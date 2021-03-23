Interfaith couple demands security cover after Muslim mob in Sarai Kale Khan unleashed violence against Hindus over their marriage

The interfaith couple in Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan has recently released a video demanding security cover for them after a horrifying spate of violence was unleashed by the Muslim mob in the region over the interfaith marriage between a Hindu man and a Muslim woman.

In the video, the couple has exhorted the Prime Minister of India and the President to provide security to them from the family members of the Muslim woman, who have been on a rampage since the couple tied the knot earlier on March 17.

“The woman’s family members are provoking riots in the area. Our society has been attacked with knives, brickbats, swords and there one Muslim woman who has attacked women in our area with a knife. Many of the people have got injured in the attack and my father has been constantly given death threats,” the man said.

(An earlier version of the article had a tweet embedded that had shared the viral video of the interfaith couple. We have removed it keeping in mind the safety of the couple. We request readers not to share the viral video as the interfaith couple is under threat from the Muslim mob that had earlier attacked the boy’s family and relatives in Sarai Kale Khan area.)

The Muslim woman in the video reaffirms that she had married of her own volition and that her family members are against her marriage and are trying to threaten her husband’s family with violence and riots.

“My family members are against our marriage. Therefore, It is my humble request to the Prime Minister of the country, and the President to provide us with a security cover and stand by us,” the woman pleads.

Hindus in Sarai Kale Khan attacked by a Muslim mob after a Hindu man married a Muslim woman

Hindu Houses in Delhi were attacked by a Muslim mob on Saturday night after a Muslim woman decided to marry a Dalit man and go live with his family. The incident occurred at Harijan Basti in Sarai Kale Khan, Delhi.

While the coverage of the incident in the mainstream media has been muted, OpIndia reached the spot to hear the victim’s version of events.

The victims told OpIndia that the rioters entered their area through the ‘Masjid waali Gali’. They told us that construction was underway near the Masjid and it was from there that the rioters picked the stones which were used to attack the Hindu houses.

The victims also told us that the Police told them to clear the stones from the area before the media could reach the spot. They told us that the Police cleared the area of the stones so that journalists could not see the stones when they arrived.