Amidst the shocking revelations in the Antilia bomb scare, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has been transferred and posted as DG Home Guard. Singh is replaced by Hemant Nagrale, who will be the new Commissioner of Police in Mumbai.

सरकारचा मोठा निर्णय

श्री हेमंत नगराळे होणार नवे मुंबई पोलीस आयुक्त

श्री रजनीश शेठ यांच्या कडे पोलीस महासंचालक महाराष्ट्र राज्य या पदाचा अतिरिक्त कार्यभार

श्री संजय पांडे यांच्या कडे महाराष्ट्र राज्य सुरक्षा महामंडळाची जवाबदारी

श्री परमवीर सिंह यांच्या कडे गृह रक्षक दलाची जवाबदारी — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) March 17, 2021

The transfer comes in the midst of an ongoing investigation in the Antilia bomb scare in which the role of Mumbai Police Sachin Vaze has come under the scrutiny of investigative agencies. Vaze was recently arrested by the NIA in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case. It was also reported that Vaze had sought the CCTV footage of his own society, presumably with the purpose of destroying the evidence. It was also revealed that the explosives-laden Scorpio car found outside the Ambani residence was never stolen and was used by Vaze.

Yesterday, in another sensational disclosure, it came to fore that the vehicles—Scorpio and Innova—were driven by drivers who were employed with the police force. Subsequently, Vaze got a Mercedes with a fake number plate inside the Mumbai Commissionerate precinct without getting its details registered at the entrance was also revealed.

It is pertinent to note that it was the Param Bir-headed review committee that reinstated Sachin Vaze after 16 years despite a court order against the controversial cop.

Speculations of Param Bir Singh resigning from his post were rife after revelations in the Antilia bomb scare

Earlier today, an Indian Express report claimed that Sachin Vaze stage-managed the planting of a bomb outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia on instructions of Mumbai Commissioner of Police, Param Bir Singh. The report says that an unnamed Maharashtra Minister made these allegations. The report further states that Mumbai CP Parambir Singh may be fired soon. The same is believed to have been discussed in the meeting held on Monday between Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

An unnamed Maharashtra minister reportedly said that Parambir Singh instructed Sachin Vaze to plant the bomb to show that the richest man in India is also not safe from threats to their lives and that they needed Z plus security. He further claimed that because of loopholes, the plan flopped. However, it is unclear whether the plan was the discovery of the explosives or they were meant to go off at some point, subsequently causing loss of lives and property.