Friday, March 19, 2021
Home News Reports Kerala Gold scam: State Crime Branch registers case against ED for 'pressurising' Swapna Suresh...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Kerala Gold scam: State Crime Branch registers case against ED for ‘pressurising’ Swapna Suresh to name CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Mathrubumi has reported that two female police officials, namely Siji Vijayan of Palarivattom police station and S Rejimol of Kadavanthra police station had given statements that ED had pressurised Swapna to give false statements against the CM.

OpIndia Staff
Kerala: State Crime Branch files case against ED for trying to falsely frame CM in gold smuggling case
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (L) and accused Swapna Suresh (R)
3

In a sensational twist to the Kerala gold scam case, the Kerala Police registered a case against the central probe agency Enforcement Directorate for allegedly pressuring Swapna Suresh, the prime accused, to give a fake statement against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

According to the reports, the Kerala Crime Branch has now registered a case against the Enforcement Directorate on the offences of conspiracy. The complaint has been registered after Swapna Suresh had alleged that ED officials forced her to give a false statement against Chief Minister Vijayan.

The crime branch has submitted the FIR in the Ernakulam First Class Judicial Magistrate Court. A video clip, allegedly that of Suresh was circulated some months back stating that she was forced to implicate Kerala CM by ED officials.

The case was registered against the ED with the permission of the Director-General of Prosecutions. The case has been registered under various sections including conspiracy and forgery.

Mathrubumi has reported that two female police officials, namely Siji Vijayan of Palarivattom police station and S Rejimol of Kadavanthra police station had given statements that ED had pressurised Swapna to give false statements against the CM. The Crime Branch case has been based on their statements.

Earlier, the Kerala crime branch had recorded the statements of 18 persons including Swapna Suresh as part of the probe. Following this, the state home department had obtained legal advice on registering a complaint against ED officials.

The Kerala government has decided to form a special team to probe the case after Swapna Suresh had alleged that the ED officials were forcing her to implicate Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the gold scam. Recently it was reported that Swapna Suresh, the kingpin in the Kerala gold smuggling case, had revealed to the Customs Department that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was very much involved in the gold and dollar smuggling cases.

Swapna Suresh names CM Pinarayi Vijayan and three other ministers in Gold Scam

Ahead of the crucial assembly elections in Kerala, the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government was pushed into a spot of bother as one of the main accused in the high-profile gold smuggling case had named Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

In a sensational disclosure, Swapna Suresh reportedly had detailed Kerala CM Vijayan’s close connections with the previous UAE Consul General and alleged that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was very much involved in the gold and dollar smuggling cases.

During her interrogation, Swapna Suresh has stated that three other cabinet ministers, along with Kerala Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, were also involved in a gold smuggling case, the Customs Department submitted before the Kerala High Court.

In addition to this, Swapna Suresh had also revealed to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had held multiple meetings with the Consul General of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2017.

Kerala Gold Scam

In July last year, the Customs officials in Kerala had nabbed a former employee of the UAE Consulate in Kerala named Sarith where he had divulged that Swapna Suresh, also a former staffer, had forged documents to misuse diplomatic privileges, to smuggle gold from UAE illegally.

On July 5, Suresh’s baggage, marked with the UAE Consulate address, was held at the airport. Swapna Suresh worked as the marketing liaison officer of Space Park under the Kerala State IT Infrastructure Limited (KSITIL) that comes directly under the IT department. Swapna Suresh was soon arrested for obtaining fake documents to claim diplomatic privileges and smuggling gold from UAE.

The call details of the main accused, Swapna Suresh, had revealed that the accused was in regular touch with Kerala’s Higher Education minister KT Jaleel.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKerala case, Gold smuggling case, Kerala hotels
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Republic TV vindicated as provisional attachment order of ED mentions India Today over 50 times in the context of ‘bribe for TRP’: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The ED order says that India Today, Box Cinema, Fakt Marathi, Maha Movie, and News Nation had bribed panel houses to watch their channels
Politics

Protecting Arhtiya system was Congress’ poll promise: How Congress has served Arhtiyas and how ‘farmers’ protest is not about farmers at all

K Bhattacharjee -
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh described the relationship between farmers and arhtiyas as 'age-old time-tested'.

Video shows Mansukh Hiren was with Sachin Vaze in a car owned by Shiv Sena leader a day after his bomb-laden Scorpio was parked...

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Vaze, accused in the Antilia bomb case, was seen arriving at the Crime Branch unit in a Land Cruiser Prado along with Mansukh Hiren.

After 4 years of Yogi-Raj, I feel proud to be a UPwallah Bhaiya: Here is why

Opinions Shantanu Gupta -
When BJP named Yogi Adityanath as the CM, after their landslide victory, political pundits wrote him off - and how wrong were they

They could not solve Uri and Pulwama, but are after 20 gelatin sticks: Sanjay Raut casts doubt on NIA, downplays Antilia bomb case

Politics OpIndia Staff -
After giving clean chit to Sachin Vaze, accused in the Antilia bomb scare case, Sanjay Raut cast aspersions against the NIA

NIA seizes 2 more luxury SUVs linked to Sachin Vaze in Antilia Bomb Scare case, one of them owned by a Shiv Sena leader

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
NIA seized a Mercedes Benz ML 250 CDI and a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado owned by a Shiv Sena leader in the Antilia bomb scare case

Recently Popular

World

Canadian man jailed for calling his biologically female child as ‘daughter’

OpIndia Staff -
The Canadian man was found to be in contempt of court after he was compelled by the court to conform to his daughter's gender transitioning and told to not call his biological female child his daughter
Read more
World

USA: Local judge and former president of foundation that runs ‘Drag Queen Story Hour’ for children arrested on 7 counts of child pornography

T Waraich -
Milwaukee County Judge Brett Blomme was arrested on Tuesday and charged on seven counts for possessing child pornography.
Read more
News Reports

Telangana: IPS officer caught spreading anti-Hindu propaganda, his followers attack BJP leaders for protesting against his actions

OpIndia Staff -
According to the activist group - Legal Rights Protection Forum (LRPF), RS Praveen Kumar has been carrying out anti-social activities by promoting the anti-Hindu ideology and corrupting the minds of children studying in schools/hostels.
Read more
News Reports

‘Asif urinated on Shivling, behaved indecently in the presence of women inside the temple,’ Shringi Yadav makes shocking disclosure

OpIndia Staff -
A day after his release, Shringi Yadav has now put out the chain of events that transpired last week inside the Dasna temple in Ghaziabad that has fuelled a massive controversy across the country.
Read more
News Reports

Myanmar: Military regime seizes bank accounts of George Soros’s OSF, issues arrest warrant against staff members

OpIndia Staff -
The military regime in Myanmar has accused George Soros' OSF of violating financial restrictions and aiding the civil disobedience movement in the country.
Read more
News Reports

Zomato Controversy: Beauty Influencer Hitesha Chandranee takes off to Maharashtra after FIR lodged against her

OpIndia Staff -
Kamaraj, the Zomato delivery agent, had filed an FIR against Hitesha Chandranee alleging that she had assaulted him with a slipper.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,597FansLike
524,644FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com