Amar Ujala
52

Bhartiya Janta Party’s Haryana State President and Former Cabinet Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Haryana- Om Prakash Dhankar was threatened with ‘Arun Narang’ type fate by Congress’s social media in-charge.

Om Prakash Dhankar had tweeted condemning the attack on Arun Narang, a BJP leader in Punjab who was recently was lynched and stripped naked by alleged protesting farmers. Calling the act inhuman, he blamed the Congress and farmer groups for the shameful attack and demanded strict action against the perpetrators.

To this, a Congress worker named Vikram Dangi Majra, who claims to be the social media zone in charge of the party, threatened the BJP leader with Arun Narang type fate. His reply read, “This will be your condition in Haryana. If you have the guts, conduct a public meeting here..”

Congress worker Vikram Dangi’s reply to Om Prakash Dhankar

The tweet also hints of self admission that it was indeed the Congress who led the attack on Arun Narang.

Vikram’s Twitter profile confirms his affiliation with the Congress Party. He claims to be Rohtak’s zone in charge of the Youth Congress Social Media wing. He was also seen wishing Holi to his followers using Congress’s logo on social media.

Vikram Dangi Majra’s Twitter profile
Vikram’s social media Holi greetings with Congress’s logo

Vikram has been promoting the farmers’ protest through his social media posts and pages. He even justified the sword attack on Delhi police during January 26 riots.

Vikram’s Instagram timeline
Vikram’s social media post justifying the sword attack. The post reads, “A Nihang Sikh brandished his sword after lathi charge by police on farmers”

Congress had recently initiated a drive to hire 5 lakh social media activists to challenge BJP in the digital space. Wanting to create an ‘army of truth’ to fight paid trolls, the warriors hired by INC seem to be acting like trolls and goons themselves.

BJP leader Arun Narang attacked

On March 27, anti-farm law protestors in Punjab had attacked BJP’s Abohar MLA Arun Narang. The BJP leader was thrashed brutally and stripped naked by the violent attackers.

When OpIndia reached out to Arun Narang to know his perspective about the incident, Narang said that Bharatiya Janata Party had organized press conferences to highlight the failures of the Congress-led Punjab Government. He was scheduled to attend the press meet in Malout, District Muktsar. As soon as he got out of his car, he was attacked by the goons present on the scene.

The attack on Arun Narang was condemned by top leaders of BJP like Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

Narang emphasized on the fact that parties like Congress and people with a vested interest are creating an anti-establishment atmosphere in the country especially in Punjab and Haryana.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

