Chris Silverwood, head coach of the England cricket team, has announced that the rotational policy, which has come under intense criticism following the test series defeat against India, will continue into the summer. He further said that key players may be given breaks during the Ashes as well.

The statement has earned him great criticism on social media. Fans were unhappy with the possibility of England not playing their best 11 players during Ashes, considered one of the most prestigious tournaments in cricket.

@bbctms As a fan I want to see the best players playing, especially as I will be paying to watch the best team out there! @MichaelVaughan https://t.co/Lc7Ad9rt9o — Kash Mahmood 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇵🇰 (@kash786tango23) March 7, 2021

So basically he is saying that players will be rotated in the Ashes (the pinnacle of the Sport for an England player) so they can be fresh for a $1million+ IPL contact and limited overs cricket. https://t.co/ITZ4Kj36pP — David Langley (@DaiJLangley92) March 7, 2021

How dare he destroy test cricket. If this is his attitude he shouldn’t be in the role. Rotation in the Ashes for crying out loud. https://t.co/q5JhiPyVW1 — MJB (@rochdalescouser) March 7, 2021

Scandalous resting players in the Ashes!



Pick your best team! Play to win! https://t.co/s4og4o40OX — Gavin Wright (@GavinWright) March 7, 2021

We’re just becoming a white-ball side aren’t we… we’ll be seeing our lads playing in every franchise over England soon.



Rotation is fine, but to the detriment of the Ashes is frankly unacceptable! https://t.co/GjEV4ePla6 — Tom Fox (@TomFox1991) March 7, 2021

India hammered England 3-1 in the recently concluded 4-match test series with England failing to register any real challenge after going up 1-0 up in the series. The batsmen struggled to cope with Indian spinners on turning tracks.

The visiting side also faced criticism for its team selection which they changed frequently without any success.