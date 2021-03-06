Saturday, March 6, 2021
News Reports
Updated:

Mansukh Hiren’s family refuses to accept his body until his postmortem report is made public: Report

The family has also demanded that the post-mortem report should include, in no uncertain terms, the real cause of Hiren's death. They have alleged that they would take possession of the body only after their demands are met.

OpIndia Staff
Mansukh Hiren, whose body was found under suspicious circumstances from Kalwa Creek(Image Source: Indian Express)
6

The family members of Mansukh Hiren, the man whose owned car Scorpio was found laden with explosives outside Mukesh Ambani’s house have refused to accept his body stating that they would do it only after the police and the administration make his postmortem report public. He was found dead on Friday.

A report published in News 18 Lokmat states that the family members of Mansukh Hiren have denied accepting his dead body. They have asked the administration to release the autopsy report of Hiren following which they will accept his body. The family has also demanded that the post-mortem report should include, in no uncertain terms, the real cause of Hiren’s death. They have alleged that they would take possession of the body only after their demands are met.

Mansukh Hiren was financially stable, excellent swimmer: Family members rule out suicide angle

Mansukh’s elder brother Vinod Mansukh and his wife are adamant about not taking possession of his body. His relatives have also pointed towards a letter penned by Hiren in which he alleged that he was mentally harassed in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case.

Besides, the family members of Hiren have rejected the notion that Hiren might have committed suicide. According to them, he had no financial stress looming over and was an excellent swimmer. The family members have alleged a conspiracy behind his death.

Mansukh Hiren could not have committed suicide: Widow Vimla

Earlier on Friday, after reports of Mansukh Hiren allegedly committing suicide surfaced, Vimla, the widow of Hiren, said that her husband could not have committed suicide and said that her husband had left the house saying he would meet crime branch officer Tawde.

Speaking to the media, the deceased’s wife said that Mansukh had informed her about his meeting with crime branch officer Tawde for a routine investigation. According to Vimla, Mansukh was supposed to meet Tawde at Ghodbandar as part of a routine probe.

Mystery surrounding Antilia bomb scare deepens as former Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis makes a series of revelations in Vidhan Sabha

Hours before reports of Hiren’s alleged suicide came in, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis had made sensational disclosures related to the Antilia bomb scare while speaking in the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha.

Speaking in the assembly, Fadnavis alleged that the owner of the Scorpio car, which was used to plant gelatin sticks and a threat letter outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence in Mumbai, was in touch with a mobile phone number that is registered under the name of Mumbai Police officer and ‘encounter specialist’ Sachin Vaze.

The car was owned by Mansukh Hiren, who had alleged that his car was stolen from Mulund-Airoli link road. Hiren had also filed a police complaint about the missing car. Hiren was found dead in a creek in Mumbai on Friday.

Alleging a massive conspiracy in the case, Fadnavis had said that there were not one but two cars—one Scorpio and one Innova and added that both cars came from Thane and had followed the same route and reached the location. He said that while the Scorpio with the explosives was parked near Mukesh Ambani’s residence, the Innova had moved away.

Fadnavis alleges massive plot

Fadnavis also alleged that it could not be a coincidence that the car was stolen from Thane, the route they followed was also from Thane, and the IO investigating the case also lived in Thane.

“Sachin Vaze was the first police officer to reach the spot, and then he was appointed as the Investigation Officer (IO). Three days ago, he was removed as the IO, and I fail to understand why he was removed,” the former CM had said while asking how Vaze reached the spot before the local police.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

