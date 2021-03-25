Kerala MLA PC George, infamous for making derogatory rants and often referred to as ‘potty mouth’, has yet again stoked a controversy by abusing the crowd during an election rally in Kottayam’s Erattupetta town.

According to the reports, PC George, an incumbent independent MLA from Poonjar, was seeking votes during a rally on Wednesday ahead of the assembly elections. As he addressed the rally standing atop a campaigning vehicle, the crowd surrounding him began to heckle and boo him.

The infuriated Member of Legislative Assembly from Poonjar hit back, using cuss words. The video of the incident has now gone viral on the internet. In the video that has gone viral now, PC George can be seen introducing himself as the Poonjar constituency candidate and urging people to vote for him in the elections.

As he began his speech, the crowd started heard heckling the MLA. Angered by the poor response, PC George hit back sharply, reportedly saying, “Vote for me if you want or leave it”. Further, George attacked the crowd saying their behaviour only showed that their parents did not teach them good manners.

“I now understood how your family had moulded you. I thought they would have taught you some manners. Children will only be good if the family is good. I will pray to Allah for that. I am not saying anything further,” the independent MLA said.

Continuing his rant, PC George then addressed the crowd as ‘eda’ in a disrespectful tone. “Is this politics? Doesn’t a candidate have the right to seek votes? If I give a complaint to the Election Commission, you will all land in jail,” he quipped.

As the heckling intensified, the crowd hurled abuses at PC George. Responding to the abuses, the Poonjar MLA used derogatory words, saying, “Are you threatening me? I grew up in Erattupetta. I will be here and will not run if you heckle me,” he said.

A day after the incident, the six-time MLA PC George said that he would not continue his campaigning in Erattupetta. “No one should think I am doing this (ending campaigning) because I am scared. When a group of people have become a hindrance to my right to seek votes, I do not wish to pull my land into communalism,” he reportedly wrote.

PC George had abused victims of Bishop Franco rape case

In September 2018, PC George had referred to the nun who had accused the Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Jalandhar, Franco Mulakkal, of having raped her as a ‘prostitute’. In the act of victim shaming, PC George had said that the nun who accused Bishop Franco of raping her had ‘enjoyed it’ 12 times, but 13th time, it became ‘rape’, insinuating that it was not rape but consensual sex.

Reportedly, PC George has been facing stiff opposition from Muslims in the region over some statements issued by him in the past. According to reports, PC George had linked the Muslim community in Erattupetta to terrorism in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, later, PC George had held a press meet, seeking an apology for his remarks against the Muslim community in Erattupetta.

In the run-up to the 2019 elections, PC George had announced his support for BJP candidate K Surendran who had contested from the Pathanamthitta constituency. However, PC George, chairman of Kerala Janapaksham, had neither joined the NDA coalition nor expressed his support for other BJP candidates.

However, two years later George has now distanced himself from the BJP ahead of the 2021 Kerala assembly elections. Though he had tried to forge an alliance with both Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left-Democratic Front (LDF) ahead of the Kerala assembly polls, both fronts have not entertained him so far.