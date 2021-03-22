On March 22, 67th National Film Awards were announced.

Kangana Ranaut won the best actress award for her roles in Hindi films Manikarnika-The Queen Of Jhansi and Panga.

The award for the best actress goes to ‘Kangana Ranaut’ for Manikarnika-The Queen Of Jhansi (Hindi) &

Panga (Hindi)#NationalFilmAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/LZ0gQpIDs8 — PIB India (@PIB_India) March 22, 2021

The best actor award was shared by Manoj Vajpayee for his role in Hindi film Bhonsle and Dhanush K Raja for his role in Tamil film Asuran.

The award for the Best Actor (shared) goes to @BajpayeeManoj for Bhonsle (Hindi) and @dhanushkraja for Asuran (Tamil)#NationalFilmAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/XF1vq0WeQ5 — PIB India (@PIB_India) March 22, 2021

Late Sushant Singh Rajput starrer movie ‘Chhichhore’ won the award for best Hindi film.

National Film Award for the best Hindi film goes to #Chhichore #NationalFilmAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/dJQ0s4oCHD — PIB India (@PIB_India) March 22, 2021

‘Chhichhore’ was Sushant’s last film

Chhichhore was released on September 6, 2019. The actor was found dead at his apartment on June 14, 2020 under mysterious circumstances. Initial reports suggest he committed suicide. The investigation in his death took several twists and turns. Currently, the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau are investigating the case in their own capacity.