Speculations have been rife that veteran actor and former TMC member Mithun Chakraborty will be joining PM Modi on the dias at BJP’s mega show at the Brigade parade ground in Kolkata on Sunday. Speaking on the matter, BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said Saturday that the party will welcome the actor if he comes to the BJP.

Though Vijayvargiya has not openly accepted, there has been no dismissal either. This has in turn intensified the suspense of whether or not the veteran actor would be taking the saffron plunge.

“There will be only public and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is the biggest celebrity. We’ll welcome those coming in. If Mithun Chakraborty comes, we will welcome him,” BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya was quoted by ANI as saying.

However, a report by Republic TV has quoted a source as confirming that former TMC MP Mithun Chakraborty along with actor Akshay Kumar will share the stage with PM Modi at the rally in Kolkata on Sunday.

News18 also quoted Vijayvargiya as saying that the ex-TMC MP Mithun Chakraborty has expressed his desire to work under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. “Mithun Chakrabarty is sure to come to BJP, Mithun wants to work with PM Modi”, the news channel quoted the BJP leader as confirming.

On February 16, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had held an hour long meeting at Mithun Chakraborty’s residence in Madh Island, rising speculations of the actor joining the saffron party. Chakraborty had then denied by saying: “I have a spiritual relationship with him (Bhagwat) and it is very deep. It had been decided before, that whenever he comes to Mumbai, he will come home. He asked me to bring my family along to Nagpur. That is all. We had breakfast together. No politics. Please don’t link it and blow it out of proportion,” said the veteran actor.

Since the meeting had come close to the heels of the much-awaited West Bengal Assembly elections, speculations had begun that the Bengali superstar might join BJP.

Mithun Chakraborty is a Bengali superstar and has a massive fan base in West Bengal. If speculations of him joining BJP holds water, it would definitely prove advantageous for the BJP going into the polls

With the Assembly polls round the corner, West Bengal BJP is gearing up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Brigade rally in Kolkata on March 7. 1500 CCTVs have been installed and the Kolkata Police and security agencies from the Centre have intensified security cover in the state capital in view of the PM’s rally. PM Modi’s Kolkata rally will culminate the BJP’s state-wide Parivartan Yatra that covered West Bengal’s 294 Assembly constituencies. Almost 10-12 lakh supporters are expected to show up in the rally.