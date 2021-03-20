Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus. Incidentally, he tested positive for the virus within 48 hours of receiving the Chinese Covid-19 vaccine Sinopharm. He is currently under observation.

JUST IN: Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for Covid19 48 hours after getting the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine shot. Under observation. pic.twitter.com/NL9eo385lI — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) March 20, 2021

“Prime Minister Imran Khan was vaccinated today. On the occasion, he appealed to the nation to ensure full implementation of SOPs in view of the third wave of the pandemic,” his office said in a statement.

It is not clear yet whether the Chinese Coronavirus vaccine, the side effects of which have caused some amount of concern among countries around the world, were directly responsible for Imran Khan testing positive for the virus. However, it appears unlikely that such is the case.

Most vaccines take a few days to take effect after the administration process has been completed. Sinopharm vaccine requires two doses to be effective while Pakistan’s Prime Minister had only appeared to receive his first dose recently.

Chinese vaccines have met with some suspicion as serious questions are being raised against the efficacy of their Covid-19 vaccines. Also, there is very less information available compared to those produced by other major powers.