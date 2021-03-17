Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Updated:

Uddhav Thackeray had asked me to reinstate Sachin Vaze when I was the CM of Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis

"Despite knowing about the 2017 extortion case against him, the Shiv Sena-led govt brought him back in 2020, on the pretext of officer shortage due to Covid," Fadnavis said.

OpIndia Staff
Fadnavis alleges Uddhav Thackeray had asked him to reinstate Sachin Vaze in 2018 when he was the Maharashtra CM
Devendra Fadnavis(L), Uddhav Thackeray(R)
3

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday claimed that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had called him in 2018 to seek reinstatement of the then suspended police officer Sachin Waze into the state police force. Fadnavis also held the MVA government responsible for the Antilia bomb scare case that now has the Mumbai Police in its grips.

The former Maharashtra CM said that he was pressurised by Shiv Sena in 2018 to reinstate Sachin Vaze into the Mumbai Police force. However, he had then sought the advice of the Advocate General and decided against reinstating him. Vaze was reinstated by Shiv Sena led government last year, and he has now been suspended again and is currently in NIA’s custody until March 25.

Raising questions over the reappointment of now-suspended Mumbai Police API Sachin Vaze, Fadnavis drew attention towards the tainted past of the police officer and his suspension by the High Court in 2004.

“Question is why API Sachin Waze was reappointed. He was suspended in 2004, took VRS in 2008 and later, his VRS wasn’t accepted due to an inquiry against him. In 2018, there was pressure from Shiv Sena to get him back, but I refused,” Fadnavis said while addressing the media in New Delhi.

Fadnavis also raised question over Sena’s insistence to get Vaze back in the force and pointed out how Vaze had ties with the Shiv Sena. Fadnavis also alleged that Shiv Sena brought Vaze back in 2020 despite being fully aware of the 2017 extortion case against him.

“In 2008, Sachin Waze joined Shiv Sena, was their spokesperson & had business relations with them. Despite knowing about the 2017 extortion case against him, the Shiv Sena-led govt brought him back in 2020, on the pretext of officer shortage due to Covid,” Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis further added, “Crime Intelligence Unit is headed by Police Inspector-level officers but Sachin Waze was made CIU’s head in this case.” It may noted that Sachin Vaze was holding the rank of Assistant Police Inspector (API).

The revelations made by Fadnavis shows that Shiv Sena always wanted to reinstate Sachin Vaze in Mumbai police, and the govt only used the excuse of staff-shortage during Covid-19 pandemic to bring him back.

Fadnavis’ revelations inextricably linked Sachin Vaze with the Antilia bomb scare case

Fadnavis’ stunning revelations in the Antilia bomb scare case kicked up a massive storm, engulfing in its wake police officer Sachin Vaze and now the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. On March 5, made a series of explosive claims related to the Antilia bomb scare while speaking in the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha. Speaking in the assembly, Fadnavis alleged that the owner of the Scorpio car, which was used to plant gelatin sticks and a threat letter outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence in Mumbai, was in touch with a mobile phone number that is registered in the name of Mumbai Police officer and ‘encounter specialist’ Sachin Vaze.

Mansukh Hiren was the owner of the Scorpio car. Shockingly, minutes after Fadnavis made sensational revelations in the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha assembly, reports of Mansukh Hiren’s death surfaced in the media. It was reported that Mansukh Hiren had allegedly committed suicide by jumping into Kalwa Creek.

Fadnavis had then said that Mansukh Hiren and Sachin Vaze were in contact with each other since June 2020. Furthermore, Fadnavis also claimed that there were not one but two cars—one Scorpio and one Innova and claimed that both cars came from Thane and had followed the same route and reached the location. He said that while the Scorpio with the explosives was parked near the residence of Mukesh Ambani, the Innova had moved away. 

Days later, it came to fore that the two cars outside the Ambani residence were somehow linked with the police. Scorpio was reportedly used by Sachin Vaze and not stolen as initially claimed, a report said, while another report said Innova car was recovered from the Mumbai Police Commissionerate office. It was also revealed that the two drivers of the cars were employed by the police force. It was also reported that Vaze had sought the CCTV footage of his own society, presumably with the purpose of destroying the evidence.

Mumbai Police Commissioner transferred after evidence points towards Sachin Vaze’s alleged involvement in the Antilia bomb scare

In the light of the raging controversy, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh was transferred and posted as DG Home Guard. Singh was replaced by Hemant Nagarale, who will be the new Commissioner of Police in Mumbai.

The transfer comes in the midst of an ongoing investigation in the Antilia bomb scare in which the role of Mumbai Police Sachin Vaze has come under the scrutiny of investigative agencies. Vaze was recently arrested by the NIA in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case.

Earlier today, an Indian Express report claimed that Sachin Vaze stage-managed the planting of a bomb outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia on instructions of Mumbai Commissioner of Police, Param Bir Singh. It is pertinent to note that it was the Param Bir-headed review committee that reinstated Sachin Vaze after 16 years despite a court order against the controversial cop.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

