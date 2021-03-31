Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Mamata losing Nandigram, says leaked image of Prashant Kishor’s internal survey, TMC cries foul

Nandigram will go to polls on April 1, 2021 in phase 2.

OpIndia Staff
Mamata Banerjee (left), Prashant Kishor (right)
Hours before West Bengal goes to vote in phase 2 of phase state assembly elections, a purported image of IPAC’s internal survey has gone viral on social media which predicts Mamata Banerjee losing Nandigram seat. IPAC is the agency run by poll strategist Prashant Kishor who is hired by the West Bengal Chief Minister for the ongoing polls.

The leaked image, which shows survey of the 30 seats which go to polls in phase 2 suggests a huge surge for the BJP. The survey predicts 23 out of 30 seats for BJP while TMC will be reduced to just 5 seats. As per the survey, Mamata Banerjee is set to lose Nandigram. Nandigram is a battle for personal prestige for her as she is contesting against Suvendu Adhikari, her former close associate who quit the TMC and joined the BJP ahead of polls.

The authenticity of the survey cannot be independently verified.

The TMC, however, has claimed that the BJP is ‘losing big’ in Nandigram and is circulating ‘fake reports’.

The TMC, through its social media account on 29th March 2021 claimed that some other survey dated 26th March 2021 which suggested BJP’s victory for Nandigram was ‘fake’.

Last week, various opinion polls had suggested that the BJP has fair chance of forming government in West Bengal and Banerjee is set to lose Nandigram. Subsequently, Mamata cancelled all her other programs and decided to camp in Nandigram for five days before polling. Nandigram will go to polls on April 1, 2021 in phase 2.

Searched termsnandigram, nandigram who will win, mamata banerjee nandigram
