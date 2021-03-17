Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Home News Reports 'Take Chinese vaccine': China tells India and 19 other countries for visa
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

‘Take Chinese vaccine’: China tells India and 19 other countries for visa

The Chinese embassies in at least 20 countries have announced an 'eased visa policy' to allow foreigners to visit China, provided that they have been inoculated with any of the Chinese-made coronavirus vaccines.

OpIndia Staff
Chinese embassies in over 20 countries have stated that foreigners who have taken Chinese jabs will need fewer documents to come and stay in China
Welcome to China if you have taken Chinese vaccines / Image Source: Chinabriefing.com
80

A year after the Wuhan coronavirus ravaged the world causing millions of deaths, the People Republic of China has now announced that it would resume international exchanges under strict epidemic prevention measures.

According to the reports, the Chinese embassies in at least 20 countries have announced an ‘eased visa policy’ to allow foreigners to visit China, provided that they have been inoculated with any of the Chinese-made coronavirus vaccines. The Chinese administration has liberalised its visa regime a year after shutting its borders for international travel due to Covid-19.

Multiple Chinese embassies worldwide, including those in the United StatesUnited KingdomIndia, have issued notices on Monday suggesting the procedures to apply for visas to enter China.

However, one has to be fully vaccinated using Covid-19 vaccines made in China and have the vaccination certificate to prove it before applying for the Visa.

Those people with valid residence permits can enter China without new visas. However, persons who have do not have residence permits can also apply, but they need to have stronger reasons or specific documents to meet the requirements. This would apply from this week to all the persons visiting the Chinese mainland for work resumption, business travel, or for “humanitarian needs”, such as reuniting with family members.

Each embassy has issued its own notice that differs in wording. However, the general regulations are that foreigners from certain countries who have been fully vaccinated with Chinese vaccines require fewer documents to apply for visas.

Need Covid-19 negative certificates, quarantine compulsory

The Chinese embassy in India has also issued a similar notice saying the country will open visa applications to select people who have taken a China-made jab. However, there is no Chinese-made Covid vaccine available in India. 

“Foreigners who are the family members of Chinese citizens or holders of Chinese Permanent Resident’s Permit, such as their spouse, parents, children and the kinship of brothers, sisters, grandparents and grandchildren living in the same household, with the purpose of family reunion, providing filial piety for the aged, visiting relatives and other relevant humanitarian emergencies, are allowed to submit their visa applications through Chinese Visa Application Service CenterVFSto Chinese Embassy or Consulates in India following the same way as before the epidemic occurred,” read the notice issued by Chinese Embassy in Delhi.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, persons need to submit certificates of negative results from Covid-19 nucleic acid tests along with IgG antibody tests before they board the flight.

In addition to that, foreigners travelling to China should follow the regulations and undergo the necessary quarantine by the Chinese local authorities upon their arrival in China for up to 21 days. Applicants should also wait for 14 days after receiving a Chinese-made vaccine before seeking a visa to enter China.

Interestingly, the Chinese vaccines have been met with some suspicion as serious questions are being raised against the efficacy of their Covid-19 vaccines. Also, there is very less information available compared to those produced by other major powers.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsChina vaccine, Chinese vaccines, Chinese visa
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

West Bengal: Chinese nationals caught with fake Aadhaar card while boarding a flight from Bagdogra airport, had earlier visited Pakistan

OpIndia Staff -
Initial investigation reveal that they entered India through Nepal border at Panitanki in North Bengal. As per their passports, they had visited Pakistan in 2018 and 2019.
News Reports

Veteran TMC MP Sisir Adhikari set to join BJP in presence of PM Modi, says he will campaign against Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier Sisir Adhikari had said that he will campaign for his son Suvendu Adhikari against Mamata Banerjee if he is asked to do it

Antilia Bomb scare: Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh transferred, Hemant Nagrale to be the new CP

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Speculations were rife that Param Bir Singh would soon be fired after the alleged involvement of Sachin Vaze in the Antilia bomb scare incident became apparent

Did you know Indira Gandhi was ‘admired’ by Saddam Hussein and she had visited Libya to meet Muammar Gaddafi

OpIndia Explains OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi had recently made a reference to tinpot dictators Saddam Hussein and Muammar Gaddafi to allege that even they won elections

‘Take Chinese vaccine’: China tells India and 19 other countries for visa

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Each embassy has issued its own notice that differs in wording. However, the general regulations are that foreigners from certain countries who have been fully vaccinated with Chinese vaccines require fewer documents to apply for visas.

‘Don’t campaign against us’: Congress appeals to Sharad Pawar, Tejashwi Yadav for Bengal elections

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Bengal Congress MP writes to its allies not to campaign for Mamata Banerjee after they extended support to her in upcoming elections.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Mumbai CP Parambir Singh likely to resign amid speculations that Vaze and Singh planted bomb outside Antilia

OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Vaze planted the bomb outside Mukesh Ambani residence to 'restore his lost glory' on Mumbai CP Parambir Singh's instructions, reports claim
Read more
News Reports

Drinking water a ruse for theft and harassing Hindu women: Temple pandit on thrashing of Asif, reveals why ‘no entry’ board was put up

OpIndia Staff -
The Temple Pandit in Ghaziabad said that Asif was being wrongfully depicted as an innocent boy, reveals why 'no entry' board was put up.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Bengal Ground Report: Nandigram is split in the middle between TMC and BJP with advantage Mamata, but all is not lost for Suvendu Adhikari

Nupur J Sharma -
Not only did Suvendu Adhikari join BJP, but it was declared that he will fight the 2021 election from Nandigram.
Read more
News Reports

Sachin Vaze had brought Mercedes car with fake number plate inside Mumbai Commissionerate in December 2020, claims Sub-inspector

OpIndia Staff -
Sunil Toke said he was ordered to not keep any record of the Mercedes car in which Sachin Vaze had come to the Mumbai Commissionerate.
Read more
News Reports

‘This temple has been robbed 4 times, priests have been killed’: Dasna temple Mahant exposes media propaganda behind #SorryAsif

OpIndia Staff -
Mahant Yati said that former Mahants of the temple have been killed or assaulted by local Muslims. The temple authorities have hired armed security guards to protect the temple from Muslims in the area.
Read more
News Reports

‘Dasna temple belongs to our ancestors, we will remove the board saying Muslims not allowed’: BSP MLA Aslam Chaudhary

OpIndia Staff -
Yesterday, temple Mahant Yati Narasimhanand Saraswati had stated that a few years back, MLA Aslam Chaudhary's son was also caught inside the temple premises trying to sexually harass female devotees.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,345FansLike
524,216FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com