Thursday, March 4, 2021
Home Crime Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's son-in-law Mohammed Riyaz, CPM MLA TV Rajesh sent to judicial...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s son-in-law Mohammed Riyaz, CPM MLA TV Rajesh sent to judicial custody in violence case

The accused had taken bail in the 2009 case and then failed to appear before the court even after many notices and warrants were served. However, they were granted bail a day later on Wednesday, 3rd March.

OpIndia Staff
Kerala CM's son-in-law, CPI-M MLA sent to judicial custody in 2009 violence case
Mohammed Riyaz with Pinarayi Vijayan/ Image Source: Twitter
5

In a major embarrassment to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, a local court in Kerala sent his son-in-law and Democratic Youth Federation of India President Muhammed Riyaz and CPM MLA TV Rajesh to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with a case in 2009.

According to the reports, on Tuesday, the Judicial First Class Magistrate P Vinod sent Riyaz and Rajesh on judicial remand for orchestrating a violent march near the Air India office in Kozhikode to protest against the air tariff hike and reduction in the flight services by the national carrier. A case was registered against four people, including Rajesh, for breaking the law after the DYFI protests had turned violent.

The accused, including Pinarayi Vijayan’s son-in-law Mohammed Riyaz were out on bail and wanted to get it extended. The accused had taken bail in the 2009 case and then failed to appear before the court even after many notices and warrants were served.

Accused granted bail

Later, they had approached the JFCM court as per a direction by the High Court to get the bail extended by the trial court. However, the JFCM sent them to judicial remand.

DYFI leader KK Dinesan was also detained in the case till March 16. Another accused in the case did not attend the proceedings on Tuesday.

However, all the accused who were remanded earlier, including Vijayan’s son-in-law Riyaz were granted bail on Wednesday.

Mohammed Riyaz, the DYFI national president, married Pinarayi’s daughter Veena last year in a private ceremony. Riyas is infamous for leading ‘beef cooking’ protests after the centre sought to regulate cattle purchase and sale. He had also unsuccessfully contested for the Kozhikode Lok Sabha seat in 2019.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKerala CM son-in-law, Kerala CM daughter, Communist rule Kerala
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Crime

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s son-in-law Mohammed Riyaz, CPM MLA TV Rajesh sent to judicial custody in violence case

OpIndia Staff -
The accused, including Pinarayi Vijayan's son-in-law Mohammed Riyaz were out on bail and wanted to get it extended.
News Reports

Activist sends legal notice to make amends in NCERT books after RTI reveals no evidence of Mughals giving grant for temple repairs

OpIndia Staff -
RTI activist says history should be based on facts and not imagination and hence has sought to make amendments to books which claim Mughal rulers like Aurangzeb gave grants for temple repair work.

Congress attacks the Modi government for a reduction in the unemployment rate: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Congress party posted a infographic showing unemployment dropping from 23.53% to 21.73% in one month, and attacked Modi govt for it

Feminism is not un-Islamic: Pakistan’s Aurat Azadi March explains ahead of Women’s Day after the rally was attacked last year

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
"We are against all such archaic practices that have been traditionally used to oppress women," said the video posted by Aurat March

‘Was shot at because I carried out Tiranga rally and opposed throwing of beef outside Hindu houses’: RSS activist narrates political violence in West...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In December 2019, RSS activist Bir Bahadur Singh was shot at point-blank range in his back in Kolkata’s Metiabruz area in broad daylight

As Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu and others face raid by Income Tax department, ‘liberals’ descend to cry vendetta

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Liberals suffered a meltdown on Twitter after 22 locations linked to director Anurag Kashyap & others were raided by I-T Department

Recently Popular

News Reports

PM Modi and his mother abused live on air by a caller on a BBC radio show on Sikhs in the UK

OpIndia Staff -
BBC edited the program and the host offered apology after caller abused PM Modi and his mother during a live radio show
Read more
Crime

Her husband used to talk vulgar to girlfriend in front of her: Here is what the lawyer of Ayesha, who jumped into Sabarmati river,...

OpIndia Staff -
Ayesha, who committed suicide by jumping into the Sabarmati River in Gujarat on March 1, had a disquiet marital life
Read more
Crime

‘Inserted her hand claiming she was planting a tree’: LGBT activist Divya Dureja accused of sexual assault under pretext of shamanic ritual

OpIndia Staff -
A popular LGBT activist Divya Dureja has been accused of sexual assault by Elodie Gendron under pretext of a Shamanic ritual.
Read more
News Reports

Income Tax raids conducted at around 22 locations linked to Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap and Vikas Bahl in tax evasion case

OpIndia Staff -
Simultaneous raids are being conducted at the homes and linked properties in Mumbai, Pune and some other locations of Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap and others
Read more
News Reports

Take a shot every time Rahul Gandhi says ‘strategy’ and get drunk before noon: Rahul Gandhi’s bizarre monologue goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi thinks China has a 'vision' of 'modern Silk Road' with a 'nervous system' - we have no idea what he means by that.
Read more
News Reports

As Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu and others face raid by Income Tax department, ‘liberals’ descend to cry vendetta

OpIndia Staff -
Liberals suffered a meltdown on Twitter after 22 locations linked to director Anurag Kashyap & others were raided by I-T Department
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,187FansLike
521,665FollowersFollow
23,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com