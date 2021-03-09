Tuesday, March 9, 2021
Home Crime Gujarat: Police nab one Shafiq Shaikh for repeatedly raping, impregnating wife's minor cousin sister...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Gujarat: Police nab one Shafiq Shaikh for repeatedly raping, impregnating wife’s minor cousin sister in Surat

Sheikh had repeatedly raped the 13-year-old girl for about 6 months. Shaikh, who worked as a labourer, had made the victim pregnant after subjecting her to continued sexual abuse.

OpIndia Staff
Gujarat: One Shafiq Shaikh detained for raping wife's minor cousin sister
Representational Image (Photo Credits: BBC)
95

On Sunday, the police detained a man for raping a 13-year-old girl in the Limbayat area of Surat in Gujarat, reported The Times of India.

As per reports, the accused has been identified as one 25-year-old Shafiq Shaikh. He had met the minor girl at a family gathering and began luring her into his trap by offering her ‘gifts.’ Shaikh had also ‘promised’ to marry the victim, despite being well-aware that he is already married and the girl is a minor. He had repeatedly raped the 13-year-old girl for about 6 months. Shaikh, who worked as a labourer, had made the victim pregnant after subjecting her to continued sexual abuse.

The minor girl (whose name has been withheld in accordance with Supreme Court guidelines) is the cousin sister of the accused’s wife. The victim’s mother and the mother-in-law of the accused are sisters. Reportedly, a month ago, the victim’s family had facilitated the abortion of her unborn child. He also intimidated the victim’s family into silence with his threats. As such, they initially did not report the crime to the police.

Accused booked under POCSO Act

The victim’s family had tried to keep the accused away and prevented the girl from coming in close contact with the accused. However, Shaikh soon began to threaten the family with dire consequences. After being tired of the incoming threats, the minor girl’s family registered a complaint with the police.

An official, informed about the matter, said, “On coming to know about her pregnancy, the family got the foetus aborted around a month ago. They did not inform the police then but after threats by the accused, they approached the cops.” A case was thus registered under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSurat sexual abuse, Sexual harassment case, Child sexual abuse
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Political History of India

‘New Ram Mandir will be symbol of hate’ argument is based on same lies that propagated ‘Babri demolition radicalised Muslims’

Nirwa Mehta -
The seeds of Islamic radicalisation and terrorism were sowed much before the demolition of Babri Masjid. But 'liberals' just found it convenient to blame the Hindus.
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi in trouble, Congress MLA demands name change

OpIndia Staff -
The film Gangubai Kathiawadi is adapted from one of the chapters of the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by S. Hussain Zaidi. It is slated for countrywide release on 30th July 2021.

‘Didi, why so angry?’: Day after PM Modi’s jibe, BJP releases new campaign song, asks Mamata Banerjee ‘itna gussa kyon’

Politics OpIndia Staff -
BJP took to its official Twitter handle Monday to share a song with the title "Itna gussa kyon, didi?" to mock Mamata Banerjee.

Security, Respect and self reliance: CM Yogi lists steps taken by the state government to empower women in UP

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
CM Yogi Adityanath listed schemes for women launched by Central and State government to ensure safety, respect and self-reliance

‘Good’ unbelievers like Mother Teresa will go to hell because they are not Muslim, declares Islamist Zakir Naik

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Hate preacher Zakir Naik claimed that Christian evangelist Mother Teresa will go to Hell by virtue of being a non-Muslim.

What is Blue Anon? A term for conspiracy theorists that was recently removed by Urban Dictionary from its platform

World K Bhattacharjee -
Blue Anon is term used to describe left wingers that peddle Trump-centric delusional conspiracy theories.

Recently Popular

World

‘Women belong in the Kitchen,’ declares Burger King on Women’s Day, hits back at KFC for criticising campaign for gender equality

OpIndia Staff -
Burger King generated quite the controversy on International Women's Day after declaring that "Women belong in the kitchen."
Read more
World

What is Blue Anon? A term for conspiracy theorists that was recently removed by Urban Dictionary from its platform

K Bhattacharjee -
Blue Anon is term used to describe left wingers that peddle Trump-centric delusional conspiracy theories.
Read more
Satire

Woman heard crying in Sonia Gandhi’s house after Delhi Court convicts Ariz Khan in Batla House encounter case

K Bhattacharjee -
A Delhi Court has ruled that Ariz Khan is guilty in the Batla House Encounter case, years after Sonia Gandhi had cried.
Read more
Politics

‘Aren’t fake 33 cr Gods enough’: Abusive tweets of AAP MLA go viral, while Netizens demand ouster, MLA peddles ‘hacked theory

OpIndia Staff -
The AAP MLA Virender Singh Kadian then made his account private and later deleted it, in the hopes of not exposing himself further.
Read more
News Reports

Congress leader gifts a bag full of scraps of paper, torn pictures to Miss India Manya Singh for Women’s Day

OpIndia Staff -
In a felicitation ceremony, Mumbai Mahila Congress President Ajanta Yadav gifted torn pics of Manya Singh to her.
Read more
World

Pakistanis offended after China’s Cultural Counsellor of Chinese embassy in Pakistan tweets asking women to remove hijab to ‘see their eyes’

OpIndia Staff -
Zhang Heqing, Chinese official in Pakistan, urged women to remove their hijab so he could see their eyes
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,305FansLike
522,732FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com