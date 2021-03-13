Saturday, March 13, 2021
So-called farmers protesting at Singhu border start building illegal, two-storey pucca houses: Details

According to reports, these permanent structures are located a few kilometres from the Singhu border. Masons building these permanent structures have reportedly been called from Punjab.

It has been over 100 days since the so-called farmers protest, spearheaded by Khalistanis from India and abroad, has been raging on. Even after the rampant violence on the 26th of January, the farmers have continued to protest against the 3 farm laws passed by the Modi government, that actually benefit the farmers.

While causing immense disruption to the public’s life, the protestors have been staying in temporary accommodations like makeshift rooms built using tarpaulin on the ground or trolleys attached to their tractors. However, the protestors are now replacing these temporary structures with illegal, permanent brick structures due to the approaching summer.

The ‘pucca’ houses being built at the protest site will be double-storeyed

“On Friday, farmer leaders from Punjab discussed constructing ‘pucca’ houses at Singhu border. The meeting revolved around ways to protect farmers at the border from the scorching summer. There are four houses in all being built at the border, but their number is likely to increase. All these houses will be two-storeyed”, one Karamjit Singh, who manages the media cell of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), was quoted as saying.

Rising temperature and mosquitoes are being cited as the reasons for building these houses. “Due to a large number of farmers at the border, these two-storey buildings are being and if the agitation is prolonged further, our preparations need to be stronger”, he added.

With the pucca houses being built by the protesting farmers, the inconvenience to the public at large is only set to increase. Given the history of this protest turning violent with the help of Khalistanis, the pucca, illegal structures being built now by the so-called farmers pose an imminent threat.

