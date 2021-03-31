Hours before West Bengal goes to vote in phase 2 of phase state assembly elections, a purported image of IPAC’s internal survey has gone viral on social media which predicts Mamata Banerjee losing Nandigram seat. IPAC is the agency run by poll strategist Prashant Kishor who is hired by the West Bengal Chief Minister for the ongoing polls.

This leaked image apparently of IPAC is being circulated on Social media which predicts BJP's surge in phase 2 and shows Mamta losing Nandigram.



Won't be surprised if this comes true as well

The leaked image, which shows survey of the 30 seats which go to polls in phase 2 suggests a huge surge for the BJP. The survey predicts 23 out of 30 seats for BJP while TMC will be reduced to just 5 seats. As per the survey, Mamata Banerjee is set to lose Nandigram. Nandigram is a battle for personal prestige for her as she is contesting against Suvendu Adhikari, her former close associate who quit the TMC and joined the BJP ahead of polls.

The authenticity of the survey cannot be independently verified.

The TMC, however, has claimed that the BJP is ‘losing big’ in Nandigram and is circulating ‘fake reports’.

BJP IS LOSING BIG IN NANDIGRAM!



Anticipating a huge loss, BJP has resorted to doing what it does best- SPREAD FAKE NEWS!

This document is fake & has ZERO credibility, just like BJP's leaders & promises!

Circulating such fake reports won't work!

The TMC, through its social media account on 29th March 2021 claimed that some other survey dated 26th March 2021 which suggested BJP’s victory for Nandigram was ‘fake’.

Last week, various opinion polls had suggested that the BJP has fair chance of forming government in West Bengal and Banerjee is set to lose Nandigram. Subsequently, Mamata cancelled all her other programs and decided to camp in Nandigram for five days before polling. Nandigram will go to polls on April 1, 2021 in phase 2.