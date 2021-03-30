BJP will kill a female party member using UP, Bihar goons : Mamata Banerjee

Amidst the ongoing State Legislative elections in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was seen making outrageous claims about her political rival BJP.

While addressing an election rally, she alleged, “They (BJP) have a plan to kill a woman from their own party. As you know, they had brought goons from Uttar Pradesh (to Bengal). They will make those goons torture her, blame the State and divide the Hindus and Muslims. Remember this is the plan of the thugs that have come from Bihar, and Rajasthan.”

#WATCH | They (BJP) have another plan to kill a woman from their own party with goons they have brought from Bihar & UP and put the blame on Bengal. This is their plan: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/KujcL52Xho — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2021

After accusing the BJP of conspiring to kill its own party member using ‘goons’ from Bihar, UP and Rajasthan, Mamata Banerjee was seen doing damage control. “I am not calling Biharis and UPites, goons. I am only talking about those who have come here to do hooliganism, and torture women at the behest of the BJP. Keep an eye on them and be aware. Do not allow them to play their dirty game (khela),” she added.

This bizarre statement by Mamata Banerjee comes on the very day that the wife of a BJP worker was raped by TMC goons and is lying in a critical condition in hospital, according to reports.

Mamata Banerjee has appeared to be rather jittery about her prospects in Nandigram and therefore, it is no surprise that her statements have now stopped making much sense. Recently, an audio file was released by BJP where Mamata Banerjee was heard pleading the local BJP leader from Nandigram to join her and abandon Suvendu Adhikari.

BJP leader Pralay Pal said, “She wanted me to work for her and return to TMC but I have long been associated with Suvendu Adhikari and the Adhikari family. I am now working for the Bharatiya Janata Party.”

People will be driven out of State if BJP comes to power, claimed Mamata Banerjee

Recently, Mamata Banerjee resorted to fear mongering during an election rally in Nandigram. She said, “BJP ke vote dile apna ke desh theka tariya deba (If you vote for the BJP, then, they will drive you out of the State).” She claimed that BJP’s rise to power would result in ‘outsider goons’ taking over Bengal.

“Baira thaka goondara aisa bangla ke dhokhol kora nibe, Banglar sanskriti ke dhokhol kore nabe, banglar asthitya dhokhol kore nabe.(Goons from other States will come here and take over Bengal, destroy its culture and identity),” the incumbent West Bengal Chief Minister alleged. While drawing a contrast with the BJP, she claimed that voting for the TMC will result in in-home delivery of free ration.