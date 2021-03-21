Sunday, March 21, 2021
HP government appoints non-Hindus to administer Maa Jwalamukhi Temple, one of the Shaktipeetha

Commenting on the appointment of non-Hindus VHP leader said, we cannot expect someone who is not emotionally connected or believes in that place of worship to work efficiently in the administration.

Akshita Bhadauria
In a recent development, Himachal Pradesh government has appointed two non-Hindus to the administration of Maa Jwalamukhi Temple, one of the Shaktipeethas. The development came to light when Girish Bharadwaj, a VHP leader, tweeted furthering the call for freeing Hindu temples.

In an order released by Office of the Commissioner (Temple)-cum DC Kangra, two employees from non-Hindu community have been appointed as langar sevadars in the Shaktipeeth temple. The order further specifies that the salaries would be taken care by temple administration. The two individuals appointed are named Jashan Deen and Shakeen Mohhamad.

The appointment has given rise to strong opposition from non-government members of the temple and several local organizations. While speaking with OpIndia, Girish Bhradwaj said, “temples are not tourists spots and should not be treated as one.” Commenting on the appointment of non-Hindus he said, we cannot expect someone who is not emotionally connected or believes in that place of worship to work efficiently in the administration.

As reported by Jagran, the members of the Himgiri Hindu Mahasabha submitted a memorandum to SDM Ankush Sharma to cancel these appointments. The letter also stated that if these appointments were not canceled, it would result in state-wide agitation.

Highlighting the injustice, Himgiri Hindu Mahasabha state secretary Kishan Sharma explained that permanent appointment have been given to two personnel from a different community rather than to those personnels who have been working in the Jwalamukhi Temple since 32 years.

The report suggests, Ramesh Dhawala, MLA and Deputy Chairman of the State Planning Board, had proposed to appointing the two specific employees to other departments right from the beginning to avoid complications. Despite this, the administration regularized the appointments without taking anyone in confidence and posted them in the temple. The nine non-government members of the temple stated that they had opposed the appointment of employees from other religions even during Congress’s tenure.

They also said that multiple resolutions were passed and sent to the Deputy Commissioner, Chief Minister and Governor office through SDM Jwalamukhi to regularize these appointments, yet such appointments keep happening.

Joining the opposition, Kesariya Hindu Vahini, a International Hindu organization has issued a statement stating that the organization strongly opposes such appointment.

Clarifying that no member or organization is against the employment, they have simply called out the injustice meted out to the Hindu community with such appointments. OpIndia confirmed the agitations reported with the temple administration.

Islam does not believe in idol worship and refer to those who indulge in idol worship as Kafirs. Anyone who does not worship Allah is also Kafir, as per Islam. As per Islamic holy scriptures, Kafirs are punished by Allah.

Akshita Bhadauria

