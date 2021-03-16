Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Signs of nervousness? Mamata Banerjee claims BJP leaders are in Bengal to kill her, chants Durga Paath: Details of her meltdown

Mamata Banerjee is not just targeting the BJP here but also maligning the reputation of the Election Commission, a neutral body in charge of conducting elections in the country.

OpIndia Staff
Mamata Banerjee
Image Credit: PTI
Mamata Banerjee has made a rather astonishing claim at a rally in Bankura ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Elections. She claimed that the BJP leadership was in the state and had booked hotels as part of a conspiracy to assassinate her.

The Chief Minister of Bengal failed to provide any evidence for her claim but emphasised that BJP leaders were in Bengal not to campaign for the assembly elections, which is obvious, but to destroy the Trinamool Congress and file cases against the party with help from the Election Commission of India.

Mamata Banerjee is not just targeting the BJP here but also maligning the reputation of the Election Commission, a neutral body in charge of conducting elections in the country. She also accused Home Minister Amit Shah of controlling the ECI and intervening in the daily affairs of it.

The Trinamool supremo also proceeded to chant the Durga Paath during the rally, much to the delight of her supporters. This was only a few days after she embarked on her now famous Chandi Paath episode.

The antics of Mamata Banerjee appears to suggest that she is extremely nervous about the prospects of her party in the assembly elections due to begin on the 27th of March in the state. The incumbent Chief Minister has decided to contest the elections from Nandigram where she will face Suvendu Adhikari, once her trusted aide but now in the BJP.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

