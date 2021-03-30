Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Home News Reports 'BJP will kill a woman from its own party': Mamata Banerjee peddles bizarre theory...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘BJP will kill a woman from its own party’: Mamata Banerjee peddles bizarre theory amidst growing fear of loss from Nandigram

This bizarre statement by Mamata Banerjee comes on the very day that the wife of a BJP worker was raped by TMC goons and is lying in a critical condition in hospital, according to reports.

OpIndia Staff
BJP will kill a female party member using UP, Bihar goons : Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo Credits: Indian Express)
90

Amidst the ongoing State Legislative elections in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was seen making outrageous claims about her political rival BJP.

While addressing an election rally, she alleged, “They (BJP) have a plan to kill a woman from their own party. As you know, they had brought goons from Uttar Pradesh (to Bengal). They will make those goons torture her, blame the State and divide the Hindus and Muslims. Remember this is the plan of the thugs that have come from Bihar, and Rajasthan.”

After accusing the BJP of conspiring to kill its own party member using ‘goons’ from Bihar, UP and Rajasthan, Mamata Banerjee was seen doing damage control. “I am not calling Biharis and UPites, goons. I am only talking about those who have come here to do hooliganism, and torture women at the behest of the BJP. Keep an eye on them and be aware. Do not allow them to play their dirty game (khela),” she added.

This bizarre statement by Mamata Banerjee comes on the very day that the wife of a BJP worker was raped by TMC goons and is lying in a critical condition in hospital, according to reports.

Mamata Banerjee has appeared to be rather jittery about her prospects in Nandigram and therefore, it is no surprise that her statements have now stopped making much sense. Recently, an audio file was released by BJP where Mamata Banerjee was heard pleading the local BJP leader from Nandigram to join her and abandon Suvendu Adhikari.

BJP leader Pralay Pal said, “She wanted me to work for her and return to TMC but I have long been associated with Suvendu Adhikari and the Adhikari family. I am now working for the Bharatiya Janata Party.”

People will be driven out of State if BJP comes to power, claimed Mamata Banerjee

Recently, Mamata Banerjee resorted to fear mongering during an election rally in Nandigram. She said, “BJP ke vote dile apna ke desh theka tariya deba (If you vote for the BJP, then, they will drive you out of the State).” She claimed that BJP’s rise to power would result in ‘outsider goons’ taking over Bengal.

Baira thaka goondara aisa bangla ke dhokhol kora nibe, Banglar sanskriti ke dhokhol kore nabe, banglar asthitya dhokhol kore nabe.(Goons from other States will come here and take over Bengal, destroy its culture and identity),” the incumbent West Bengal Chief Minister alleged. While drawing a contrast with the BJP, she claimed that voting for the TMC will result in in-home delivery of free ration.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘BJP will kill a woman from its own party’: Mamata Banerjee peddles bizarre theory amidst growing fear of loss from Nandigram

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst ongoing State Legislative elections in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was seen making outrageous claims about BJP
News Reports

Data of over 3.5 million MobiKwik users up for sale on darknet by hackers: January hack, what OpIndia found and what users can do

Anurag -
Mobikwik has denied the claims of data breach but the experts believe that the leak is real.

What IMA President thinks: Using hospitals to convert to Christianity, contempt for Hinduism, seeing COVID as a ‘silver lining’ because of conversions and more

News Reports Jinit Jain -
IMA president Dr JA Jayalal expressed his desire to use hospitals and medical colleges to convert people to Christianity.

He will teach girls to bend: Here is why Communist leader from Kerala wants girls to stay away from ‘unmarried’ Rahul Gandhi

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Left leader Joyce George has caused a controversy following his comments on former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Another plot twist to Sachin Vaze case: Number plate retrieved from Mithi river traced to Aurangabad official who claims his car was stolen

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Vehicles and fake number plates have had critical roles to play in the case of Mumbai's tainted cop Sachin Vaze

Are you a little tired? How independent media speaks truth to power: When Newslaundry interviewed ‘Kerala’s sweetheart’

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
“Kerala’s sweetheart as she is known is contesting from this constituency,” says Nidhi Suresh of Newslaundry as she gets tough with KK Shailaja

Recently Popular

Opinions

As Netizens trend #NoPropagandaHoli, here are 7 examples of when brands made the Hindu festival an excuse to peddle the liberal agenda

Akshita Bhadauria -
Social media users have strongly opposed the virtue signaling by brands and 'influencers' centered around Holi.
Read more
Media

BBC, with history of anti-Hindu bias, attempts to take Hinduism out of Holi and Islamise the festival of colours: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The British public broadcaster BBC took to social media to Islamise Holi and attempted to take Hinduism out of the festival.
Read more
News Reports

Sharad Pawar to be wheeled into surgery on 31st March, all engagements cancelled: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Nawab Malik informed that Sharad Pawar had been admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai following pain in his abdomen.
Read more
Politics

‘Everything cannot be made public’: Amit Shah confirms he met Sharad Pawar at Adani residence

OpIndia Staff -
Home Minister Amit Shah subtly hinted that a meeting was held between the leadership of the two parties and added that not everything can be made public.
Read more
Politics

‘I don’t do so much even for CM, are you kidding me?’: TMC MP Nusrat gets angry during rally, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
A video has gone viral on social media where Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan was spotted losing her temper during a rally.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

The Government of NCT of Delhi (Amendment) Act, the 4 amendments, what they mean and why the outrage by media is misplaced

S. Sudhir Kumar -
Amendments are being made to “THE GOVERNMENT OF NATIONAL CAPITAL TERRITORY OF DELHI ACT, 1991”, passed by Congress when in power
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,043FansLike
526,542FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com