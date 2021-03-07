Sunday, March 7, 2021
Fans slam England cricket team’s head coach after he does not rule out breaks for players during Ashes test series

Fans were unhappy with the possibility of England not playing their best 11 players during Ashes, considered one of the most prestigious tournaments in cricket.

OpIndia Staff
Chris Silverwood does not rule out breaks for England cricket players during Ashes
Image Credit: Mike Egerton/PA
5

Chris Silverwood, head coach of the England cricket team, has announced that the rotational policy, which has come under intense criticism following the test series defeat against India, will continue into the summer. He further said that key players may be given breaks during the Ashes as well.

The statement has earned him great criticism on social media. Fans were unhappy with the possibility of England not playing their best 11 players during Ashes, considered one of the most prestigious tournaments in cricket.

India hammered England 3-1 in the recently concluded 4-match test series with England failing to register any real challenge after going up 1-0 up in the series. The batsmen struggled to cope with Indian spinners on turning tracks.

The visiting side also faced criticism for its team selection which they changed frequently without any success.

