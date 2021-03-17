A year after the Wuhan coronavirus ravaged the world causing millions of deaths, the People Republic of China has now announced that it would resume international exchanges under strict epidemic prevention measures.

According to the reports, the Chinese embassies in at least 20 countries have announced an ‘eased visa policy’ to allow foreigners to visit China, provided that they have been inoculated with any of the Chinese-made coronavirus vaccines. The Chinese administration has liberalised its visa regime a year after shutting its borders for international travel due to Covid-19.

Multiple Chinese embassies worldwide, including those in the United States, United Kingdom, India, have issued notices on Monday suggesting the procedures to apply for visas to enter China.

However, one has to be fully vaccinated using Covid-19 vaccines made in China and have the vaccination certificate to prove it before applying for the Visa.

Those people with valid residence permits can enter China without new visas. However, persons who have do not have residence permits can also apply, but they need to have stronger reasons or specific documents to meet the requirements. This would apply from this week to all the persons visiting the Chinese mainland for work resumption, business travel, or for “humanitarian needs”, such as reuniting with family members.

Each embassy has issued its own notice that differs in wording. However, the general regulations are that foreigners from certain countries who have been fully vaccinated with Chinese vaccines require fewer documents to apply for visas.

Need Covid-19 negative certificates, quarantine compulsory

The Chinese embassy in India has also issued a similar notice saying the country will open visa applications to select people who have taken a China-made jab. However, there is no Chinese-made Covid vaccine available in India.

“Foreigners who are the family members of Chinese citizens or holders of Chinese Permanent Resident’s Permit, such as their spouse, parents, children and the kinship of brothers, sisters, grandparents and grandchildren living in the same household, with the purpose of family reunion, providing filial piety for the aged, visiting relatives and other relevant humanitarian emergencies, are allowed to submit their visa applications through Chinese Visa Application Service CenterVFSto Chinese Embassy or Consulates in India following the same way as before the epidemic occurred,” read the notice issued by Chinese Embassy in Delhi.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, persons need to submit certificates of negative results from Covid-19 nucleic acid tests along with IgG antibody tests before they board the flight.

In addition to that, foreigners travelling to China should follow the regulations and undergo the necessary quarantine by the Chinese local authorities upon their arrival in China for up to 21 days. Applicants should also wait for 14 days after receiving a Chinese-made vaccine before seeking a visa to enter China.

Interestingly, the Chinese vaccines have been met with some suspicion as serious questions are being raised against the efficacy of their Covid-19 vaccines. Also, there is very less information available compared to those produced by other major powers.