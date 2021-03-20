The National Investigation Agency (NIA), probing the Antilia bomb scare case recreated the crime scene where the explosives-laden Scorpio case was found near the residence of Mukesh Ambani. According to the CCTV footage of the area, suspended API Sachin Vaze, who is a prime accused in the Antilia bomb scare case was made to walk the scene.

Interestingly, Sachin Vaze was also been made to wear an over-sized Kurta, a mask and a handkerchief over his head to recreate the ‘PPE-wearing’ man spotted approaching the car on February 25.

Reportedly, this is the CCTV footage of Sachin Vaze being made to walk to re-create the scene where a man in PPE suit was spotted approaching the explosives-laden car on the 25th of February.

NIA making Sachin Vaze recreate crime scene where the explosive-laden Scorpio was found near Antilia

Earlier, it was reported that Sachin Vaze’s staff had told the NIA that the man seen wearing a PPE suit and walking towards the Scorpio was Sachin Vaze himself. Reportedly, the staff has revealed to the investigating officers that Vaze was spotted near Antilia wearing a PPE kit on the eve of the bomb scare incident. The staff has also revealed that Vaze later destroyed the PPE kit. The National Investigating Agency officials had recovered a shirt from Sachin Vaze that was allegedly worn inside the PPE kit.

This recreation of the crime scene where Sachin Vaze is wearing an over-sized kurta, a mask and a handkerchief on his head seems to lend credence to the report that the NIA has evidence of the man in PPE kit being none other than Sachin Vaze himself.

According to a Republic TV report, NIA suspects that the white Landcruiser Prado car seized from Sachin Vaze’s house was used to carry the gelatin sticks on February 25. The gelatin sticks were then transferred to the Scorpio car parked outside the Ambani residence (Antilla). The Prado is now being investigated for trace evidence of Gelatin.

Over the last few weeks, the Antilia bomb scare case has taken a dramatic turn with the arrest of Mumbai police “encounter specialist” Sachin Vaze. The controversial cop and former Shiv Sena leader Sachin Vaze is also accused of murdering Mansukh Hiren, an important witness in the case. After his arrest by NIA, Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh has also been transferred from his post.

From the recovery of an explosives-laden vehicle outside Ambani’s residence to the transfer of the Mumbai Police Commissioner, the case has turned to be one of the most controversial cases in recent history.

Sachin Vaze – an accused in the Antilia bomb scare case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested ‘encounter specialist’ Sachin Vaze for being a part of the group that planted the explosive-laden Scorpio on Carmichael Road (near Antilia) on February 25.

The top cop was also investigated for his alleged role in the death of Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the Scorpio found near the Ambani residence.

Two cars – an Innova (white colour) and a Scorpio (green colour) were used to plant the bombs outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence in Mumbai on February 25. The police had traced the Scorpio to Mansukh Hiren, an auto part dealer in Thane.

A few days later, his dead body was found in a creek. While initially it was claimed to be suicide, further investigation revealed that it is possibly a murder. After Mansukh Hiren’s death, his wife, Vimla Hiren alleged that the vehicle was lent out to Sachin Vaze for four months till February 5. After that, it was reported stolen. She had accused Vaze of killing her husband.

Later, it was found out that Mumbai top cop Sachin Vaze had used the same explosive-laden Scorpio found outside Reliance Group’s chief Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia to escort Alibagh Police in Arnab case.

Earlier, the National Investigative Agency officials had also recovered the white Innova car from the Mumbai Police Commissionerate office. A white Innova was also suspected to be used, in addition to the Scorpio, to plant the bombs outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence in Mumbai on February 25.