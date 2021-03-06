India have won the 4th Test Match versus England at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. Owing to a stellar batting display from youngsters Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar, India hammered England by an innings and 25 runs. England were bowled out for 135 runs in their second innings.

India were in a tight spot at one point at 146 for the loss of 6 wickets, trailing England’s first innings total of 205 runs. It was then that the Pant-Sundar show commenced with a brilliant century from the wicket-keeper under tough batting circumstances.

Washington Sundar was left stranded at 96 not out following the fall of three Indian wickets in quick succession. India registered a first innings lead of 160 runs. When England came to bat for the second time, it was time for the Ashwin-Patel show.

The Indian spinners ripped through the England batting order without any semblance of a resistance from the batsmen. Dan Lawrence played well for his half century but at no point did England look poised for a fightback. Axar Patel and Ashwin both took 5-fers in the second innings.

The match was over in the third session of third day. The previous test match at the same venue had gotten over within 2 days. There was much talk about the pitch heading into the match but Pant and Sundar demonstrated ably that runs could be scored.

Axar Patel and Rohit Sharma made meaningful contributions with the bat as well, scoring 43 and 49 respectively, both missing out on their half centuries.

With the victory, India have won the series 3-1 and have qualified for the finals of the World Test Championship. India lost the first test but went on to register three consecutive victories in comfortable fashion.