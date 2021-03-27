Saturday, March 27, 2021
President Ram Nath Kovind to undergo bypass procedure on Tuesday on the advice of AIIMS doctors in Delhi

The doctors at the R&R hospital had kept the president under observation after conducting routine tests, and today they had referred him to AIIMS Delhi

OpIndia Staff
President Ram Nath Kovind has been advised a bypass surgery by the doctors at AIIMS, Delhi, after diagnosing. According to reports, the surgery will be conducted on Tuesday morning in the AIIMS. A statement issued by the President’s secretariat said that it will be a planned bypass surgery, and the health of the president is stable.

The president of India, who is also the head of the armed forces, was shifted to AIIMS from Army Hospital today. President Kovind had visited the Army’s Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital in Delhi yesterday for a check-up after he had felt discomfort in chest. The doctors at the R&R hospital had kept him under observation after conducting routine tests, and today they had referred him to AIIMS Delhi after the test results were out. The doctors at the army hospital had said that the health of the president is stable.

“President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind visited Army Hospital (R&R) in New Delhi following chest discomfort this morning. He is undergoing routine check-ups and is under observation. His condition is stable,” a medical bulletin by Army R&R Hospital had said yesterday.

The specialist doctors at AIIMS conducted further tests on president Ram Nath Kovind today, and after that they advices the bypass procedure for him, which will be conducted on 30th March in the morning.

The officials have not divulged further details of the exact diagnosis of the president’s condition. However, bypass surgery is recommended when blood flow to the heart gets disrupted due to blockage in a coronary artery. Coronary artery provides blood to the muscles of the heart, and if they get blocked, blood flow to the heart gets reduced, which may have very serious consequences. In the bypass procedure, the surgeons use blood vessel from other areas of the body to restore blood flow to the heart, bypassing the damaged artery.

