Kangana Ranaut wins National Award for best actress award, Sushant Singh Rajput’s Chhichhore wins Best Hindi film award

The best actor award was shared by Manoj Vajpayee for his role in Hindi film Bhonsle and Dhanush K Raja for his role in Tamil film Asuran.

Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput's film 'Chhichhore' won best film award, Kangana Ranaut won best actress award (Image: ET/HT)
On March 22, 67th National Film Awards were announced.

Kangana Ranaut won the best actress award for her roles in Hindi films Manikarnika-The Queen Of Jhansi and Panga.

The best actor award was shared by Manoj Vajpayee for his role in Hindi film Bhonsle and Dhanush K Raja for his role in Tamil film Asuran.

Late Sushant Singh Rajput starrer movie ‘Chhichhore’ won the award for best Hindi film.

‘Chhichhore’ was Sushant’s last film

Chhichhore was released on September 6, 2019. The actor was found dead at his apartment on June 14, 2020 under mysterious circumstances. Initial reports suggest he committed suicide. The investigation in his death took several twists and turns. Currently, the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau are investigating the case in their own capacity.

