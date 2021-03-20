Saturday, March 20, 2021
Home News Reports NIA recreates Antilia bomb scene where man in PPE kit was seen: Sachin Vaze...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

NIA recreates Antilia bomb scene where man in PPE kit was seen: Sachin Vaze walks in mask, over-sized kurta, handkerchief on his head

From the recovery of an explosives-laden vehicle outside Ambani’s residence to the transfer of the Mumbai Police Commissioner, the case has turned to be one of the most controversial cases in recent history.

OpIndia Staff
NIA recreates Antilia bomb scene where man in PPE kit was seen: Sachin Vaze walks in an over-sized kurta, a mask and a handkerchief on his head
Man in PPE seen walking towards the explosive-laden Scorpio, Sachin Vaze recreating that scene
4

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), probing the Antilia bomb scare case recreated the crime scene where the explosives-laden Scorpio case was found near the residence of Mukesh Ambani. According to the CCTV footage of the area, suspended API Sachin Vaze, who is a prime accused in the Antilia bomb scare case was made to walk the scene.

Interestingly, Sachin Vaze was also been made to wear an over-sized Kurta, a mask and a handkerchief over his head to recreate the ‘PPE-wearing’ man spotted approaching the car on February 25.

Reportedly, this is the CCTV footage of Sachin Vaze being made to walk to re-create the scene where a man in PPE suit was spotted approaching the explosives-laden car on the 25th of February.

NIA making Sachin Vaze recreate crime scene where the explosive-laden Scorpio was found near Antilia
NIA making Sachin Vaze recreate crime scene where the explosive-laden Scorpio was found near Antilia

Earlier, it was reported that Sachin Vaze’s staff had told the NIA that the man seen wearing a PPE suit and walking towards the Scorpio was Sachin Vaze himself. Reportedly, the staff has revealed to the investigating officers that Vaze was spotted near Antilia wearing a PPE kit on the eve of the bomb scare incident. The staff has also revealed that Vaze later destroyed the PPE kit. The National Investigating Agency officials had recovered a shirt from Sachin Vaze that was allegedly worn inside the PPE kit.

This recreation of the crime scene where Sachin Vaze is wearing an over-sized kurta, a mask and a handkerchief on his head seems to lend credence to the report that the NIA has evidence of the man in PPE kit being none other than Sachin Vaze himself.

According to a Republic TV report, NIA suspects that the white Landcruiser Prado car seized from Sachin Vaze’s house was used to carry the gelatin sticks on February 25. The gelatin sticks were then transferred to the Scorpio car parked outside the Ambani residence (Antilla). The Prado is now being investigated for trace evidence of Gelatin.

Over the last few weeks, the Antilia bomb scare case has taken a dramatic turn with the arrest of Mumbai police “encounter specialist” Sachin Vaze. The controversial cop and former Shiv Sena leader Sachin Vaze is also accused of murdering Mansukh Hiren, an important witness in the case. After his arrest by NIA, Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh has also been transferred from his post.

From the recovery of an explosives-laden vehicle outside Ambani’s residence to the transfer of the Mumbai Police Commissioner, the case has turned to be one of the most controversial cases in recent history.

Sachin Vaze – an accused in the Antilia bomb scare case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested ‘encounter specialist’ Sachin Vaze for being a part of the group that planted the explosive-laden Scorpio on Carmichael Road (near Antilia) on February 25.

The top cop was also investigated for his alleged role in the death of Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the Scorpio found near the Ambani residence.

Two cars – an Innova (white colour) and a Scorpio (green colour) were used to plant the bombs outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence in Mumbai on February 25. The police had traced the Scorpio to Mansukh Hiren, an auto part dealer in Thane.

A few days later, his dead body was found in a creek. While initially it was claimed to be suicide, further investigation revealed that it is possibly a murder. After Mansukh Hiren’s death, his wife, Vimla Hiren alleged that the vehicle was lent out to Sachin Vaze for four months till February 5. After that, it was reported stolen. She had accused Vaze of killing her husband.

Later, it was found out that Mumbai top cop Sachin Vaze had used the same explosive-laden Scorpio found outside Reliance Group’s chief Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia to escort Alibagh Police in Arnab case. 

Earlier, the National Investigative Agency officials had also recovered the white Innova car from the Mumbai Police Commissionerate office. A white Innova was also suspected to be used, in addition to the Scorpio, to plant the bombs outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence in Mumbai on February 25.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAntilia bomb case, Mukesh Ambani threat, Sachin Vaze news, Parambir Singh, Maharashtra news, Mumbai news, nia investigation, Mansukh Hiren
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

NIA recreates Antilia bomb scene where man in PPE kit was seen: Sachin Vaze walks in mask, over-sized kurta, handkerchief on his head

OpIndia Staff -
According to CCTV footage, Sachin Vaze, who is a prime accused in the Antilia bomb scare case was made to walk the scene.
Satire

Protesting ‘farmers’ burn bras after Kamala Harris’ niece Meena and porn star Mia Khalifa call them ‘monsters’ in latest toolkit

Nirwa Mehta -
The Punjab 'farmers' had expressed their gratefulness to the American Vice President's niece and porn star for supporting their cause.

Muslims backed by AIMIM leaders paving a way for Hindu exodus on the lines of Jammu and Kashmir: Telangana journalist on Bhainsa violence

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mr Siddhu, a journalist with Channel 369, is known for covering the Hindu-Muslim riots that broke out in Bhainsa in January 2020

From Mahindra Scorpio to Land Cruiser Prado and disgraced cop Sachin Vaze: A timeline of events till now in Antilia bomb scare case

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Antilia bomb scare case shows how Mumbai Police cop Sachin Vaze was using several high-end luxury cars

Resignation of PB Mehta from Ashoka University: What he said, what alumni and faculty believe and the speculations in liberal circles

OpIndia Explains K Bhattacharjee -
The resignation of 'eminent intellectual' Pratap Bhanu Mehta as a professor of the Ashoka University has sent shockwaves.

As Microsoft alleges its mail server were hacked by China-sponsored hackers, a brief look into various Chinese cyber-espionage groups

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
According to Microsoft, Chinese govt backed cyber-espionage group Hafnium was responsible for the attack on its mail server

Recently Popular

Cricket

Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah slammed for celebrating wedding with firecrackers after saying ‘no to crackers’

OpIndia Staff -
Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah married TV Presenter Sanjana Ganesan on the 14th of March.
Read more
World

Canadian man jailed for calling his biologically female child as ‘daughter’

OpIndia Staff -
The Canadian man was found to be in contempt of court after he was compelled by the court to conform to his daughter's gender transitioning and told to not call his biological female child his daughter
Read more
Satire

Protesting ‘farmers’ burn bras after Kamala Harris’ niece Meena and porn star Mia Khalifa call them ‘monsters’ in latest toolkit

Nirwa Mehta -
The Punjab 'farmers' had expressed their gratefulness to the American Vice President's niece and porn star for supporting their cause.
Read more
News Reports

Telangana: IPS officer caught spreading anti-Hindu propaganda, his followers attack BJP leaders for protesting against his actions

OpIndia Staff -
According to the activist group - Legal Rights Protection Forum (LRPF), RS Praveen Kumar has been carrying out anti-social activities by promoting the anti-Hindu ideology and corrupting the minds of children studying in schools/hostels.
Read more
News Reports

As Dasna temple authority double the size of the board placed at the temple entrance, BSP MLA Aslam Chaudhary takes a U-turn

OpIndia Staff -
Dasna Temple Mahant informed that temple authorities have doubled the size of the board prohibiting Muslims entering the premises
Read more
News Reports

Republic TV vindicated as provisional attachment order of ED mentions India Today over 50 times in the context of ‘bribe for TRP’: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The ED order says that India Today, Box Cinema, Fakt Marathi, Maha Movie, and News Nation had bribed panel houses to watch their channels
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,647FansLike
524,756FollowersFollow
24,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com