Sunday, March 21, 2021
Home News Reports Former Pakistan High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit praises Mamata Banerjee, calls her ‘the...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Former Pakistan High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit praises Mamata Banerjee, calls her ‘the tigress of West Bengal’

While calling her the tigress of West Bengal, Basit in an article published in Arab News extended his support to her in the upcoming West Bengal elections.

OpIndia Staff
Mamata Banerjee Abdul Basit
Abdul Basit praised Mamata Banerjee (Image: India TV/DNA)
1

Former Pakistan High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit had poured his heart out to praise Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee. While calling her the tigress of West Bengal, Basit in an article published in Arab News extended his support to her in the upcoming West Bengal elections.

Basit met Banerjee twice during his tenure

As Pakistan high commissioner to India from March’14 to August’17, Basit visited West Bengal twice. During the first visit, he met Banerjee. Basit said that he was impressed by her ‘modesty’, ‘political sharpness’ and ‘acumen’. He even endorsed Banerjee as a ‘true patriot and stateperson’ for not criticising Prime Minister Modi in front a Pakistani national and diplomat.

Basit believes that Banerjee is possibly the only politician left in India who can put real opposition to the Bharatiya Janata Party. He alleged that the Indian Congress party had lost its ground, and it does not seem like the party will ever be able to recover. He said,” prospects for the party [Congress] as whole look rather bleak as it appears to continue facing serious leadership crisis at all levels.”

‘Banerjee conducted herself like a true patriot’ – Basit

During his meeting with Banerjee, Basit tried to have a conversation with her about India-Pakistan relations and how Prime Minister Narendra Modi acted against him for meeting leaders in Jammu and Kashmir. Basit, while hiding his frustration in the article, praised her and said though PM Modi and Banerjee are political rivals, she did not utter a word against him. She also refused to engage with him in discussing India-Pakistan relations. “In short, she conducted herself like a true patriot and statesperson,” Basit added.

Biryani that ‘deeply touched’ Basit

Basit once again praised Banerjee for her warmth. He said he was ‘deeply touched’ by CM Banerjee’s gesture when she sent him Kolkata’s famous mutton biryani to his hotel for dinner. “The biryani was no doubt an unforgettable treat,” he claimed. Towards the end, Basit said he has a bias towards Banerjee for the upcoming elections and ‘hoped’ the people of West Bengal make the ‘right choice’.

Former Pak envoy Abdul Basit

Basit is known for his controversial statements and goof-ups. In the last few years, Basit has made several controversial statements and once, he even confused a porn star with a Kashmiri youth.

One of the most bizarre things Basit had done was confusing a porn star with Kashmiri youth. In September 2019, in haste to peddle anti-India narrative, Basit took to Twitter to re-tweet an image of the adult movie star Johnny Sins claiming he is Yousuf from Anantnag, who has been blinded by a pellet. He was extensively trolled for his actions.

The Kashmir issue, which has been created and nurtured by Pakistan for decades, went out of the hands of Pakistan in August 2019 when Home Minister Amit Shah announce the abrogation of Article 370. At that time, the step taken by the Indian government shook Basit so much that he started to build up a theory that India may ask then US President Trump to help resolve the Kashmir issue.

Then Basit was also caught admitting he has used influential Indian writers to propagate Pakistan’s agenda. In an interview with Pakistani blogger Farhan Virk, Basit claimed that he had used Indian authors who were anti-establishment to propagate Pakistan’s Kashmir stand. Claiming he influenced Shobha De to write an article on Kashmir, he said, “One of the challenges I had faced was how to find a journalist who we can convince to write a good article on behalf of us, advocating a referendum in Kashmir. Then I found a lady, Shobha De…”

Notably, Shobha De had written an op-ed for Times of India titled “Burhan Wani is dead, but he’ll live on till we find out what Kashmir really wants”. She wrote, “Let’s see if the present government has the guts to go ahead with a referendum to resolve the Kashmir crisis once and for all. Let’s end the lingering pain in the region and allow Kashmiris to live in peace, with the dignity and harmony they are entitled to.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsabdul basit, abdul basit mamata banerjee
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Former Pakistan High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit praises Mamata Banerjee, calls her ‘the tigress of West Bengal’

OpIndia Staff -
While calling her the tigress of West Bengal, Basit in an article published in Arab News extended his support to her in the upcoming West Bengal elections.
News Reports

Congress MP distances himself from Parliamentary panel report endorsing farm laws, here are the minutes of the meeting that has his name

OpIndia Staff -
A day after the Standing Committee report that asked the government to implement the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 in "letter and spirit" was tabled in Parliament, Congress MPs who are part of the panel have now attempted to disassociate themselves from it.

Congress supporter spreads conspiracy theories on Parambir Singh’s letter saga, blames BJP IT cell

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Ex-Mumbai CP Parambir referring to himself as 'Shri' triggered Rahul Gandhi fanboy enough to float a conspiracy theory and accuse BJP IT Cell of writing the letter

Despite current state of affairs in Maharashtra, Sanjay Raut wants MVA-model across India, urges Sharad Pawar to head UPA

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Sanjay Raut claims Sharad Pawar the only leader who can help UPA government regain its ground in national politics

Indian Railways over the years: How it went from a primitive mode of transportation to modern, electrified network

Government and Policy Akshita Bhadauria -
Even though Indian Railway was regarded as the lifeline of independent India, it was plagued with multiple plights from primitive maintenance methods to ageing track to outmoded rolling stock technology.

As Uddhav Thackeray questions authenticity of letter by Param Bir Singh, Anil Deshmukh speaks up, Singh authenticates letter: Details of the drama

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Param Bir Singh wrote a letter to Uddhav Thackeray alleging that Anil Deshmukh asked Sachin Vaze to collect Rs. 100 crore every month

Recently Popular

Crime

Mumbai: 20-year-old Toufeek Ahmed rapes female dog ‘Cheenu’, caught on CCTV camera

OpIndia Staff -
A week after a case of dog rape was reported from Mumbai, a similar case of sexual assault on another dog has come to light
Read more
Cricket

Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah slammed for celebrating wedding with firecrackers after saying ‘no to crackers’

OpIndia Staff -
Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah married TV Presenter Sanjana Ganesan on the 14th of March.
Read more
World

Canadian man jailed for calling his biologically female child as ‘daughter’

OpIndia Staff -
The Canadian man was found to be in contempt of court after he was compelled by the court to conform to his daughter's gender transitioning and told to not call his biological female child his daughter
Read more
Satire

Protesting ‘farmers’ burn bras after Kamala Harris’ niece Meena and porn star Mia Khalifa call them ‘monsters’ in latest toolkit

Nirwa Mehta -
The Punjab 'farmers' had expressed their gratefulness to the American Vice President's niece and porn star for supporting their cause.
Read more
News Reports

Anil Deshmukh’s interference, suicide of MP, conversation with Uddhav Thackeray: Details of what Param Bir Singh revealed in his letter

OpIndia Staff -
Param Bir Singh said that home minister ANil Deshmukh regularly interfered in police by bypassing the police commissioner
Read more
News Reports

As Dasna temple authority double the size of the board placed at the temple entrance, BSP MLA Aslam Chaudhary takes a U-turn

OpIndia Staff -
Dasna Temple Mahant informed that temple authorities have doubled the size of the board prohibiting Muslims entering the premises
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,695FansLike
525,045FollowersFollow
24,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com