‘Do what needs to be done,’ Mamata Banerjee incites Nandigram residents to engage in mob violence: Here’s everything she said

Presuming that her rival party will indulge in anti-social activities, the West Bengal CM incited the people to bypass the law and order system and take the matter into their own hands.

Dibakar Dutta
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo Credits: Indian Express)
Ahead of the second phase of West Bengal State Legislative polls, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday was seen advocating ‘mob justice’ and inciting the people of Nandigram to unleash violence against her political rival BJP.

While addressing a large gathering in Nandigram, Mamata Banerjee cast aspersions about the BJP and the possibility of them creating social unrest during the polls. Presuming that her rival party will indulge in anti-social activities, the West Bengal CM incited the people to bypass the law and order system and take the matter into their own hands.

At about 6 minutes into her speech, she said, “From today, don’t allow the goons (referring to the BJP) to enter (your locality). After the clock strikes 6 pm, bid goodbye to all outsiders. Only insiders will remain after 6 o’clock.” In a bid to instil fear and lay the foundation for ‘mob justice’, Banerjee referred to the BJP as ‘outsiders’.and ‘goons’.

West Bengal CM instigates people to take law into their own hands

Mamata Banerjee then drew inspiration from the protests that took place in the aftermath of police brutality in Nandigram in 2007. While perpetuating fear in the minds of people that the BJP could unleash a similar form of brutality, she emphasised, “Ek jot hoye berhoben…Ekta loker gayae haath dile, ekta mayer gaye haath dile, lokho maa hatha kunti niye berhobe (Leave your homes in groups. If they touch anyone, especially a woman, lacs of mothers will come out with kitchen utensils in their hand)”.

(Video Courtesy: Youtube/News18 Bangla)

She further added, “If they attack any man, then, all the elderly must unite in groups.” While gloating over the idea of violence, the West Bengal Chief Minister stated, “Ami dekhte chai khela ke haare aar khela ke jeete (I want to see who loses this game (of violence) and who wins.) Mamata Banerjee did not stop here. She suggested that the people take action against ‘outsider’ security personnel, who don’t comply with them.

Do what needs to be done against security personnel, says Mamata Banerjee

“They can scare you for a maximum of 2 days. Only two days left (for polling). Listen to the security personnel, who have come from outside, for just these 2 days… I will request them to work impartially,” she recommended. Soon after, there was a change in the tone of the incumbent West Bengal CM. “Jodi na kore, maa boune ra jot badbhen, maa bone re jaa korar korben (If they don’t comply, then, all mothers and daughters join together and do what needs to be done),” she warned 9:42 minutes into the speech.

Mamata Banerjee then accused the BJP of perpetuating fear and resorting to hooliganism. “Did you lose the game/match already? Is this why you are resorting to goondaism and instilling fear in people?” she asked. And thereafter, the West Bengal CM threatened to teach BJP a lesson over their supposed ‘hooliganism’. “Oi gundami chur maar kore debo amra bhenge. Gundami amra sojjo korbo na. Ami jaani kara kara gundami te modot dichhe (We will thrash this behaviour out of you. We have no tolerance for hooliganism. I know who are aiding in such behaviour.),” she cautioned the BJP.

Mamata Banerjee takes a U-turn on vengeful rhetorics

Furthermore, Mamata Banerjee claimed that the BJP would create Hindu-Muslim divide by throwing meat outside temples. She asked the people of Nandigram to stay vigilant and warned that a group of BJP workers might land at their village at night. Although she initially suggested them to ambush the men and hand them over to the police, Banerjee soon took a U-turn.

10 ta biker er khomota bodo na ekta gram er 1000 jon er khomota bodo. Kunta bodo ami dekhte chai (Who has more power? Those 10 BJP bikers or 1000 villagers. I want to see which is stronger),” the West Bengal CHief Minister gave a reassuring call for mob justice. She also decided to incentivise taking law and order into one’s own hand. “Whoever (mother/daughter) does this great work (teach them a lesson), I will reward them from my party after the election,” Mamata Banerjee announced.

West Bengal CM gives veiled threats to Amit Shah

Towards the end of her speech, she also issued veiled threats to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Mamata Banerjee asserted, “Era 2 din baade chole jabe. Thakbo amrai. Amrai sobta korbo. Ata mathai rakhben (He will leave after 2 days. We are here to stay. Keep this in your mind)”. She also hinted that political violence against BJP might increase after Amit Shah leaves Nandigram. “After 48 hours, you won’t be here. you will not come back,” she was elated.

‘BJP will kill a woman from its own party’: Mamata Banerjee peddles bizarre theory

In another speech, the West Bengal alleged, “They (BJP) have a plan to kill a woman from their own party. As you know, they had brought goons from Uttar Pradesh (to Bengal). They will make those goons torture her, blame the State and divide the Hindus and Muslims. Remember this is the plan of the thugs that have come from Bihar, and Rajasthan.”

After accusing the BJP of conspiring to kill its own party member using ‘goons’ from Bihar, UP and Rajasthan, Mamata Banerjee was seen doing damage control. “I am not calling Biharis and UPites, goons. I am only talking about those who have come here to do hooliganism, and torture women at the behest of the BJP. Keep an eye on them and be aware. Do not allow them to play their dirty game (khela),” she added.

This bizarre statement by Mamata Banerjee comes on the very day that the wife of a BJP worker was raped by TMC goons and is lying in a critical condition in hospital, according to reports.

Dibakar Dutta

