Monday, March 1, 2021
Home News Reports Did you know: Nehru loved '555' brand cigarettes so much that a special plane...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Did you know: Nehru loved ‘555’ brand cigarettes so much that a special plane flew from Bhopal to Indore only to pick them up

Nehru-Gandhi family and their love for using national resources for personal pleasures: How the apple hasn't fallen far from the tree.

Anurag
Nehru Smoking
Once, a plane flew from Bhopal to Indore just to pick PM Nehru's favorite cigarettes (Image: Defense Forum India)
112

One can remember Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru for many reasons. You can remember him as the first Prime Minister of India, or father of the first woman Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi or a freedom fighter or someone who could not apprehend the importance of the army or a visionary who is apparently responsible for everything good that is happening now in India (at least Congress thinks so!). There were so many aspects of his life and stories associated with him that every once in a while, an interesting trivia will come up that will either shock or amuse you.

One such trivia is about his love for cigarettes. From countless photographs in which he was seen smoking, it is evident that our first Prime Minister had a thing for the poisonous cancer-causing stick. To be fair, in his time, smoking was considered a status symbol or a way to look ‘cool’, but in the end, it is a nasty addiction that is hard to get rid of. If people had known the adverse effects of tobacco during that time, Mukesh might have been alive.

The love for brand 555

Anyway, there is a story about former PM Nehru that can make anyone roll eyes even today. On one of his visits to Bhopal, he was scheduled to stay at Raj Bhavan. However, the staff realized that his favourite brand of cigarettes was not available in Raj Bhavan. It was, in fact, not available in Bhopal, and Nehru was fond of lighting a stick after his meals.

In general, one may think they might have offered him another brand. But no! According to Madhya Pradesh’s official website, stock of his favourite cigarettes were, wait for it, airlifted from Indore!

Screenshot of Raj Bhawan Anecdotes available on MP government’s website

Someone was given the job to buy some packs of ‘555’ brand cigarette and bring to the Indore airport. A plane flew from Bhopal to Indore to get the package, collected the cigarettes and flew back.

It seems the apple has not fallen too far from the tree as the Nehru-Gandhi family’s love for using national resources for their own private pleasures has been passed on through generations. Rajiv Gandhi, his grandson, as India’s Prime Minister, used the INS Viraat as private taxi for family vacation to ferry friends and family, including his Italian in-laws, to Lakshadweep. INS Viraat was deployed for protection of maritime borders of the country, but that was sent for transporting the Gandhi family who were going for holidaying.

That’s not all. The government employees and navy soldiers were deployed to organise all the facilities for the vacation. A special helicopter of the army was deployed their service 24×7, the entire administration was looking after the arrangement of entertainment of Rajiv Gandhi’s personal guests.

You can check more trivia about the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in our achieves here.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsnehru cigarette bhopal to indore, nehru 555 cigarette
Anurag
Multimedia graduate by education. Writer by profession. Poet by heart.

Related Articles

Trending now

World

‘I may decide to beat them a third time’: Donald Trump hints at 2024 run for presidency in first speech after leaving White House

OpIndia Staff -
Donald Trump hinted at a presidential run in 2024 and rubbished rumours that he may launch his own party
News Reports

Swara Bhasker conveniently forgets Godhra massacre of Hindus, shares Muslim man’s image to say ‘never forget’ what followed

OpIndia Staff -
Besides whitewashing Islamist violence of Godhra Train Burning incident, actor Swara Bhasker has also vigorously defended Umar Khalid, the prime accused of the anti-Hindu Delhi riots

Did you know: Nehru loved ‘555’ brand cigarettes so much that a special plane flew from Bhopal to Indore only to pick them up

News Reports Anurag -
Independent India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru did have expensive taste

Gujarat 2002: Never forget the carnage and how the media and andolanjeevis perpetuated the ‘Dara Hua Musalman’ bogey

Opinions Nirwa Mehta -
Never forget that the 'liberals' propagated 'Dara Hua Musalman' narrative while piggybacking on the dead bodies of 59 Hindus killed by Muslim mob.

Assamese gamosa, South-Indian nurse and Bharat-made COVAXIN: PM Modi’s vaccine symbolism is bound to burn ‘liberals’

Opinions Nupur J Sharma -
Opting for COVAXIN, PM Narendra Modi took his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi

The assault on Gopal Mazumdar’s mother is a reminder of the brutal Sainbari massacre, where a mother was force-fed the blood of her sons

Political History of India Dibakar Dutta -
During the Sainbari attack, the newborn child of the family was thrown into the fire, and eyes of the elder son were gouged out. Two Sain brothers and a private tutor were brutally murdered.

Recently Popular

News Reports

US President Joe Biden casually drops the N-word during Munich Security Conference, accused of racism on social media

OpIndia Staff -
The N-word is considered as one of the hateful words that were first uttered in the 17th century. Its origin can be traced back to the Spanish word 'negro', which is often used by white supremacists to deliberately offend the African-American community.
Read more
Crime

‘I’m Akhlaq you killed for one cow’: Islamic terror outfit Jaish-ul-Hind claims responsibility for placing bombs outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence

OpIndia Staff -
In the threat message that is addressed to the Ambanis, the Jaish-Ul-Hind terrorists said, "Next time the SUV will ram into your fat kids car you if don't agree to the demands now".
Read more
News Reports

“A contest between my ball and your ball”: Netizens in splits after comments of Harsha Bhogle go viral

OpIndia Staff -
Harsha Bhohgle said that a cricket contest should be between bat and ball, not between bat and bat or ball and ball
Read more
Crime

Father of Richa Bharti, the girl who had refused to distribute Quran to secure bail, shot dead in native Bihar village: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The father of the daring Bihar girl Richa Bharti has been shot down by assailants in her native village of Nalanda district in Bihar.
Read more
Fact-Check

Congress IT cell passes off old images of left parties rally to claim lakhs of people attended their rally in Bengal

OpIndia Staff -
Several Congress shared images of a political rally claiming lakhs of people had gathered in Kolkata for a Congress rally
Read more
Politics

Spokesperson of Samajwadi Party resigns after workers abuse his wife for sharing anti-Akhilesh Facebook post: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Anil Yadav of Samajwadi Party has resigned from the party after his wife, Pankhuri Pathak, was abused by SP workers.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,147FansLike
521,093FollowersFollow
23,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com