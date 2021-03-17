Sachin Vaze planted bomb outside Antilia on Parambir Singh's instructions: Reports

Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Mumbai CP Parambir Singh likely to resign amid speculations that Vaze and Singh planted bomb outside Antilia

Sachin Vaze planted the bomb outside Mukesh Ambani residence to 'restore his lost glory' on Mumbai CP Parambir Singh's instructions, reports claim

OpIndia Staff
Sachin Vaze stage-managed the planting of bomb outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia on instructions of Mumbai Commissioner of Police, Parambir Singh, reports the New Indian Express. The report says that an unnamed Maharashtra Minister made these allegations. The report further states that Mumbai CP Parambir Singh may be fired soon. The same is believed to have been discussed in the meeting held on Monday between Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

An unnamed Maharashtra minister reportedly said that Parambir Singh instructed Sachin Vaze to plant the bomb to show that the richest man in India is also not safe from threats to their lives and that they needed Z plus security. He further claimed that because of loopholes, the plan flopped. However, it is unclear whether the plan was discovery of the explosives or they were meant to go off at some point, subsequently causing loss of lives and property.

The anonymous minister further claimed that the top leaders were unaware of the plans. This claim comes after Vaze reportedly revealed to NIA that top Shiv Sena leaders were involved in planting the bomb outside Antilia. The minister then threw Singh under the bus and accused him of ‘running his own agenda’ and not giving priority to ‘politically sensitive cases’, like the fake TRP scam.

The minister then claimed that Mumbai Police, which reports to Maharashtra state government is ‘under pressure from Delhi’ to delay the second charge sheet. This, apparently, has ‘annoyed’ the state leadership and hence they’ve decided to fire Parambir Singh. Earlier it was speculated that Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh may also resign, but he has decided to continue.

Further, a Hindustan Times report claims that NIA has cracked the case and it was Vaze who planted the bomb to ‘restore his lost glory’. Citing unnamed NIA official, HT report claimed that Vaze himself drove the explosives laden Scorpio car to Ambani residence while the white Innova, driven by another Mumbai Police official, followed it. After parking Scorpio car outside Antilia, Vaze got into the Innova and fled.

The NIA has also seized a Mercedes car which was used by Vaze. The owner of this car is not yet identified. Cash, counting machine and original registration plate of Scorpio car were also recovered.

Vaze is currently suspended and is in NIA custody for interrogation. On Tuesday, unknown groups came together on Twitter to extend their support to Parambir Singh and in a coordinated trend, gave him a clean chit in his alleged involvement in the case.

Searched termsparambir singh resigns, parambir singh mumbai cp, sachin vaze, sachin waze
