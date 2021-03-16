Mamata Banerjee has made a rather astonishing claim at a rally in Bankura ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Elections. She claimed that the BJP leadership was in the state and had booked hotels as part of a conspiracy to assassinate her.

Farmers have been protesting for 6 months now, however, the ministers are not holding talks with them. All the ministers are here, in Bengal, where they have booked hotels & conspiring to kill me, destroy TMC & how to file cases against TMC with the help of EC: WB CM in Bankura pic.twitter.com/bIvWtm9LHV — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2021

The Chief Minister of Bengal failed to provide any evidence for her claim but emphasised that BJP leaders were in Bengal not to campaign for the assembly elections, which is obvious, but to destroy the Trinamool Congress and file cases against the party with help from the Election Commission of India.

Mamata Banerjee is not just targeting the BJP here but also maligning the reputation of the Election Commission, a neutral body in charge of conducting elections in the country. She also accused Home Minister Amit Shah of controlling the ECI and intervening in the daily affairs of it.

Will HM run the country or decide who will get arrested or beaten up, or will he decide which agency will chase whom? Who is running Election Commission ? I hope it's not you, Amit Shah. We want free & fair election. He's intervening in day to day working of EC: WB CM & TMC chief pic.twitter.com/xNtPtgR1yI — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2021

The Trinamool supremo also proceeded to chant the Durga Paath during the rally, much to the delight of her supporters. This was only a few days after she embarked on her now famous Chandi Paath episode.

#WATCH: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee recites 'Durga Path' during her public rally in Bankura.#WestBengalElections pic.twitter.com/8RmsCcdgqN — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2021

The antics of Mamata Banerjee appears to suggest that she is extremely nervous about the prospects of her party in the assembly elections due to begin on the 27th of March in the state. The incumbent Chief Minister has decided to contest the elections from Nandigram where she will face Suvendu Adhikari, once her trusted aide but now in the BJP.