Hours after the Income Tax Department raided 22 locations linked to director Anurag Kashyap and actress Taapsee Pannu in a tax evasion case on Wednesday, liberals suffered a meltdown on Twitter.

Income Tax raids underway at the properties of film director Anurag Kashyap and actor Taapsee Pannu in Mumbai: Income Tax Department — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2021

The meltdown of the ‘liberal bandwagon’

‘Nira Radia tapes‘ famed journalist Vir Sanghvi insinuated that it is an act of vengeance on the part of the government, against its own people. “At some point, this strategy will stop working. People will not be scared. They will still speak the truth. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, actor Taapsee Pannu face income tax raids,” he wrote.

Screengrab of the tweet by Vir Sanghvi

Serial fake news peddler Mohammed Zubair quoted PM Narendra Modi to suggest that the CBI has been politicised and working on the behest of the Indian government to trouble ‘innocent people’ such as Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu. He wrote, “Politicization of CBI, its misuse, troubling innocent people… You will have to answer the people of India for this: Shri Narendra Modi (2013).”

Screengrab of the tweet by Mohammed Zubair

‘Activist’ and lawyer Prashant Bhushan did not leave behind. He said, “Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, actor Taapsee Pannu face income tax raids. BJP’s A team at work to harass, intimidate and silence those who don’t fall in line. India has never seen such malafide use of IT Department, ED, NIA, police etc.”

Screengrab of the tweet by Prashant Bhushan

‘Journalists’ Swati Chaturvedi and Saba Naqvi resorted to one liners to target the Modi government. While Chaturvedi wrote, “So predictable”, Naqvi contented herself with “Why am I not surprised” gimmick.

Screengrab of the tweet by Swati Chaturvedi

Another ‘visionary’ journalist, Deepal Trivedi claimed, “Yeh to Hona hi tha (This was bound to happen).”

Screengrab of the tweet by Deepal Trivedi

Besides Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu, the IT Department also raided the properties of producer Vikas Bahl, and producer Madhu Mantena. As per reports, the IT department has alleged these four have evaded tax. Phantom Films’ office has also been raided. The company was formed by Kashyap, Bahl, Mantena and Vikramaditya Motwane. In 2018, the company was dissolved following sexual assault allegations against Bahl by a former Phantom employee.