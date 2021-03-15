Bollywood actress Gauhar Khan has been booked by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in Mumbai for violation of Covid-19 norms in the state. She was reportedly attending a shoot at a movie set despite testing positive for the Coronavirus.

“Gauhar has been booked for violation of COVID rules. She had tested positive for coronavirus and was supposed to stay home and quarantine but instead went for a film shoot,” ToI quoted a BMC official as saying.

According to reports, when civic staff went to her residence to put home quarantine stamp, she refused to open the door. One official told India Today, “When we called her she returned home after ten minutes and said that she had done a test and was now negative. But we told her that it doesn’t work that way. This isn’t a responsible behaviour. There was non-cooperation from her end.”

A press release by the BMC had said, “A case has been registered against a film actress who was seen in a public place despite being suffering from Covid19…the actress was not only roaming in public places but was taking part in film shoots as well…Proceedings are also underway to admit them to the municipal separation enter…A police complaint has been lodged by the officials of the health department of the ‘K West’ division of the BMC. The police have registered a case under sections 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 2 and 3 of the Communicable Diseases Control Act.”

BMC said on Twitter without naming Gauhar Khan, “The rules apply to all alike and we urge citizens to follow all guidelines and help the city beat the virus.” Gauhar Khan was booked under various sections of IPC including section 269 and 270. The FIR was registered at the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai.

Maharashtra is the worst affected state by the Coronavirus pandemic. It continues to lead the country in terms of confirmed cases and deaths due to Covid-19.