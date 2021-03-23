Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Home News Reports Interfaith couple demands security cover after Muslim mob in Sarai Kale Khan unleashed violence...
CrimeEditor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Interfaith couple demands security cover after Muslim mob in Sarai Kale Khan unleashed violence against Hindus over their marriage

Hindu Houses in Delhi were attacked by a Muslim mob on Saturday night after a Muslim woman decided to marry a Dalit man and go live with his family. The incident occurred at Harijan Basti in Sarai Kale Khan, Delhi.

OpIndia Staff
Sarai Kale Khan interfaith couple demands security citing threat to their lives
Representational image
575

The interfaith couple in Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan has recently released a video demanding security cover for them after a horrifying spate of violence was unleashed by the Muslim mob in the region over the interfaith marriage between a Hindu man and a Muslim woman.

In the video, the couple has exhorted the Prime Minister of India and the President to provide security to them from the family members of the Muslim woman, who have been on a rampage since the couple tied the knot earlier on March 17.

“The woman’s family members are provoking riots in the area. Our society has been attacked with knives, brickbats, swords and there one Muslim woman who has attacked women in our area with a knife. Many of the people have got injured in the attack and my father has been constantly given death threats,” the man said.

(An earlier version of the article had a tweet embedded that had shared the viral video of the interfaith couple. We have removed it keeping in mind the safety of the couple. We request readers not to share the viral video as the interfaith couple is under threat from the Muslim mob that had earlier attacked the boy’s family and relatives in Sarai Kale Khan area.)

The Muslim woman in the video reaffirms that she had married of her own volition and that her family members are against her marriage and are trying to threaten her husband’s family with violence and riots.

“My family members are against our marriage. Therefore, It is my humble request to the Prime Minister of the country, and the President to provide us with a security cover and stand by us,” the woman pleads.

Hindus in Sarai Kale Khan attacked by a Muslim mob after a Hindu man married a Muslim woman

Hindu Houses in Delhi were attacked by a Muslim mob on Saturday night after a Muslim woman decided to marry a Dalit man and go live with his family. The incident occurred at Harijan Basti in Sarai Kale Khan, Delhi.

While the coverage of the incident in the mainstream media has been muted, OpIndia reached the spot to hear the victim’s version of events.

The victims told OpIndia that the rioters entered their area through the ‘Masjid waali Gali’. They told us that construction was underway near the Masjid and it was from there that the rioters picked the stones which were used to attack the Hindu houses.

The victims also told us that the Police told them to clear the stones from the area before the media could reach the spot. They told us that the Police cleared the area of the stones so that journalists could not see the stones when they arrived.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

Darr ka mahaul: Why has India’s most honest reporter not been on air for the last 3 days?

Abhishek Banerjee -
Why the radio silence. No black screen. No painted face. And no mimes. Just silence.
News Reports

Interfaith couple demands security cover after Muslim mob in Sarai Kale Khan unleashed violence against Hindus over their marriage

OpIndia Staff -
The interfaith couple have released a video demanding security after the Muslim mob went on a rampage in Sarai Kale Khan area

‘A corrected version of NRC will be implemented in Assam’: BJP promises in its manifesto ahead of Assam elections

Politics OpIndia Staff -
The saffron party's national president released a 'Sankalp Patra' for the Assam assembly elections, making 10 promises for the people of Assam

Maha govt digs itself deeper into a messy hole, but Tavleen Singh sees a BJP plot

Opinions Sanghamitra -
India's 'secular-liberal' blame everything that causes them discomfort on the BJP. Believe it or not, the mess made by the Maha govt is also being peddled as 'BJP's fault.

West Bengal: Congress ally Indian Secular Front leader’s house set ablaze after chief Abbas Siddiqui rally, party blames TMC

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Members of the Indian Secular Front have pinned the blame of the incident on the incumbent TMC in West Bengal

Diary recovered from Sachin Vaze’s office, information of monetary transactions hint at money laundering: Reports

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The NIA is likely to approach the ED for probe money laundering angle in the Sachin Vaze case

Recently Popular

News Reports

Maharashtra ATS Chief who declared Mansukh Hiren’s death case ‘solved’ is Shiv Sena leader’s son in law

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra ATS and Shiv Sena leader's son-in-law, Shivdeep Lande announced on Facebook that Mansukh Hiren's death case has been solved by the ATS
Read more
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra reveals how a filmmaker wanted her to ‘strip to underwear’ and how she was racially bullied as a teenager

OpIndia Staff -
Priyanka Chopra in her interview with Oprah Winfrey also said that she has had Christianity, Islam and Hinduism influence her upbringing.
Read more
News Reports

Bengal: Actress Saayoni Ghosh, TMC candidate from Asansol, forced to run after being harassed by her own party members

OpIndia Staff -
A visibly uncomfortable Saayoni Ghosh pointed fingers at the TMC workers and directed them to keep away from her.
Read more
News Reports

Jihad against an innocent Hindu girl transformed chemical engineer Deepak Tyagi into Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati: Here is his life story

OpIndia Staff -
Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati recently penned an article in which he recounted his journey from being Chemical Engineer Deepak Tyagi to the mahant of the Dasna Devi Temple.
Read more
News Reports

Sachin Vaze ran ‘extortion shop’ inside CIU office at Police Commissioner’s headquarters, collected lakhs from restaurant owners: Report

OpIndia Staff -
A report published in Mid-day has cited sources in Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association(AHAR) to allege that Sachin Vaze was extorting money from business owners since December and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's demand was 'over and above' what Vaze was already collecting.
Read more
Politics

MP who raised Sachin Vaze case in Lok Sabha says she was threatened by Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant, he blames her ‘body language’

OpIndia Staff -
Amravati MP Navneet Rana has accused Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant of threatening her in the Lok Sabha lobby.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,811FansLike
525,456FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com