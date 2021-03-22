BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday vowed to ‘teach a lesson’ to Congress that they will never dare to forge an alliance with AIUDF. Sarma took a 5-km long padyatra from Rangagora Road in Assam’s Tinsukia town which culminated at the Manav Kalyan Bhawan. Addressing his supporters, Sarma asked whether the voters need colleges or madarsas (Islamic centres of learning). “Do we need Modi or Ajmal?” he asked.

Sarma further attacked Badruddin Ajmal of AIUDF and said that he needs to be sent to Bangladesh. “He thinks of women as machines to deliver babies. We think of girls’ and women’s prosperity. Perhaps, if Ajmal were to be pregnant, he would know the pain and will not ask women to keep on delivering babies,” he said. Earlier, too, Sarma had attacked Ajmal and alleged that he is getting funding from fundamentalist organisations.

In January this year, Sarma had asserted that once returning to power, the BJP government in Assam will work to bring education in madarsas at par with mainstream education in schools by introducing maths, computers and science. The steps against madarsas has attracted a lot of opposition from Muslim clerics.

He further added that the BJP government in state got only 3 years to work out of 5 since one year went in CAA protests and one in Chinese coronavirus. “Still BJP has brought a lot of development in three years, which the Congress failed to do in 40 years,” he said.

Attacking Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi’s Assam visit, he said that the Gandhi siblings are doing nothing but indulging in ‘poverty tourism’. As per EastMojo report, Sarma said that the Congress party does not care about the poor. Questioning why are people still poor despite 60 years of Congress rule, he said, “If they actually have love for tea workers, take 50 girls from tea workers and make them sit with Sonia Gandhi on same dining table and have food. Then I will acknowledge their care for tea workers.”

Assam will vote in two phases in the upcoming elections. First phase of voting is scheduled for 27th March and second phase is scheduled for 6th April, 2021. Results will be declared on 2nd May, 2021.